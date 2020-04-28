2021 Ford F-150
Price Range
- Starting at $31,000 (estimated)
Release Date
- Fall 2020
What to expect
- Completely redesigned for 2021
- Newly available hybrid powertrain
- Interior tech powered by a new 12-inch touchscreen and Sync 4 interface
- Hands-free driving capability available in the near future
- Launches the 14th F-150 generation
What is the Ford F-150?
The Ford F-150 is a full-size light-duty pickup truck, and it has dominated new vehicle sales in the United States for decades. Part of its widespread appeal is its seemingly endless range of configurations. Whether you're looking for a basic work truck, fully loaded luxury cruiser or go-anywhere off-roader, there's a version of the F-150 to meet your needs and budget.
While competition in the full-size market has always been fierce, the recent redesigns of the F-150's rivals have made this moment in time particularly crucial. Chevrolet, GMC and Ram have all overhauled their pickups over the last couple years, offering further refinements and trick new features that are absent on the Ford. The result is increased sales for rivals — the Ram 1500, in particular — while F-150 sales remain strong but lack growth.
So what is the 2021 Ford F-150? It's a redesigned truck with Ford's future resting on its burly shoulders.
What's under the F-150's hood?
The big news for the 2021 F-150 is the new PowerBoost V6 hybrid powertrain. Essentially, it consists of the optional turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 from the previous F-150 paired to a lithium-ion battery pack and 47-horsepower electric motor. Ford hasn't given specifics, but it says the hybrid powertrain will produce more horsepower and torque than any other full-size pickup. While the Ram 1500 currently uses a 48-volt mild hybrid system in some of its engines, the F-150 is the first truck in its class with a full hybrid system. What's the difference? The Ram system simply powers vehicle accessories, while the Ford's electric motor helps boost power output. Though we don't have EPA ratings yet, Ford is hoping to achieve a 700-mile range on a single tank of gas.
Though the hybrid powertrain will be available on all trims, we don't expect most buyers will opt for this range-topping configuration. They'll select from a range of engines that closely mirror last year's lineup. The base engine will remain a 3.3-liter V6, but, as with all other F-150 motors, it's now paired exclusively with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Optional engines include a turbocharged 2.7-liter V6, a 5.0-liter V8, a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 and a non-hybrid version of the turbocharged 3.5-liter V6. There's no word yet on whether the high-output 3.5-liter V6 will return — it was previously paired exclusively with the F-150 Raptor — but we're optimistic.
How's the F-150's interior?
Ford has redesigned the F-150's interior, and it looks like an evolution of the current design. The center stack features large knobs, buttons for often-used controls, and plenty of places to stow small items. There's also an available stowable shifter that folds into the center console to free up space while you're parked.
Though the overall look isn't a radical departure, the 2021 F-150's interior reflects several functional updates. New features include the optional Interior Work Surface, a flat tray that lies on top of the center console that you can set a laptop on. On some upper trim levels, you can also opt for Ford's Max Recline Seats that recline nearly 180 degrees, allowing you to nap easily when the mood strikes.
How's the F-150's tech?
No more 4.2-inch central display — even base models now enjoy an 8-inch touchscreen loaded with the newest version of Ford's infotainment system, dubbed Sync 4. Upper trims receive a new horizontally oriented 12-inch touchscreen with split-screen functionality. It gives you the flexibility to display two systems at once — viewing maps and controlling the music selection, for instance. You can also use it to access the F-150's digital owner's manual, which includes built-in how-to videos on using the truck's many features.
The new Sync 4 system allows for wireless connectivity of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto — a first for pickup trucks and a rarity for any non-luxury brand. Ford has integrated over-the-air updates for the new F-150 too, which opens the door for feature upgrades without visiting a dealer, as well as predictive maintenance alerts. The biggest of those over-the-air updates, however, relates to Ford's new Active Drive Assist system.
Advanced driving aids such as adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring with trailer coverage continue to be offered, but Ford's Co-Pilot360 suite offers a few new items for 2021. The most intriguing is Active Drive Assist, which promises hands-free driving on a number of divided highways throughout the United States and Canada. Unfortunately, the software that controls hands-free driving won't be ready at launch. To get it, you'll have to buy the hardware via the Active Drive Assist prep kit, then pay an additional fee to get the software when it launches in late 2021. There are quite a few hoops to jump through, but the system could prove invaluable to those making frequent long-distance trips.
Also new for the 2021 F-150 is the Pro Power Onboard system. This is essentially an onboard power station that allows you to charge tools whether you're stationary or driving. On most gasoline engines, the system provides 2.0 kilowatts of output, though the hybrid powertrain allows for 2.4 kW or 7.2 kW. You can tap into the power via an outlet cluster in the bed, where you can charge up to four devices on 120-volt 20-amp outlets. On the hybrid, a 240-volt 30-amp outlet is also included. This onboard power station offering impressive charging numbers is likely to appeal to buyers who need to charge heavy-duty tools on the job site, or even overlanding nature-explorers who want the power to run a mobile refrigerator.
How's the F-150's towing and hauling?
We don't have any official specs on towing and hauling capability yet, but we don't expect the F-150 to disappoint. Ford says that the 3.5-liter PowerBoost hybrid will be capable of towing at least 12,000 pounds, only slightly off the bar set by the current 2020 F-150, which has a maximum towing capacity of 13,200 pounds. In terms of ultimate towing capacity, the current F-150 is second only to the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, which can pull a maximum of 13,400 pounds.
We expect the current F-150's prodigious payload capability to carry forward to the new truck too. The relatively lightweight aluminum bed gives today's F-150 a roughly 1,000-pound hauling advantage compared to its closest competitors, and that shouldn't change much with the newest iteration. The 2021 F-150 does get some additional functionality in the bed thanks to new tailgate-mounted cleats and the available Tailgate Work Surface feature. This option adds rulers, a cupholder and phone holder to create a surface that offers even more utility with the tailgate folded.
Edmunds says
The F-150 was already one of the best pickup trucks on the market, and its significant list of additions and improvements for 2021 should cement its position near the top for years to come. We can't wait to try the 2021 Ford F-150's new features, high-end tech advancements and all-new hybrid powertrain.
2021 Ford F-150 video2021 Ford F-150 Reveal ― New Ford F-150 Redesign, Price, Towing Capacity, Dimensions, Specs & More
CARLOS LAGO: Ford's just unveiled the new Ford F-150. And in this video, we're going to talk about what you need to know about this new truck. Now the sheer ubiquity of the F-150 means it's a truck that has to do everything for all people. Its equal parts a hauling utility vehicle as it is a family sedan. Now it's got a haul, tow, drive comfortably, be quick, be fuel efficient, carry people, and on and on and on. Now the 2021 F-150 will be available in the fall and it's got a couple new things that you should be aware of. For one, it will be available as a hybrid. It will be available with true hands-free driving capability. And it's got a couple other neat details, too. Now check the links below for the full story at Edmunds and also be sure to like, comment, and subscribe for more videos like this one Now the styling hasn't changed dramatically, even though every body panel is new there's new character lines on the front, but this isn't a radical redesign. It's certainly not a Cybertruck. The construction is the same as the F-150 you'll find on lots today-- aluminum body and a steel frame. Now the F-150 is still available in three cab configurations-- regular, extended, and crew, or as the Ford calls it Supercab and Supercrew. And there are three bed options available-- a 5 and 1/2 foot, 6 and 1/2 foot, and an 8 foot bed. Now all these configurations are approximately the same size as the current truck. If there is a difference in dimensions, it's typically less than an inch. And the Ford F-150 also retains the rear leaf spring suspension, leaving the Ram 1500 the only one in this segment with the rear coil spring suspension, and one we happened to like quite a bit. So that's everything that's the same. What's new? Well, let's start with the hybrid. Ford calls the hybrid the PowerBoost, and it will be available on all F-150 trim levels. And Ford also says it'll be the most powerful powertrain among light duty pickups. How much power and torque? Well, we don't know yet, but Ford says it will be the most powerful, so using the current engine offering of current trucks, we can at least set some baselines. The current most powerful engine you can get in a light duty pickup truck is the twin turbo 3.5 half liter V6 from the F-150 Limited and the Raptor. That's 450 horsepower and 510 pound feet of torque. And then the second most powerful would be the 6.2 liter V8 you get in the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra. That's 420 horsepower and 460 pound feet of torque. So baseline 480 horsepower and 510 pound feet of torque. That's not a bad place to start with. Now what is this PowerBoost engine? Well, it's based on the twin turbo 3.5 liter V6. It actually has slightly higher compression than the high output version of this engine that you'd get in the current Raptor or the F-150 Limited. And then it has an electric motor and a battery, of course, because it's a hybrid. Now the electric motor makes 35 kilowatts. And for the sake of comparison, looking at the Ram eTorque offering for the comparison because it's the only other hybrid pickup truck available, that one has a 12 kilowatt electric motor. So the one in the F-150 is certainly more powerful. That said, don't expect things like a significant EV range out of the PowerBoost F-150. Think of it more as something that will assist with low speed operation, allowing the engine to be off longer, doing the torque fill so electric motor can supply torque while the engine power band gets up to steam. And it's something that enables quicker acceleration, smoother acceleration, potentially, more fuel economy, and more range. Speaking of, Ford says it's targeting 700 miles on a single tank with regard to range, which is pretty cool. And the max towing capacity will be 12,000 pounds when the truck is properly configured for towing. Now what about the other engines? Most of them just carry over. You get the base 3.3 liter V6, you get a turbo 2.7 liter V6 like the one we had in our long term F-150. You get a non-hybrid, but twin turbo 3.5 liter V6. And you also get a 5 liter V8 and the 3 liter power stroke turbo diesel-- that returns, too. Now we don't know the power or torque ratings or fuel economy for any of these engines yet, but we do know that each one will be made to a 10 speed automatic transmission. That one continues and the 6 speed automatic does not. The other big news is hands-free driving. And yes, the Ford F-150 will offer hands-free driving much like the Ford Mustang Mach E E does. Ford calls it active drive assist and here's which you need to know about it. It's true hands-free driving, whereas in Tesla autopilot, it requires you keep your hands on the wheel to make sure that you're still paying attention. Ford's system is much like Cadillac's Super Cruise system in that it monitors your attention with cameras. And in Ford's case, it looks at your eyes, it looks at your head to make sure that you're still looking forward. And once you are, once it registers you are paying attention, you get access to the hands-free driving with some limitations. Like Cadillac Super Cruise, you can only use it on preset freeway. And Ford says at the time of launch would be over 100,000 miles of divided highway where you can use this system on. And you can assume that lists or that number will grow, too, as time goes on. So the active drive assists sounds like a really neat feature, but the way Ford's implementing it is interesting. So when the F-150 goes on sale, you can buy a hardware prep kit that you option with the truck. And then once the software is available, I hear sometime next year, you will pay to have that software delivered in an over the air update. So you pay for the hardware and then you pay for the software when it's available. Ford hasn't said how much, but it says it will be competitive with other offerings out there. Now if that's making you scratch your chin wondering why that's going on, just remember, this something Tesla's been doing for a long time. Tesla includes autopilot with all of its vehicles, but full self-driving capability is an option that costs thousands of dollars that thousands of people have been paying for years without the feature being available, and who knows when it will be. So it's something that appears to work for Tesla and we're sure that once the technology is out and proven, it will be something that people maneuver to or come to for Ford. Now I mentioned over the air updates, and yes, the F-150 will be configured to receive over the air updates like the Mustang Mach E and of course, Tesla, obviously. Now these updates encompass far more than just the entertainment system. Ford says it's bumper to bumper. It can do things like help with preventative maintenance and potentially add features that didn't exist when the truck was new. We're going to eager to test this out and see how it works during ownership, and see if it reaches the level of capability we've come to expect from Tesla. So you can bet we'll have an F-150 in our long term fleet to evaluate it. Now let's talk about the beds. All three bed sizes are the same volume in cubic feet. So that means they're about the same size as what you can get in a Ram, except for the eight foot bed, which isn't available in the Ram. And that leaves the Chevy Silverado advertising the most cubic volume of storage in its beds. Now the have F-150's tailgates has a couple nice additions. One is cleats on the tailgate that act as additional tie down spots. Also work as bottle openers, which is pretty neat. And the optional tailgate work surface adds a couple of new things in an area too, like integrated rulers or spots to put drinks, phones, pens, and tools, and whatnot. Now when it comes to the interior, the Ram 1500 set a new expectation for what interior quality should be in a full size pickup. And it's one we've been eager to see Ford and Chevy step up to. Now Chevy hasn't, but Ford looks like it has with this new F-150, and let's start with the screen, because that's such a major part of the Ram. The base F-150 screen is 8 inches, but you can option a 12 inch screen. And Ford says that will account for half of all F-150s. and it's a landscape orientation, which I like. The vertical orientation of the screen in the Ford explorer is something that kind of-- didn't go down well in our office, let's say. Now in the F-150, it's SYNC 4-- the name of Ford's entertainment system. And that system tends to work pretty snappy and supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Now as far as materials and appearance, it all looks really nice, but we'll have to get up close and in person to make a full evaluation. So look for that when we get to drive this truck. Now on paper, the interior dimensions haven't changed significantly, if at all. In the regular cab, you still get a bench seat. In the extended, in the crew cab, you can still choose between a bench or captain's chairs. One neat addition to the interior though is a feature called Pro Power on board, and it allows you to use the F-150 like a generator, using the interior power ports and the power ports in the bed. Now the base level of available power is 2 kilowatts. And on the hybrid, you get 2.4 kilowatts. And you could option with the hybrid up to 7.2 kilowatts of power. Now what does that mean? Well, if your TV uses 100 watts when it's on, you can run it for 24 hours if you have 2.4 kilowatts of energy. If you have 7.2 kilowatts, you can use it for 72 hours. It's pretty simple. And when you expand that out to a mini fridge or an electric smoker, it makes tailgating and camping a bit more interesting with the F-150. So we're looking forward to trying that one out. Now let's talk about some other neat features that come on the F-150. The optional interior work surface has a console that flips open. And that means it allows you to do paperwork or run a laptop on a big open space. But wait, how does that work when you have a big shifter on the console when you have the captain's chairs? Well, that shift or stowed away every F-150 that has captain's chairs and a console shifter has a shifter that can stow away, which is pretty wild. I'm eager to see that in person. Now higher end F-150s can be optioned with the max recline seats, and these are seats that recline almost 180 degrees. And that allows you to sleep in the truck more comfortably than just a recline seat. Now the F-150 for 2021 will also be available a couple new towing features. There's an anti-theft system that will alert you if it senses something suspicious going on with your truck. There's also a feature called a trailer light check that allows you to make sure that the lights are working by herself. It no longer has to be a two person job. Now both of these work through an app called Ford Pass on your phone, and I'm looking forward to trying them out for myself. Now lastly, there is an available locking storage compartment for underneath the rear seat. And it runs the width of that seat. And that's going to be a really nice addition for people who need to store their valuables or need secondary locking inside of a locked cabinet to store their valuables. So fishers or hunters, I think, are really going to appreciate this. And if you're worried about the hybrid, where does that battery go? Rest assured-- it doesn't take up space, that lockbox. They've stored it in a way where it doesn't affect interior space at all. Now that's what we know about the 2021 F-150, and we look forward to evaluating it later this year. More report on pricing and fuel economy and all that other stuff when we know about them. And the same goes for the Raptor and EV F-150, which are coming, for sure. We look forward to seeing how they shape up. Now thanks for watching. Make sure to subscribe for more. And visit Edmunds.com for all your truck, SUV, and car shopping needs.
Ford has revealed the redesigned F-150. In this video, we explain what's new and what you should know about America's most popular pickup truck, including details about the Power Boost hybrid powertrain and new Active Drive Assist hands-free driving technology.
