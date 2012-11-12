Used 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty for Sale Near Me
- 92,747 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,999$7,160 Below Market
Lithia Chevrolet Buick GMC of Helena - Helena / Montana
XL trim. Flex Fuel, 4x4, Tow Hitch, "Bristling with functionality and utility, the 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty blends power, refinement and high-tech gadgetry that appeal to work and recreational demands." -Edmunds.com. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 4x4, Flex Fuel, Trailer Hitch. Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Vinyl Seats, 4-Wheel ABS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com explains "Bristling with functionality and utility, the 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty blends power, refinement and high-tech gadgetry that appeal to work and recreational demands.". AutoCheck One Owner BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: At Chevrolet Buick GMC of Helena, we are local people helping local people find the car, truck or SUV that meets their needs and at a fair price. In fact, it is our promise that if you find a lower advertised price on a comparable vehicle in the 4 state area we will refund you the difference. Our customers are very important to us and it is our goal that they be 100% satisfied when doing business with us from the sales process to servicing their vehicle and doing right the first time. Price does not include title, license, or dealer doc fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2B64CEA48893
Stock: CEA48893P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 87,256 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,900
Prime Auto Sales - Phoenix / Arizona
WWW.PAUTO1.COM602-288-8938-Prime Auto Dealers, high quality vehicles, you can trust!-If you are looking for quality used cars for sale, look no further than Prime Auto Dealers. -Instead of spending your valuable time looking through the countless online classifieds or driving to various dealerships in your area, Prime Auto Dealers has the information you need right at your computer. -Prime Auto Dealers is a family owned dealership founded on trust, integrity, and respect. We proud ourselves in the quality of vehicles that we offer to our clients. We are here to serve our customers and make their car buying experience unique.,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2B61CEA16046
Stock: A16046
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 200,998 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$27,995$2,995 Below Market
Anchor Auto Outlet - Raleigh / North Carolina
'Due to exceptionally high demand, our dealership will operate on a first come first serve basis'*All pricing and detail of trim levels are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. All prices are plus Tax, Tag, and Dealer documentation fees.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT7CEB37119
Stock: B37119
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,802 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$46,975
Callahan Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas
Our great looking 2012 Ford F-250 Lariat Crew Cab 4X4 shown in Sterling Grey Metallic is ready to work. Powered by a TurboCharged 6.7 Liter PowerStroke Diesel V8 offering 400hp teamed with an Automatic transmission. This Four Wheel Drive can handle your tough jobs with ease and efficiency plus with great payload and towing capacity, powering you through difficult terrain while showing off fog lights and a chrome grille, chrome bumper adds a touch of style plus a power-sliding rear window, rear parking sensors and power telescoping mirrors are nice extras. Inside, Lariat SuperCrew caters to your comfort with heated and ventilated leather front seats, wood grain trim, keyless entry, and an integrated trailer brake controller. Ford Sync with available Sirius radio allows you hands-free communication and up-to-date info. Safety is always number one with Ford with six standard airbags, SOS post-crash alert, and Roll Stability Control keep you safe and secure. The F-250 Lariat is an impressive, powerful choice and you will love getting behind the wheel of this Tough Truck! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT2CED02719
Stock: 18858
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 25,098 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,942
Project One Autogroup - Carlstadt / New Jersey
2012 FORD SUPER DUTY F-250 SINGLE CAB SRW XL 4WD - WHITE EXTERIOR / GRAY INTERIOR - 25,098 MILES - 8 FOOT BED - WORK GRADE VINYL SEATS - AUXILIARY INPUT - 3.73 AXLE RATIO - 6.2L SOHC EFI V8 - FOUR WHEEL DRIVE - 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION - VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES OR CALL 201-635-1400 - WE FINANCE - NO HIDDEN DEALER FEES - WE BUY ALL CARS - LOCATED TEN MINUTES WEST OF MANHATTAN AND ONE MILE NORTH OF METLIFE STADIUM - OPEN MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY 9 TO 7.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTBF2B69CEA94813
Stock: 13797
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-06-2020
- 150,403 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,400$1,110 Below Market
Hyundai Of Bedford - Bedford / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTBF2B68CEB89170
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 124,213 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$36,500
Nexcar - Spring / Texas
2012 Ford F-250 SD Lariat Crew Cab 4WD **CLEAN CARFAX****NO ACCIDENTS**V8 Turbo Diesel 6.7L, Auto HD 6-Spd w/SelShft, 4WD, ABS (4-Wheel), AM/FM Stereo, AdvanceTrac, Air Bags (Side): Front & Rear, Air Bags: Dual Front, Air Bags: F&R Head Curtain, Air Conditioning, Anti-Theft System, Auto Climate Control, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bed Liner, Bluetooth Connection, CD: MP3 (Single), Camera: Backup/Rear View, Cruise Control, Custom Bumper, Daytime Running Lights, FX4 Off-Road Pkg, Fog Lamps, Hill Start Assist Control, Keyless Entry, Leather, Mirrors: Heated, Mirrors: Power, Mirrors: w/Turn Signals, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Power Door Locks, Power Sliding Rear Window, Power Steering, Power Windows, Privacy Glass, Roof: Power Sunroof, Running Boards, SYNC, Satellite Radio, Seat: Power Driver, Seats: Dual Power, Seats: Heated, Sirius Satellite, Sliding Rear Window, Steering Wheel Controls: Audio, Theft Recovery System, Tilt & Telescoping Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tires: Oversize Off-Road, Towing Pkg, Traction Control, USB Connection, Underbody Hoist, Wheels: Aluminum/Alloy, Wheels: Oversize Premium 20+, Wheels: Premium...YOUR NEXCAR IS HERE!!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT3CEB60879
Stock: CEB60879
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 96,900 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$36,850
Tuf Trucks - Rush / New York
Vehicle in transit more pictures coming soon!!! ~~Lariat~~Diesel~~Crew Cab~~Leather~~One Owner~~Clean AutoCheck~~4x4~~
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT2CEC23034
Stock: C23034
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,039 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$36,495
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
Auto Mall of Springfield presents you with this 2012 Ford F-250 6.7L Twin Turbocharged Super Duty Lariat Crew Cab 4WD. 3 owner truck with a clean car-fax! Has over 22 service records. ONLY 98,000 MILES. Lifted with newer 22' Fuel aftermarket wheels and 35' Ridge Grappler tires. This truck is loaded with options including leather seats, premium alloy wheels, am/fm radio, aux radio input, bed cover, bed slide, power seats, bed liner, tinted windows, cruise control, towing package, and most important 4X4.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BTXCEB76996
Stock: 21021
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,285 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$25,995
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Billings - Billings / Montana
CARFAX 1-Owner. PRICE DROP FROM $28,995, PRICED TO MOVE $5,500 below Kelley Blue Book! Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration, Dual Zone A/C, Alloy Wheels READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, 4x4, Flex Fuel, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: "Bristling with functionality and utility, the 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty blends power, refinement and high-tech gadgetry that appeal to work and recreational demands." -Edmunds.com. AFFORDABLE: Reduced from $28,995. This Super Duty F-250 Pickup is priced $5,500 below Kelley Blue Book. CARFAX 1-Owner VISIT US TODAY: Your satisfaction is at the top of our short-list of goals. This is why our Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM dealership carries new and used Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM models. What's more, our commitment to your satisfaction transcends the day you sign for your car loan or Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM lease. What do you say, isn't it time you put yourself first? If you answer yes, come to Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Billings for all of your automotive needs! We aim to please! Price does not include title, license, or dealer doc fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2B60CEC20059
Stock: 11095
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 48,056 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$41,721$226 Below Market
Woodhouse Ford - Blair / Nebraska
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Only 48,056 Miles! This Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW delivers a Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.7L/406 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Underhood service light, Trailer tow pkg -inc: 7-wire harness w/relays, 7/4 pin combination connector.* This Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW Features the Following Options *TorqShift 6-speed automatic transmission w/tow/haul mode (REQ: 996 Engine), Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt/telescoping steering column, Stationary elevated engine idle control (SEIC), SOS Post Crash Alert System, Solar tinted glass, SecuriLock anti-theft ignition, Safety Canopy system, Removable locking tailgate w/black handle & TailGate Assist, Rear seating roof ride handles.* Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by Woodhouse Ford located at 2546 S Highway 30, Blair, NE 68008 to make this car yours today!Experience the difference with Woodhouse Auto Family and purchase your next used vehicle with confidence. With more than 2000 used vehicles available through our 19 dealerships you can find the car, truck or SUV that fits your lifestyle and budget, easily. Plus, we offer a variety of finance options and accept trades. And every vehicle has been through a safety inspection to ensure they're road ready. Contact us for more information on the vehicle, to schedule a test drive today or not finding exactly what you're looking for, we'll help.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT3CEC04797
Stock: T209335A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 111,729 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$39,950
Sterling Auto Sales - Franktown / Colorado
If you would like to view more photos of this vehicle please visit our website at www.sterlingautosales.net! All active retired military Law Enforcement and First Responder personell will automatically receive a $500 discount on any vehicle!!! If you are looking for a pressure free car buying experience you will love your experience at Sterling Auto Sales. We move our vehicles fast so please call to verify availability before making the trip. Contact one of our friendly sales consultants for the most pleasant buying experiences you will ever have. Family owned and operated for over 50 years!! This vehicle has had a full service and inspection by our ASE certified techs and is ready for your to take home today! Need financing? Sterling Auto Sales offers great on-the-spot financing for most credit types even if your credit is less than perfect - we can help! Stop in or call on this great value today and see just how easy your next vehicle purchase can be! Visit our website www.sterlingautosales.net or www.sterlingautosalesft.com for more information and photos on this or any of our other vehicles or call us today for a test drive at 1(970)-522-4326 or 1(303)663-4300 TOLL FREE 1(866)605-3104
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT5CEA86820
Stock: A86820
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,916 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,998
AutoNation Chevrolet North - Denver / Colorado
Steel; Cloth 40/20/40 Split Bench Front Seat 6.2L Sohc 16-Valve Efi Na V8 Flex-Fuel Engine Oxford White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chevrolet North Denver is pleased to be currently offering this 2012 Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW XL with 101,896mi. This 2012 Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW XL comes equipped with 4 wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have no effect as to how this vehicle performs. The Super Duty F-250 SRW XL is well maintained and has just 101,896mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. With past service records included, feel comfortable knowing that the history of this Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW XL is provided in order for you to make a knowledgeable decision. This Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. You will never have to worry about keeping up with traffic in this Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW XL as it packs a beast under the hood. More information about the 2012 Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW: The F-Series Super Duty trucks bear a resemblance to the ubiquitous, jack-of-all-trades F-150 pickups, but these models have an especially pure purpose: to reliably, safely and confidently haul heavy loads or heavy trailers, day after day. What's surprising is that these workhorses are actually quite comfortable--and almost luxurious--inside. Ford boasts that the PowerStroke diesel engine is the most powerful diesel pickup engine on the market and that the Super Duty F-350 DRW (dual rear wheel) model has a best-in-class payload (7,110 pounds) and fifth-wheel tow rating (22,700), as well as a best-in-class conventional tow rating of 17,500 pounds. Interesting features of this model are class-leading tow ratings, Flexibility for commercial use, Power Stroke diesel's 800 pound-feet of torque, full roster of safety features, and tougher than standard full-size trucks All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7X2B6XCEA50287
Stock: CEA50287
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 88,538 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$44,888
Trucks Only - Mesa / Arizona
Call Trucks Only Internet Department 602-354-7623, Shop from Home, get pre-approved, and value your trade! Now, delivery available! (some restrictions apply) Crew cab 4x4 Ford F250 Super Duty Lariat in good condition with 89k miles. Carfax One Owner. Ask if this vehicle qualifies for our Lifetime Engine Warranty! *Diesel and high performance engines are not applicable. Trucks Only has been in business for over 40 years. Our customers have helped us to earn and maintain the A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and we have been honored to achieve the Customer Satisfaction Award with DealerRater 3 years in a row! Call Trucks Only Internet Department 602-354-7623 for all the specs and to schedule your test drive! Shipping is available across the United States! Please let us know how we can help you find the right solution for your needs!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT1CEC45364
Stock: 0-2097
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 144,459 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,979
Reynolds Auto Group - Plano / Texas
Lease return just arrived. This is a one owner truck that has ex tense service records since it was new. It is nicely equipped with tilt wheel and cruise control ice cold a/c trailer tow package and it has the eight foot bed with vinyl seats that are in excellent condition. Inside the cab is a computer stand and a inverter. On the outside there are three tool boxes with a headache rack vice and a external plug for your electrical tools you might need. It has a brand new set of tires on it as well. This truck is powered by the 6.2 V8 engine with a automatic transmission. These engines are know to get 400K miles on them with no problem if they are properly taken care of. If you think this truck might work for you and you would like to come in to check it out please give Rocky Reynolds a call or text to 214-542-774 and he will be glad to work with you to schedule a good time for you to come in. We have been in business in Texas since 1959 and been working with a lot of small and large companies providing them with good used trucks. Look forward to working with you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Stability Control, 8ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTBF2A64CEB50903
Stock: B50903
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,608 miles
$34,888
Trucks Only Apache Junction - Apache Junction / Arizona
Shop from Home, get pre-approved, and value your trade! Now, delivery available! (some restrictions apply) F250 Super Duty diesel 4x4 in good condition. Bed liner, towing package 4x4 long wheel base. Ask if this vehicle qualifies for our Lifetime Engine Warranty! *Diesel and high performance engines are not applicable. Trucks Only has been in business for over 40 years. Our customers have helped us to earn and maintain the A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and we have been honored to achieve the Customer Satisfaction Award with DealerRater 3 years in a row! Shipping is available across the United States! Please let us know how we can help you find the right solution for your needs!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT8CEA72541
Stock: 0-2026
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 146,700 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$29,995
Route 21 Auto Sales - Canal Fulton / Ohio
SOUTHERN - RUST FREE - 2012 FORD F250 - 6.7L POWERSTROKE DIESEL - LARIAT PACKAGE - CREW CAB - LEATHER - 4WD - AFTERMARKET WHEELS & TIRES - NO ACCIDENTS OR DAMAGE REPORTED TO AUTO CHECK .....PLEASE CALL 330-854-5380 OR GOOGLE US @ R21MOTORSPORTS.COM.....ASK ABOUT OUR FINANCING PROGRAM & NATIONWIDE EXTENDED SERVICE CONTRACTS ....IF R21 MOTORSPORTS HAS THE OPPORTUNITY TO HELP YOU IN THESE DIFFICULT TIMES ...WE WILL DO OUR BEST TO PROVIDE YOU A FAIR, HONEST AND STRAIGHT FORWARD TRANSACTION ...LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU AND PLEASE TAKE CARE...CALL 330-854-5380 OR GOOGLE US @ R21MOTORSPORTS.COM.....ASK ABOUT OUR DIESEL TRUCK FINANCING PROGRAM & NATIONWIDE DIESEL TRUCK EXTENDED SERVICE CONTRACTS ....IF R21 MOTORSPORTS HAS THE OPPORTUNITY TO HELP YOU IN THESE DIFFICULT TIMES ...WE WILL DO OUR BEST TO PROVIDE YOU FAIR, HONEST AND STRAIGHT FORWARD TRANSACTION ....LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU AND PLEASE TAKE CARE...REDUCED FROM $30,995...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT5CEA78510
Stock: 18700
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 174,111 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,999
Shelbyville Auto Sales - Shelbyville / Tennessee
SHARP TRUCK...FACTORY CHROME PACKAGE...GOOD TIRES...4WD...FX4 PACKAGE...ADJUSTABLE PEDALS...POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS...BEDLINER...TOW PACKAGE...60 MONTHS FINANCING AVAILABLE...CALL US TODAY FOR A TEST DRIVE!!! WE PRICE OUR VEHICLES TO SELL...PLEASE CALL TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY BEFORE YOU MAKE THE DRIVE...WE OFFER A WIDE VARIETY OF FINANCING OPTIONS...$O DOWN AND RATES AS LOW AS 3.69% FOR WELL QUALIFIED BUYERS AND QUALIFYING VEHICLE...ALL LOANS SUBJECT TO CREDIT APPROVAL...PLEASE TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR PRE-APPROVAL OPTION AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE...ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS...EXTENDED SERVICE CONTRACTS ARE AVAILABLE FOR MOST VEHICLES...PLEASE CALL TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY AND FINANCING OPTIONS BEFORE YOU MAKE THE DRIVE...THANK YOU FOR LOOKING AT OUR VEHICLES! LOCALLY OWNED AND OPERATED!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7X2B6XCEA89087
Stock: 8136
Certified Pre-Owned: No
