Best Cheap Cars to Modify

As the direct-line descendent of the original 240Z from the 1970s, the 350Z and 370Z are prime candidates for enthusiasts looking for an inexpensive car to modify. With Nissan's excellent VQ-series V6 engine powering the rear wheels, this two-seat sports car is a great choice for those looking to enjoy modifying a car without breaking the bank.

The Z benefits from a vast aftermarket for engine performance, braking and suspension upgrades. The car's inherent balance and handling capabilities have made it exceptionally popular among the "drifting" community.

Why do people modify cars?

Whether it's for boosting performance, improving aesthetics or enhancing the driving experience, modifications allow car owners to personalize their vehicles. Common car modifications range from simple bolt-on tweaks, such as cold air intakes, to more complex projects, such as turbocharging the engine or even swapping in a new, more powerful engine altogether, such as a V8. This customization reflects the owner's style and preferences, making each modified car unique.

Factors to consider before modifying a car

Before diving into the world of car modifications, it's a good idea to think about a few factors:

Budget: Determine how much you're willing to spend on modifications and stick to it. Costs can add up quickly, so prioritize upgrades carefully and avoid spending too much on pricey upgrade packages.

Purpose: Understand the purpose of the modifications. Are you looking to improve performance for track use, enhance aesthetics or make the car more enjoyable for daily driving? Do you want it to drive harder, look better, or just roll smoother than it did before on an upgraded suspension?

Compatibility: Ensure the modifications you plan to make are compatible with your car's make and model. Not all parts fit or work correctly with every vehicle. As much fun as it can be to spend hours in the garage with an improvised adapter kit, it's still pretty rough to order a body or parts package and find out it has the wrong number of bolt holes because you ordered a kit for the '85 Mazda RX-7 model instead of the '86 you actually own.

Warranty: Be aware modifications can void your car's warranty. If your car is still under warranty, check the terms before making any changes. If you've decided to get into modding, you might be better off starting with a project car or with one without a warranty.

Safety: Always prioritize safety when modifying your car. Upgraded components should be installed correctly to avoid compromising the vehicle's safety. That means no improvised convertible work on what used to be a hardtop. And if the structural integrity is compromised in any way, it might be best to start over with something safer.

Things to know about modifying cheap cars

Modifying cheap cars can be a rewarding and enjoyable hobby, but approach it with caution. Modifications often void the warranty and can affect the vehicle's resale value. What's more, improperly installed or incompatible parts can lead to safety issues and potential damage to the vehicle. Always thoroughly research the parts and upgrades you're considering for upgrades, and use reputable brands. Consult with experienced tuners or mechanics if needed.