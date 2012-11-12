Used 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

3,008 listings
F-250 Super Duty Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,008 listings
  • 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL in White
    used

    2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    92,747 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,999

    $7,160 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    87,256 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,900

    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL in Light Brown
    used

    2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    200,998 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $27,995

    $2,995 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat
    used

    2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    11,802 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $46,975

    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL in White
    used

    2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    25,098 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,942

    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL in Gray
    used

    2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    150,403 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,400

    $1,110 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat
    used

    2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    124,213 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $36,500

    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat
    used

    2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    96,900 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $36,850

    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat
    used

    2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    98,039 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $36,495

    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat
    used

    2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    103,285 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $25,995

    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat in Black
    used

    2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    48,056 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $41,721

    $226 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat
    used

    2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    111,729 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $39,950

    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL
    used

    2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    101,916 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,998

    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat
    used

    2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    88,538 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $44,888

    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL in White
    used

    2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    144,459 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $9,979

    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT
    used

    2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT

    96,608 miles

    $34,888

    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat
    used

    2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    146,700 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $29,995

    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT
    used

    2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT

    174,111 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,999

    Details

  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-250 Super Duty
  4. Used 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty

Consumer Reviews for the Ford F-250 Super Duty

Read recent reviews for the Ford F-250 Super Duty
Overall Consumer Rating
4.312 Reviews
BEST FORD TRUCK YET
flablueovalfan,12/11/2012
2012 F250 King Ranch 4X4, 6.7 Diesel This is the 7th Ford pickup I have owned - it is without a doubt the best yet. I traded an '09 F150 Platinum 4X4, because of the need for a stronger truck for towing. This truck doesn't flinch at towing 8,000 pounds. Unburdened, around town, it easily achieves 17 mpg. The day I purchased the truck from a dealer in Louisiana, we drove it back to Florida and saw 23 mpg in mostly highway driving - that is easily a 6 mpg improvement (city/highway) over the 1,000 # lighter F150! With 800 ft./lbs. of torque on tap at barely off idle, it transits any terrain with no effort. The build quality is excellent as well. I am very pleased with this new Super Duty!
