Used 2015 Ford F-150 for Sale Near Me

20,569 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
F-150 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 20,569 listings
  • 2015 Ford F-150 Lariat in Black
    used

    2015 Ford F-150 Lariat

    15,839 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $36,995

    $4,911 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford F-150 XLT in Black
    used

    2015 Ford F-150 XLT

    31,130 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $23,977

    $3,852 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford F-150 XLT in Silver
    used

    2015 Ford F-150 XLT

    127,841 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,440

    $6,363 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford F-150 XLT in Black
    used

    2015 Ford F-150 XLT

    100,386 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $24,998

    $4,495 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford F-150 Lariat in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Ford F-150 Lariat

    81,669 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $31,429

    $4,704 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford F-150 XLT in Black
    used

    2015 Ford F-150 XLT

    23,384 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $31,000

    $4,871 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford F-150 XLT in Black
    used

    2015 Ford F-150 XLT

    29,264 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $28,288

    $3,503 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford F-150 XL in White
    used

    2015 Ford F-150 XL

    93,501 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $19,900

    Details
  • 2015 Ford F-150 Lariat in Red
    used

    2015 Ford F-150 Lariat

    53,526 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $32,500

    $4,410 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford F-150 Lariat in Light Brown
    used

    2015 Ford F-150 Lariat

    55,605 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $33,995

    $4,403 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford F-150 Platinum in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Ford F-150 Platinum

    125,316 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $26,988

    $3,887 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford F-150 Platinum in Black
    used

    2015 Ford F-150 Platinum

    67,215 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $29,777

    $5,984 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford F-150 Lariat in Black
    used

    2015 Ford F-150 Lariat

    79,070 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,500

    $4,243 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford F-150 Lariat in Black
    used

    2015 Ford F-150 Lariat

    31,872 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $35,995

    $6,422 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford F-150 XL in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Ford F-150 XL

    56,236 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $19,997

    Details
  • 2015 Ford F-150 XLT in Light Brown
    used

    2015 Ford F-150 XLT

    50,418 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $25,991

    $2,976 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford F-150 XLT in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Ford F-150 XLT

    136,305 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,888

    $2,205 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford F-150 Lariat in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Ford F-150 Lariat

    109,395 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $26,991

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford F-150 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 20,569 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 2015 Ford F-150

Consumer Reviews for the Ford F-150

Read recent reviews for the Ford F-150
Overall Consumer Rating
4.1116 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 116 reviews
  • 5
    (59%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 2
    (6%)
  • 1
    (9%)
From Tundra to F150
John Tritz,07/27/2015
King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
The King Ranch SCREW just keeps on rolling at over 127,000 miles now. Not a lot to update...I'm. Had the factory rear brakes replaced at about 125,000 Absolutely no other changes. All features of the KR still work fine...never had to work on any of them. The Coyote keeps humming along...no oil use between oil changes at 5,000 mile intervals, no changes to the suspension since the last report and still running the same BFG KO2's which have about 55K miles on them now. The truck and set up are still the best I've ever had.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
F-150
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Ford F-150 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings