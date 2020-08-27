Used 2015 Ford F-150 for Sale Near Me

Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia

Rest assured, once you take this Ford F-150 home you will know you've made a solid investment. Nobody wants a vehicle that has been through the ringer. That is why at UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT we verified this truck is a one-owner vehicle through an extensive title record confirmation. Yes, the odometer does read only 31,130 miles, and is guaranteed accurate, which means this F-150 is one really great deal. The previous owner was a non-smoker, which is a definite plus. Have no fear the complete SERVICE HISTORY is here. Our customers are important, and we want to make sure that they get the best, so we put all of our inventory including this Ford F-150 through a strict and severe MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. Anything meant to stand the test of time must first be built upon a solid foundation. Without a shred of doubt, we guarantee that this vehicle's foundation has not been compromised by any structural damageWith a powerful 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine under the hood, you will have plenty of oomph to easily get up to speed when the situation calls for it. You can count on the 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine to get great gas mileage and go the distance between fill ups. Make driving fun again with the exhilaration of a sports suspension that is precision tuned to grip the road. If you require superior ground clearance and an off-road style suspension, then this baby is for you. The top of the line luxury package will completely surround you in both comfort and class. This Ford F-150 comes fully equipped at a great price. Come by and test drive it today This truck has undergone a painstakingly thorough inspection ensuring it exceeds mechanical standards. A real cream puff with a perfect exterior, you are going to have a hard time finding a nicer truck than this. The condition of the interior will have you believing that you just bought a brand new truck. Our inspection of this truck confirms that all major mechanical features are in great shape and ready to go. The outside appearance is cosmetically very good with only minor nicks in the finish that are hardly noticeable unless you go looking for them. The interior shows only the slightest amount of wear and is in excellent overall conditionBuy from us with full confidence. Get a free CARFAX report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. Buyer confidence is important to us and to prove this we have gone to great lengths to become a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. If you are looking to own a super clean truck, this one is a one-owner vehicle according to CARFAX. Buy from us with full confidence. Get a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. By becoming an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership we have thrown out the gimmicks and provided you with facts. We want you to buy with confidence. Wondering how many owners this truck has had? Don't take our word for it, simply read the AutoCheck One Owner reportDon't be left in the dark with a purchase, we can shine some light by including our STANDARD WARRANTY on this truck. For more information, stop by or give us a call. Still not sure? Ask about our extended warranty. Finance this F-150 with our in-house BUY HERE - PAY HERE program and drive it away today. Don't let credit stand in the way of you getting the vehicle you want. We have GUARANTEED FINANCING on this vehicle or any other on our lot. We offer great low monthly payments to qualified buyers with low money down and your clean used trade-in. Call us to day at (703) 441-0111 to find out more. BLUE BOOK sets the standard for vehicle pricing and we have pushed this truck's price way below its recommended BLUE BOOK valueWe are only minutes away from Stafford, stop by and visit us today.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : Owner count not provided Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Ford F-150 XLT with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FTEX1E8XFKD85523

Stock: D85523

Certified Pre-Owned: No

