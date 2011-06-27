  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-250
  4. Used 1997 Ford F-250
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(16)
Appraise this car

1997 Ford F-250 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Ford F-250 for Sale
List Price Estimate
$899 - $1,892
Used F-250 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

For nearly two decades, the Ford F-Series has been the best selling pickup truck in the United States. For more than half that period of time, it's been the best selling vehicle, period. Understandably, Ford execs were a bit hesitant to completely overhaul their Golden Child. After all, the F-Series, which hadn't seen substantial engineering improvements since 1980, seemed to be selling just fine as it was. Reality was, though, that deadlines for some stringent truck standards were approaching fast, and the F-Series was getting long in the tooth. The redesign was approved.

Five million development miles later, Ford introduced a radically new F-150 in January 1996. The bold look, passenger car accouterments, overhead cam engines, and short and long arm front suspension of the new pickup are either embraced or shunned by die-hard Ford truckers used to the traditional styling, bare bones interior, rugged pushrod motors and Twin-I-Beam suspension of the 1996 model. For 1997, the F-250 joins its little brother in the new styling

So what about this new truck? Overall length is up for all models, and SuperCabs provide substantial improvements in rear passenger leg and hip room. SuperCab models feature a third door as standard equipment, as more and more full-size pickups are purchased for personal use. Styleside and Flareside cargo boxes will be available for both cab styles. Dual airbags are standard, and the passenger side restraint can be switched off in the event that a rear-facing child safety seat has been installed. The new F-Series meets 1999 side-impact standards for trucks, and a four-wheel anti-lock braking system is optional across the board. New options include leather seats, a six-disc CD changer, and an anti-theft system.

Two engines will initially be available, followed by a third in the fall of 1996. A 4.6-liter V-8 is the standard engine, and it makes 220 horsepower at 4500 rpm and 290 foot-pounds of torque at 3250 rpm. That's more than GM, Dodge or Toyota. The second engine is a 5.4-liter V-8 which makes 235 horsepower and 330 foot-pounds of torque. The third engine is a 7.3-liter turbo-diesel unit for which we don't yet have information. Tune up intervals occur every 100,000 miles thanks to platinum-tipped spark plugs.

Sounds good to us. After driving several F-Series trucks this year, it appears that Ford has taken a path designed to bring more personal use buyers into the Ford fold without alienating truck buyers who work their pickups hard. Styling, always a subjective point, might turn potential buyers off with its free-flowing forms and smooth contours. We, however, like its clean lines and lack of clutter; particularly around the grille. If you are in the market for a full-size pickup, you need to see why the F-Series has been the best selling truck on the market for the last decade.

1997 Highlights

Ford's F-250 joins the F-150 this year in a dramatic redesign. The new model has swoopy styling, a greatly improved interior, a much more rigid chassis, and carlike handling.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Ford F-250.

5(81%)
4(19%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
16 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

F250 4X4 SC HD LB DIESEL
phasers,01/10/2003
Great truck. I've had a lot of trucks in my business, many Fords. My experience has always been a big truck with a little engine and lots of gears. Poor power to weight and constant shifting. The Navistar DIT diesel is definetly the way to go with a truck. When the turbo spools up, there's no catching it. It'll pull a house off the foundation and gets good mileage (for a truck) as well. There are plenty of chatrooms for Q & A on this setup if you have a problem, and the guys will give you lots of responses to keep it going.
the ford that could
nathan,06/24/2009
i have had my ford for about 8 months and i have been shocked over and over i have hauled over 15,000 with a trailer. the most impresive was the 5100 hundred of scrap medal shavings just in the bed, no trailer. i love my truck, the only thing is i get lousy gas milege...
One of the best Trucks EVER!
Flover5076,10/15/2002
After driving this truck for snow plowing, pulling a 30 foot boat, and as a daily driver I have come to one conclusion, that this truck can perform at anytime you want. This is a great truck for doing anything.
F-250 4wd HD 7.5L
Mike,03/14/2008
We bought this truck from a drilling company after it had 155,000 miles on it. Its a tank. The drilling company obviously did not take it easy on it and we have had minimal problems with it. The head gasket blew on it and some minor brake issues. With the 7.5L 460 and a 5 spd it has alot of power. The fuel milage is not the best because of the large v8. The truck is very solid and reliable. Suspension is very strong for hauling and towing. Lots of power and braking control with large trailers.
See all 16 reviews of the 1997 Ford F-250
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
220 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
220 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 3600 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
220 hp @ 4500 rpm
See all Used 1997 Ford F-250 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1997 Ford F-250

Used 1997 Ford F-250 Overview

The Used 1997 Ford F-250 is offered in the following submodels: F-250 Crew Cab, F-250 Regular Cab, F-250 Extended Cab. Available styles include XLT 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Lariat 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD XLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Lariat 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD XL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Lariat 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), and HD XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1997 Ford F-250?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1997 Ford F-250s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1997 Ford F-250 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1997 Ford F-250.

Can't find a used 1997 Ford F-250s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford F-250 for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $9,384.

Find a used Ford for sale - 4 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $15,233.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford F-250 for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $16,714.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $17,563.

Should I lease or buy a 1997 Ford F-250?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford F-250 lease specials

Related Used 1997 Ford F-250 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles