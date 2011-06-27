  1. Home
1995 Mazda RX-7 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

CFC-free refrigerant is added to air conditioner. Touring package ousted. Red leather option dumped. Last year for RX-7.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Mazda RX-7.

5(68%)
4(21%)
3(11%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
19 reviews
See all 19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

This is better than a Skyline and Supra!
Adam F,10/06/2005
I have had two RX7s now and they are the car so many expensive exotics and alike aspire to be. 0-60 in 4.9 seconds is supercar territory, not to mention one of the greatest chassis' ever made and what a great sounding engine! This is a dream car for anyone but at prices to be afforded by all. Love it and it will love you 100 fold.
I always wanted one of these...
Dan Cernese,09/08/2002
To this day, there has not been a production sports car that delivers so much handling and performance in such a beautiful package (ok, the Z06 comes close). I regularly race in autocross (SCCA Solo-II) stock class and continue to be impressed with the car's handling ability. In high-performance handling situations, however, it takes a good deal of experience to overcome the twin- turbo lag that can follow any slow maneuver. I love that heads turn wherever I go, not many people know what this car is-- and part of it's appeal is the uniqueness and classic sports car styling.
Hottest sports car on the planet
kbatgirl,01/24/2009
This is my third generation of RX7. The twin turbo rotary engine puts it in it's own class along with the handling. This model won the 24 hour LeMans in Europe. The improved handling over the other models is phenomenal! It is much more stable in weather than other performance cars. One of the previous writers said it all with the feeling of being in a jet cockpit It is a thrill to drive but make no mistake it was built for racing not creature comfort and it performs. This RX7 draws stares where ever it goes for its exterior styling alone and nothing compares to the feeling of driving this great machine. I don't look in awe or longing at any other cars anymore!
RX-7=awesome
boyt,04/29/2002
cool car, fun to drive can't get anything like it. Love it. Will tie with a corvette. That about says it all.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
255 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Mazda RX-7

Used 1995 Mazda RX-7 Overview

The Used 1995 Mazda RX-7 is offered in the following submodels: RX-7 Coupe. Available styles include Turbo 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Mazda RX-7?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Mazda RX-7s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Mazda RX-7 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Mazda RX-7.

Can't find a used 1995 Mazda RX-7s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda RX-7 for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $8,045.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 4 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $20,457.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda RX-7 for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,277.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 4 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $24,171.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Mazda RX-7?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

