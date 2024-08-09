Skip to main content

Best Cheap Cars to Modify

  written by
    edited by
    Managing Editor, CarMax
    Keith Buglewicz has worked in the automotive industry since 1994, writing thousands of car-related articles, and he's tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Keith is the managing editor of CarMax at Edmunds, and his byline can be found at KBB, MotorTrend, Autobytel and many others. Keith considers himself exceptionally lucky to be working the dream job he’s had since high school.

For many car enthusiasts, the allure of modifying cars lies in getting performance improvements without breaking the bank. Cheap cars provide a promising canvas for modifications, offering a lower initial investment threshold and leaving more room in the budget for better aftermarket parts. These budget-friendly options encourage enthusiasts to explore the outer limits of their mechanical skills so that they can transform a modest vehicle into a performance powerhouse or a stunning show car. Here are some of the best cheap cars to modify on a budget.

The 10 best cheap cars to modify
Why do people modify cars?
Factors to consider before modifying a car
Things to know about modifying cheap cars

The 10 best cheap cars to modify

1. Honda Civic

2025 Honda Civic Sport Touring Lead

The Honda Civic is a legendary name in the world of car modifications. Known for its reliability, affordability and extensive aftermarket support, the Civic has been a favorite among tuners since it first hit the domestic market in 1972.

Popular aftermarket modifications for the Honda Civic include engine upgrades such as cold air intakes, performance exhaust systems and turbocharger kits. Suspension upgrades, including coilovers and sway bars, tend to improve handling, while body kits and custom paint jobs enhance the car's appearance.

2. Mazda Miata

2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata

The Mazda Miata, also known as the MX-5, is a prime choice for performance-enhancing modifications due to its lightweight design and exceptional handling. Its rear-wheel-drive layout and open-top driving experience make it a favorite among car owners. 

Common modifications for the Miata include engine upgrades built around the control module and ignition timing system to improve Mazda's horsepower or efficiency. Suspension modifications, such as coil-overs and strut braces, improve handling, though body kits for the Miata may be unnecessary since it's already aggressively styled.

3. Lexus IS 300

2001 Lexus IS 300

The Lexus IS 300 is a luxury sport sedan with a loyal following among tuners. Its rear-wheel-drive layout and robust 2JZ-GE engine make for a solid foundation for modifications.

Some of the most common modifications for the IS 300 include engine turbocharger kits and performance exhausts. Suspension modifications improve handling, while body upgrades such as wheels and full kits lean toward a sportier look.

4. Ford Focus

2018 Ford Focus ST

The Ford Focus, in particular the ST and RS models, has gained a reputation as a versatile and fun-to-drive compact car. Its turbocharged engine and sporty handling make it an excellent candidate for surface-level modifications that don't seriously affect the car's already great performance. There are also a lot of fun tweaks you can make around the edges of the Focus powertrain, though you have to know what you're doing.

Common modifications for the Ford Focus include upgraded intercoolers, performance exhausts and engine control unit (ECU) tuning for increased power. Suspension upgrades, such as lowering springs and adjustable shocks, improve handling, while aftermarket wheels and body kits give the Focus a more aggressive look.

5. Volkswagen Golf and Golf GTI

Volkswagen GTI on a curve

The Volkswagen Golf and its performance variant, the GTI, are beloved by enthusiasts for their balance of practicality and sportiness. The GTI, in particular, offers a turbocharged engine and excellent out-of-the-box handling. Of course, that doesn't mean it's not ripe for aftermarket swag and some upgrades to the intercooler system. 

Popular modifications for the Golf/GTI include performance air intakes, exhaust systems and modifications to the engine computer, or ECU, to boost power. Suspension upgrades, such as coilovers and sway bars, enhance the car's agility, and some affordable wheel and body kits are available that add a personalized touch in the price range of the Golf's original owners.

6. Subaru WRX

2024 Subaru WRX TR driving

The rally-inspired Subaru WRX is a classic do-it-all sport sedan. Known for its turbocharged engine and all-wheel-drive system, it offers impressive performance and a strong aftermarket community.

Popular modifications for the WRX include aftermarket tires and a new short-throw shifter for quick gear changes on hairpin roads. Suspension upgrades, including coilovers and sway bars, make these turns a little safer. Aftermarket body kits are available, though the more aggressive kits tend to look like low-energy stock cars with 2 inches of ground clearance.

7. Subaru BRZ

2022 Subaru BRZ

The Subaru BRZ and its twins, the Toyota 86 and Scion FR-S, are lightweight rear-wheel-drive sports cars designed for driving enthusiasts. Their balanced chassis and responsive handling make them a popular choice for modifications and saves many people the trouble of installing roll bars, though the engineering rewards strut braces.

Popular modifications for the BRZ and Toyota 86 start with engine upgrades to give the four-cylinder more punch. Aesthetic upgrades often lean toward high-tech space vehicles in appearance, with many strip lights and modified headlamps.

8. Mazda RX-7

1992 Mazda RX-7

The Mazda RX-7 is a legendary sports car known for its rotary engine and lightweight design. Its unique powerplant and excellent handling made it a favorite among budget import sports car enthusiasts from the Reagan years.

Common modifications for the RX-7 include rat-a-tat engine upgrades like performance exhausts. Suspension modifications are a must-have here, especially for post-1986 models, which Mazda changed from the earlier design trends. 

9. Mazda RX-8

2011 Mazda RX-8

The Mazda RX-8 also has a rotary engine and aggressive looks similar to as its predecessor, the RX-7, but it offers upgraded handling and a distinctive driving experience.

Popular modifications for the RX-8 include two-piece rotors and massively upgraded brake calipers, which correct a minor fault the design had straight from the factory.

10. Nissan 350Z/370Z

2019 Nissan 370Z

As the direct-line descendent of the original 240Z from the 1970s, the 350Z and 370Z are prime candidates for enthusiasts looking for an inexpensive car to modify. With Nissan's excellent VQ-series V6 engine powering the rear wheels, this two-seat sports car is a great choice for those looking to enjoy modifying a car without breaking the bank.

The Z benefits from a vast aftermarket for engine performance, braking and suspension upgrades. The car's inherent balance and handling capabilities have made it exceptionally popular among the "drifting" community.

Why do people modify cars?

Whether it's for boosting performance, improving aesthetics or enhancing the driving experience, modifications allow car owners to personalize their vehicles. Common car modifications range from simple bolt-on tweaks, such as cold air intakes, to more complex projects, such as turbocharging the engine or even swapping in a new, more powerful engine altogether, such as a V8. This customization reflects the owner's style and preferences, making each modified car unique.

Factors to consider before modifying a car

Before diving into the world of car modifications, it's a good idea to think about a few factors:

  • Budget: Determine how much you're willing to spend on modifications and stick to it. Costs can add up quickly, so prioritize upgrades carefully and avoid spending too much on pricey upgrade packages.

  • Purpose: Understand the purpose of the modifications. Are you looking to improve performance for track use, enhance aesthetics or make the car more enjoyable for daily driving? Do you want it to drive harder, look better, or just roll smoother than it did before on an upgraded suspension? 

  • Compatibility: Ensure the modifications you plan to make are compatible with your car's make and model. Not all parts fit or work correctly with every vehicle. As much fun as it can be to spend hours in the garage with an improvised adapter kit, it's still pretty rough to order a body or parts package and find out it has the wrong number of bolt holes because you ordered a kit for the '85 Mazda RX-7 model instead of the '86 you actually own.

  • Warranty: Be aware modifications can void your car's warranty. If your car is still under warranty, check the terms before making any changes. If you've decided to get into modding, you might be better off starting with a project car or with one without a warranty.

  • Safety: Always prioritize safety when modifying your car. Upgraded components should be installed correctly to avoid compromising the vehicle's safety. That means no improvised convertible work on what used to be a hardtop. And if the structural integrity is compromised in any way, it might be best to start over with something safer.

Things to know about modifying cheap cars

Modifying cheap cars can be a rewarding and enjoyable hobby, but approach it with caution. Modifications often void the warranty and can affect the vehicle's resale value. What's more, improperly installed or incompatible parts can lead to safety issues and potential damage to the vehicle. Always thoroughly research the parts and upgrades you're considering for upgrades, and use reputable brands. Consult with experienced tuners or mechanics if needed. 

Keith Buglewicz has worked in the automotive industry since 1994, writing thousands of car-related articles, and he's tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Keith is the managing editor of CarMax at Edmunds, and his byline can be found at KBB, MotorTrend, Autobytel and many others. Keith considers himself exceptionally lucky to be working the dream job he's had since high school.

