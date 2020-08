Used 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

Lithia Chevrolet Buick GMC of Helena - Helena / Montana

XL trim. Flex Fuel, 4x4, Tow Hitch, "Bristling with functionality and utility, the 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty blends power, refinement and high-tech gadgetry that appeal to work and recreational demands." -Edmunds.com. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 4x4, Flex Fuel, Trailer Hitch. Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Vinyl Seats, 4-Wheel ABS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com explains "Bristling with functionality and utility, the 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty blends power, refinement and high-tech gadgetry that appeal to work and recreational demands.". AutoCheck One Owner

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FT7W2B64CEA48893

Stock: CEA48893P

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-15-2020