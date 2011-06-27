Used 1996 Ford F-250 Consumer Reviews
Great truck
I have owned new and old Ford p/u. The body styles of these trucks are the best. The last 1994 Ford I had I finally sold at 523,000 miles this one now has 212,000 miles. Not a problem yet.
It always gets the job done and then some.
Over the last 160k miles this truck has been excellent. The 7.3L Power Stroke really is an amazing engine. It's got an incredible amount of torque on tap we've never had a single issue with it. I'm confident that I could tow or haul just about anything with this truck. You've also got to love that classic styling. I'd be lying if I said there haven't been a few fairly expensive repairs, but almost all of the major components still run like the day it was driven off the lot. It's spent it's entire life in Colorado so it's seen plenty of (sometimes very deep) snow, which it's handled excellently. They don't use salt on the roads in most of the state, so there's surprisingly little rust.
exceptional truck for being almost 20 years old
The 7.3 turbo diesel is excellent tied to the 5 speed manual transmission. The drivers seat is comfortable after 200k while the interior is like new for its age. awesome heat in the winter and cold factory ac in the summer. Owned for 3 years after purchase replaced turbocharger, glow plugs and o rings on fuel injectors, waterpump and fuel lift pump. Would recommend removing ebpv on turbo as it sticks in the winter which can cause your turbo bearings to go out as did on my truck.
7.3 nothing better
Bought used with 17k, station in san diego for two years and drove home up in Washington State just short of us/candian border(1400 miles oneway) 4 times a year. Best ride and fuel economy for a 3/4 ton truck (avg 18, best 23 mpg). Never miss a beat and and easy on the pocket. Currently hauling 26 ft TravelTrailer and no lack of power.
Great truck
Pulls like a truck should. Very little problems other than maintenance.
