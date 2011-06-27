This is my third generation of RX7. The twin turbo rotary engine puts it in it's own class along with the handling. This model won the 24 hour LeMans in Europe. The improved handling over the other models is phenomenal! It is much more stable in weather than other performance cars. One of the previous writers said it all with the feeling of being in a jet cockpit It is a thrill to drive but make no mistake it was built for racing not creature comfort and it performs. This RX7 draws stares where ever it goes for its exterior styling alone and nothing compares to the feeling of driving this great machine. I don't look in awe or longing at any other cars anymore!

Read more