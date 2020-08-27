Used 2015 Ford F-150 for Sale Near Me
- 15,839 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$36,995$4,911 Below Market
Prestige Imports West Michigan - Grand Rapids / Michigan
1 OWNER CLEAN CAR FAX**LOW MILES**NONE SMOKER**FULLY LOADED**HEATED AND COOLED SEATS**REAR HEATED SEATS**FULL GLASS SUNROOF**SPRAY BED LINER**EXCELLENT CONDITION**VIEW MORE PHOTOS AT www.prestigeimport.com Visit Prestige Imports West Michigan online at www.prestigeimport.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 616-957-4661 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-150 Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1EG2FFD07174
Stock: 4880
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,130 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGreat Deal
$23,977$3,852 Below Market
Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia
Rest assured, once you take this Ford F-150 home you will know you've made a solid investment. Nobody wants a vehicle that has been through the ringer. That is why at UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT we verified this truck is a one-owner vehicle through an extensive title record confirmation. Yes, the odometer does read only 31,130 miles, and is guaranteed accurate, which means this F-150 is one really great deal. The previous owner was a non-smoker, which is a definite plus. Have no fear the complete SERVICE HISTORY is here. Our customers are important, and we want to make sure that they get the best, so we put all of our inventory including this Ford F-150 through a strict and severe MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. Anything meant to stand the test of time must first be built upon a solid foundation. Without a shred of doubt, we guarantee that this vehicle's foundation has not been compromised by any structural damageWith a powerful 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine under the hood, you will have plenty of oomph to easily get up to speed when the situation calls for it. You can count on the 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine to get great gas mileage and go the distance between fill ups. Make driving fun again with the exhilaration of a sports suspension that is precision tuned to grip the road. If you require superior ground clearance and an off-road style suspension, then this baby is for you. The top of the line luxury package will completely surround you in both comfort and class. This Ford F-150 comes fully equipped at a great price. Come by and test drive it today This truck has undergone a painstakingly thorough inspection ensuring it exceeds mechanical standards. A real cream puff with a perfect exterior, you are going to have a hard time finding a nicer truck than this. The condition of the interior will have you believing that you just bought a brand new truck. Our inspection of this truck confirms that all major mechanical features are in great shape and ready to go. The outside appearance is cosmetically very good with only minor nicks in the finish that are hardly noticeable unless you go looking for them. The interior shows only the slightest amount of wear and is in excellent overall conditionBuy from us with full confidence. Get a free CARFAX report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. Buyer confidence is important to us and to prove this we have gone to great lengths to become a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. If you are looking to own a super clean truck, this one is a one-owner vehicle according to CARFAX. Buy from us with full confidence. Get a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. By becoming an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership we have thrown out the gimmicks and provided you with facts. We want you to buy with confidence. Wondering how many owners this truck has had? Don't take our word for it, simply read the AutoCheck One Owner reportDon't be left in the dark with a purchase, we can shine some light by including our STANDARD WARRANTY on this truck. For more information, stop by or give us a call. Still not sure? Ask about our extended warranty. Finance this F-150 with our in-house BUY HERE - PAY HERE program and drive it away today. Don't let credit stand in the way of you getting the vehicle you want. We have GUARANTEED FINANCING on this vehicle or any other on our lot. We offer great low monthly payments to qualified buyers with low money down and your clean used trade-in. Call us to day at (703) 441-0111 to find out more. BLUE BOOK sets the standard for vehicle pricing and we have pushed this truck's price way below its recommended BLUE BOOK valueWe are only minutes away from Stafford, stop by and visit us today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-150 XLT with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEX1E8XFKD85523
Stock: D85523
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 127,841 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$18,440$6,363 Below Market
Bleecker Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Dunn / North Carolina
WAS $18,995, PRICED TO MOVE $5,500 below NADA Retail!, EPA 23 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! iPod/MP3 Input, 4x4, Bluetooth, Smart Device Integration KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Smart Device Integration Ford XLT with Ingot Silver Metallic exterior and Medium Earth Gray interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 282 HP at 6250 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST start/stop system, 3.55 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 6,500 lbs Payload Package, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, smart trailer tow connector and 4-pin/7-pin wiring harness, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO. MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. EXPERTS RAVE: Edmunds.com's review says "Everything in the interior is ergonomically designed in such a way that there's a padded armrest exactly where you'd want it, and frequently used controls are located right where your hand would instinctively reach for it.". A GREAT TIME TO BUY: Was $18,995. This F-150 is priced $5,500 below NADA Retail. VISIT US TODAY: Our unmatched service and diverse Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram inventory have set us apart as the preferred dealer in Dunn. Visit us today and discover why we have the best reputation in the Dunn area. Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1EP5FFC46242
Stock: C20203A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-28-2020
- 100,386 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$24,998$4,495 Below Market
CarMax Oxnard - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Oxnard / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1EP0FKE63009
Stock: 19241346
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,669 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$31,429$4,704 Below Market
Fields Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Sanford / Florida
This vehicle can be purchased online with home or office delivery using Fields Exclusive Concierge Purchasing Program. V8 Engine **Four Wheel Drive **Lthr/ Wood Cabin **Panoramic Moonroof** Navigation** Backup Camera **Bluetooth **Steering Wheel Audio Controls **Cruise Control** Assist Steps** Tow Hooks/ Hitch** Rear Step Bumper **Four Doors **Chrome Bumpers/ Wheels **Cargo Bed Cover** Rear Armrest **Power Heated Front Seats **Heated Rear Seats **Power Outlet** Tire Pressure Monitor** Power Outlet**Keyless Entry **15 City/ 21 Hwy **WWW.FIELDSCHRYSLERDODGEJEEPRAM.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-150 Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1EFXFFA22519
Stock: CC361123Q
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 23,384 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGreat Deal
$31,000$4,871 Below Market
Huebner Chevrolet - Carrollton / Ohio
--- REALLY LOW MILES!! --- 4WD --- NAV / GPS! --- 5.0L V8 ENGINE --- SUPERCREW --- 18" CHROME WHEELS --- 4" CHROME STEP BOARDS --- TOW HITCH --- BACKUP CAMERA --- REAR PARK ASSIST --- XLT --- CHROME RECOVERY HOOKS --- FOG LIGHTS --- CD PLAYER --- CLEAN!!! --- POWER SEATS --- ZERO ACCIDENTS / 1-OWNER! ---We have on our lot a BEAUTIFUL, 2015 F-150 XLT 4X4 with ONLY 23,528 miles!! It is Tuxedo Black Metallic in color and it has a Medium Earth Gray Cloth interior. It's in great condition and is AutoCheck Certified with zero accidents.This F-150 gets the 5.0L V8 engine, paired with the 6-speed automatic transmission and of course 4WD, resulting in 21 MPG. It comes with a Trailer Pkg which adds the tow hitch and it has tinted windows, a power slide rear window, a bed liner and a single chrome tip exhaust.This XTR 4X4 comes decked out with beautiful 18" chrome wheels, chrome running boards, chrome door handles, chrome bumpers and grille, and it even has chrome recovery hooks!!On the inside, you gain a gray cloth bench seat, both seats are power adjustable, and you get full power accessories, a leather wrapped steering wheel with mounted cruise, audio, and Bluetooth controls, and remote keyless entry. For added safety you gain a backup camera and a reverse sensing system.For sound you get SYNC with MyFord Touch that features a voice activated Navigation System and it has a CD player, XM radio with subscription, an auxiliary input, and an iPod/USB interface.This beautiful, clean Tuxedo Black 2015 Ford F-150 XLT is sure to meet your needs whether you need a tough truck to get your work done or just an every day - drive about town vehicle! Come down and take a test drive towards ownership today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1EF8FFC97371
Stock: 64882
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 29,264 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$28,288$3,503 Below Market
Mr. C's Auto Mart - Midlothian / Illinois
2015 Tuxedo Black Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 Supercrew 5.5ft SB 5.0 Liter V8 Engine 385hp 387-lb-ft Torque//6 Speed Automatic Transmission//4 Wheel Drive 10,900# Towing Capacity//3.73 Rear End//7000#GVWR//Hill Start Assist//Trailer Sway Control 1 Owner//Factory Powertrain Warranty//LOW miles 29,264 miles//Original MSRP $46,450 EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A: XLT Series//Rear Window Defroster//Satellite Radio//Rear View Camera TRAILER TOW PACKAGE XLT CHROME APPEARANCE PACKAGE: Chrome Trimmed Step Bars//16 Chrome Wheels//275/65R 18 Raised Letter Tires 6 Passenger//Grey Cloth Interior//Power Driver Seat//4.2 Radio AM FM CD Satellite/Auxiliary USB Ports//Rear Tinted Glass//Fog Lamps//Tow Hooks//Cruise//Tilt Telescoping Steering Column//Chrome Grille//Chrome XLT Badging//Chrome Exhaust//Exterior Mirror Supplemental Signals Like New//1 Owner//LOW Miles//Factory Warranty
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1EF7FFC12584
Stock: 6198
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,501 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$19,900
Bayer Chevrolet Buick - Breckenridge / Texas
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! White 2015 Ford F-150 XL 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 2.7L V6 EcoBoost 4WD, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Low tire pressure warning, Traction control. Call us directly at 1-844-695-6060! Delivery available upon request! WE PUT CUSTOMERS FIRST!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-150 XL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1EP5FKE37943
Stock: F22410
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2019
- 53,526 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$32,500$4,410 Below Market
Ourisman Chantilly Toyota - Chantilly / Virginia
JUST ARRIVED!!!CLEAN CARFAX, MUST SEE....Ourisman Chantilly Toyota, where you buy with Total Confidence! We utilize competitive market pricing models to make the buying process hassle-free.We do not charge any Reconditioning or Certification Fees! At Ourisman Chantilly Toyota, we want you to love your pre-owned vehicle. If you don't, simply bring the vehicle back within 3 days for a FULL REFUND no questions asked!* Qualified used cars come with the Ourisman lifetime engine guarantee**. Call dealer at 703-378-2121 for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-150 Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1EF8FFA26195
Stock: C200488A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,605 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$33,995$4,403 Below Market
Hawkins Chevrolet - Danville / Pennsylvania
ONLY 55,605 Miles! Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Turbo Charged, 4x4, Dual Zone A/C, Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, MEDIUM EARTH GRAY, LEATHER-TRIMMED BU... ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST, EQUIPMENT GROUP 502A LUXURY, Aluminum Wheels, Trailer Hitch. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, WiFi Hotspot OPTION PACKAGES: EQUIPMENT GROUP 502A LUXURY Radio: Sony Single CD w/HD & SiriusXM Satellite, 10 speakers and subwoofer, Engine: 5.0L V8 FFV, 3.31 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 7,000 lbs Payload Package, Automatic High Beam w/Rain-Sensing Wipers Windshield wipers, 2nd Row Heated Seats, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column w/Memory, Remote Start System, Lariat Chrome Appearance Package, 2 chrome front tow hooks, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, Chrome Angular Step Bars, Chrome Door Handles w/Body-Color Bezel, Wheels: 18" Chrome-Like PVD, Chrome 3-Bar Style Grille w/Chrome Surround, chrome mesh insert, Chrome Skull Caps on Exterior Mirrors, LED Side-Mirror Spotlights, high-intensity LED security approach lamps, Reverse Sensing System, Voice-Activated Navigation, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link in the, ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO, ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST 3.31 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 7,000 lbs Payload Package, MEDIUM EARTH GRAY, LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS 4-way adjustable driver/passenger headrests, heated and cooled 10-way power (driver and passenger), memory (driver's side only) and flow through console w/floor shift. Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. AutoCheck One Owner BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Thank you for choosing Hawkins Chevrolet, the home of the Price Promise, where we guarantee complete satisfaction with each visit in every department! Pricing analysis performed on 7/17/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-150 Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1EG5FFA48552
Stock: 47966A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 125,316 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,988$3,887 Below Market
Waconia Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Waconia / Minnesota
$2,700 below Kelley Blue Book!, EPA 21 MPG Hwy/15 MPG City! Excellent Condition. Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Running Boards, Heated Rear Seat, Alloy Wheels, 4x4, Turbo Charged, Trailer Hitch, TWIN PANEL MOONROOF SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Navigation, 4x4, Heated Rear Seat, Running Boards, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Cross-Traffic Alert, WiFi Hotspot, Blind Spot Monitor. MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: EQUIPMENT GROUP 701A LUXURY Technology Package, Lane-Keeping System, 360 camera w/split-view display and dynamic hitch assist, Adaptive Cruise Control & Collision Warning, brake support, Tailgate Step w/Tailgate Lift Assist, TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO, ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST, BLACK, BLACK UNIQUE MULTI-CONTOUR LEATHER BUCKET SEATS 4-way adjustable driver/passenger headrests, heated and cooled 10-way power (driver and passenger), memory (driver's side only), flow-through console and floor shifter. Non-Smoker vehicle, One Owner, 125-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, Local Trade, Tires Are Like New EXPERTS CONCLUDE: Great Gas Mileage: 21 MPG Hwy. EXCELLENT VALUE: This F-150 is priced $2,700 below Kelley Blue Book. WHO WE ARE: At Waconia new and used Chrysler, Dodge, Ram and Jeep dealership. Has been a locally owned and operated family business since 1965. We strive to exceed your expectations. With a knowledgeable sales team, large inventory and everyday low prices, Waconia is the only place you will need to shop for a new or used car by Chrysler, Dodge, Ram or Jeep. Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-150 Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1EG3FFC94497
Stock: X18693
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 67,215 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$29,777$5,984 Below Market
Medina Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Medina / Ohio
One Owner!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-150 Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1EG3FFC13059
Stock: G201116A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-13-2020
- 79,070 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,500$4,243 Below Market
Detroit Lakes Ford - Detroit Lakes / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-150 Lariat with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1CGXFKD10771
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,872 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$35,995$6,422 Below Market
George Gee Buick GMC - Liberty Lake / Washington
*CarFax One Owner!* *This 2015 Ford F-150 Lariat 4WD will sell fast *Low miles for a 2015!* *Satellite Radio* ABS Brakes *Please let us help you with finding the ideal New, Used, or Certified vehicle.along with getting you the best prices and incentives available and explaining the purchase, lease, and financing options.* *Our vehicles are value priced and move quickly. Be sure to call us to confirm availability and to schedule a hassle free test drive! We are located at: 21502 E George Gee Ave, Liberty Lake, WA 99019. Call 866-640-8859 to confirm availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-150 Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTFW1EF5FFA89243
Stock: 133403A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 56,236 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$19,997
NW Freeway DriveTime - Houston / Texas
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-150 XL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, 6ft Bed, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEX1C82FKE31512
Stock: 1380056285
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,418 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$25,991$2,976 Below Market
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2015 Ford F-150 2WD SuperCrew 145" XLT...***PRICE TO SELL***Very Clean... $6040 additional manufacturer installed options (Originally When New)...Call for more info...***NEW ADDED INVENTORY***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. CARFAX AND MECHANIC INSPECTION AVAILABLE*** All our vehicles smog, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, ACCESSORIES, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM $695, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE $1495, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-150 XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1CP9FFD07546
Stock: XD07546
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 136,305 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$18,888$2,205 Below Market
Washington Ford - Washington / Pennsylvania
LOCAL TRADE IN - 4X4 - CHROME PACKAGE - BACK UP CAMERA - REMOTE START - 5.0L V8 - KICKER SUBWOOFER
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTFX1EF1FKD40103
Stock: 00X7213A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 109,395 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$26,991
AutoNation Ford Gulf Freeway - Houston / Texas
Engine: 3.5L V6 Ecoboost White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2015 Ford F-150 Lariat is offered by AutoNation Ford Gulf Freeway. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this Ford F-150 Lariat. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving a 4 wheel drive vehicle, such as this Ford F-150 Lariat, include superior traction and stability. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Ford F-150 Lariat. More information about the 2015 Ford F-150: The F-150 might be the most important vehicle made by Ford. It continues to be one of their top selling vehicles, encouraging Ford to put their best foot forward with the 2015 model. The F-150 competes with the Dodge Ram, the Chevrolet Silverado and the GMC Sierra 1500 among others, in the full sized truck category. Ford is clearly pushing their new technology and new ideas with the F-150 offering lots of options not available anywhere else in this class, such as a 360 degree camera and integrated loading ramps stowed in the pickup bed. A smaller, more fuel efficient Ecoboost engine is also available for 2015, which should further improve fuel economy while providing the same kind of horsepower that would normally be delivered by mid-grade V8 engines. At the same time, the F-150 continues to excel at traditional truck tasks, with a best in class towing capacity of 12,200 lbs. when properly equipped. Interesting features of this model are turbocharged engines, available in a huge variety of trims, Towing capacity, rugged durability, and improved gas mileage All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-150 Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1EG6FFA00946
Stock: FFA00946
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
