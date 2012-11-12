Used 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet North - Denver / Colorado

Steel; Cloth 40/20/40 Split Bench Front Seat 6.2L Sohc 16-Valve Efi Na V8 Flex-Fuel Engine Oxford White This 2012 Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW XL with 101,896mi. This 2012 Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW XL comes equipped with 4 wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have no effect as to how this vehicle performs. The Super Duty F-250 SRW XL is well maintained and has just 101,896mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. With past service records included, feel comfortable knowing that the history of this Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW XL is provided in order for you to make a knowledgeable decision. This Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. More information about the 2012 Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW: The F-Series Super Duty trucks bear a resemblance to the ubiquitous, jack-of-all-trades F-150 pickups, but these models have an especially pure purpose: to reliably, safely and confidently haul heavy loads or heavy trailers, day after day. What's surprising is that these workhorses are actually quite comfortable--and almost luxurious--inside. Ford boasts that the PowerStroke diesel engine is the most powerful diesel pickup engine on the market and that the Super Duty F-350 DRW (dual rear wheel) model has a best-in-class payload (7,110 pounds) and fifth-wheel tow rating (22,700), as well as a best-in-class conventional tow rating of 17,500 pounds. Interesting features of this model are class-leading tow ratings, Flexibility for commercial use, Power Stroke diesel's 800 pound-feet of torque, full roster of safety features, and tougher than standard full-size trucks

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FT7X2B6XCEA50287

Stock: CEA50287

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-17-2020