  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Focus
  4. Used 2018 Ford Focus
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
6.7 / 10
Consumer Rating
(31)
Appraise this car

2018 Ford Focus Review

Pros & Cons

  • Rides comfortably over bumps
  • Sporty steering and handling around turns
  • Interior stays quiet at highway speeds
  • Lots of upscale and high-tech options
  • Tight back seat for adults
  • Underwhelming acceleration, particularly from the 1.0-liter engine.
  • Advanced driver safety aids available on top Titanium trim only
Other years
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
Ford Focus for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$10,501 - $22,015
Used Focus for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Focus does Edmunds recommend?

The SEL hatchback with the 2.0-liter engine hits the sweet spot when it comes to features, drivetrain and functionality. The Sync 3 infotainment system alone is almost worth the upgrade, bringing Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration so you can skip the optional navigation upgrade. You'll appreciate the hatchback's dual-zone climate control, rear parking sensors and large cargo area. The 1.0-liter engine isn't available in this trim, but that's OK because its fuel economy benefits don't outweigh its lackluster power.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

6.7 / 10

The 2018 Ford Focus is a well-rounded and competent small car. It's available in a variety of flavors, including a no-frills commuter machine, a high-performance hatchback and, yes, even as an EV.

The core appeal of the 2018 Ford Focus, however, remains its comfortable ride along with enjoyable handling and a quiet interior. We also like the the available Sync 3 infotainment system. It's fast and powerful and supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ensuring your commute won't lack entertainment.

On the downside, the Focus' rear seating is tighter than its competitors', and the available 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine's power can seem inadequate when you're accelerating to highway speeds or passing. Certain rivals best the 2018 Focus in these areas, but we think it's worth a look if you're shopping for a small sedan or hatchback.

2018 Ford Focus models

The 2018 Ford Focus is a front-wheel-drive compact economy car that is available as a sedan or hatchback. It comes in a variety of styles and trim levels. The core starts with the bare-bones S, which is followed by the budget-conscious SE, the well-equipped SEL and the top-of-the-line Titanium. Adjacent to these trims is an electric variant that is called, simply, Electric. The performance-oriented ST and high-performance RS, which have more powerful engines and aggressive suspension tuning, are reviewed separately.

The base S trim is available only as a sedan and employs a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (160 horsepower, 146 pound-feet of torque). A five-speed manual transmission is standard, and a six-speed automatic is optional.

It comes with 15-inch steel wheels, keyless entry, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a rearview camera, a 4.2-inch central display, power front windows (manual rear windows), power locks and mirrors, Ford's MyKey (limits speed, audio volume, etc., for young drivers), voice controls, Bluetooth, a four-speaker sound system and USB port.

One step up is the SE, which is available as a hatchback or sedan. The hatchback comes with the 2.0-liter engine and six-speed automatic, while the sedan uses a turbocharged 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine (123 hp, 125 lb-ft of torque) and a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic.

Standard SE equipment includes 16-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, power rear windows, a trip computer, a front center armrest, rear air vents and a six-speaker sound system. Available options include a Cold Weather package (adds heated mirrors and heated front seats and steering wheel). SE trims equipped with the 1.0-liter engine have access to an Appearance package that adds different 16-inch wheels, daytime running lights, foglights and black exterior detail elements. A 17-inch wheel upgrade is also available with this package.

The SEL trim is available as a sedan or hatchback. Standard equipment includes 17-inch wheels, daytime running lights, foglights, a sunroof, ambient interior lighting, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear proximity sensors, an 8-inch entertainment screen with Sync 3 (includes Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support), two USB charging ports and a 10-speaker Sony stereo system. Options include the aforementioned Cold Weather package and navigation with satellite radio.

The Focus Titanium has the highest level of standard equipment. Its exterior wears a different style of 17-inch wheel and chrome exterior trim. The interior gets leather-trimmed seats, four-way adjustable headrests, eight-way power-adjustable driver seat, a leather-wrapped shift knob, rear center armrest, seatback map pockets and remote start. While the Cold Weather package is standard, an optional Titanium Technology package adds automatic high beams, blind-spot monitoring with cross-traffic alert, and lane departure warning.

As you might guess, the hatchback-only Focus Electric is powered by an electric motor (143 hp, 184 lb-ft of torque) that runs through a single-speed automatic transmission. EPA-estimated range is 115 miles. It's equipped similarly to the Titanium trim but boasts xenon headlights and restyled taillights. Leather-trimmed seats are optional.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2016 Ford Focus SE (turbo 1.0L inline-3 | 6-speed dual-clutch automatic | FWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Focus has received only minor revisions. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Focus.

Driving

7.0
The 1.0-liter Focus is rated at a humble 123 hp and 125 lb-ft of torque, and real-world output feels even weaker. Flooring the accelerator is often required to keep up with traffic. The transmission is generally well-behaved. Handling is very good for the class.

Acceleration

5.0
Turbocharger adds a little moxie at lower engine speeds — emphasis on "little." It lacks the easy thrust of most modern turbos, despite healthy torque rating, and has to work hard to keep up. Zero to 60 mph took a leisurely 10.6 seconds in our tests.

Braking

7.5
The pedal feel is intuitive in everyday usage, and the Focus brakes easily and reassuringly. In a simulated-panic stop from 60 mph, this example covered 120 feet, an average performance given its economy-biased tires.

Steering

7.5
The Focus has light and rather numb steering (good for parking), but it's also responsive and confidence-inspiring by class standards. The car feels eager, not reluctant, to change direction, and the steering is a big part of that.

Handling

8.0
Body roll is notable but expected. What's not expected is the verve of this car on a winding road. Ford has tuned the suspension masterfully, imbuing even this economy-minded model with a playful, light-on-its-feet character.

Drivability

6.0
Recent revisions to the dual-clutch automatic transmission make it feel mostly normal, but the gas pedal is clearly tuned for eking out every last drop of gas. If you want to make meaningful progress, mashing it is your only option.

Comfort

7.5
The Focus sedan's compliant ride and quiet cabin make it a segment favorite for relaxed cruising. The hard door armrests (with perfunctory fabric trim) detract from the experience, but this is still one of the most comfortable cars in its price range — for front passengers, at least.

Seat comfort

6.5
The front seats are rather nondescript but prove supportive in regular use, even on longer trips. The thinly padded armrests are disappointing. The rear seats themselves are pleasant enough, but there's a shortage of rear legroom.

Ride comfort

8.5
Despite the Focus' advanced age, its suspension is quite possibly the segment's best at absorbing imperfections. The car rarely feels unsettled. It's as if you're gliding over the road, except there's a consistent sense of control.

Noise & vibration

8.0
The Focus is a class leader in noise insulation. Many economy cars let in ample wind and road noise, but the Focus largely keeps it at bay. This test car did not have the engine-drone issue we noted in the manual-transmission model.

Interior

6.5
The stylized dashboard puts most controls close by, but the tiny central display screen is about the same size as the trip computer. Buttons can be hard to differentiate at a glance, while the snug back seat is bested by those of most rivals. Unlike the chassis, the cabin is showing its age.

Ease of use

6.5
Most controls fall readily to hand. We like the air flow interface's human pictogram, but many buttons look the same. The central display screen is exceptionally small, though still legible. It's functional but a bit behind the times.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
The doors are tall but compact, easing access in tight spots. The front seats are mounted pleasantly high for graceful entrances. If taller folks are sitting up front, rear entry/exit can be challenging due to encroaching front seatbacks.

Roominess

6.0
The front row has enough space for larger occupants but adjusts well to a wide range of physiques. Rear legroom is unusually sparse for this class; most rivals offer noticeably more. Rear headroom may also be tight for tall passengers.

Visibility

7.5
The thin front roof pillars afford an expansive view through turns. The view over the hood is likewise generous. The standard rearview camera compensates for the Focus sedan's high rump, taking the guesswork out of parking.

Utility

6.5
Trunk capacity is slightly above average at 13.2 cubic feet. The rear seatbacks fold flat, but the pass-through could be more generous. Interior storage is so-so; you'll find a place to stash your phone, but Ford doesn't make it easy.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall6.7 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort7.5
Interior6.5
Utility6.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Ford Focus.

5(45%)
4(26%)
3(10%)
2(3%)
1(16%)
3.8
31 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 31 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still a great car!
Art La Cues,04/06/2018
SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM)
Having bought the car in March of 2018 and driven 15,000 miles , both highway and in town, we are still extremely pleased with its performance, comfort, and trouble free performance. The automatic (dct) transmission performs flawlessly. Acceleration in traffic is smooth and quick. MPG ranges from 36 to 38. We are satisfied Ford customers.
My Pretty Blue Car
Brook,03/16/2018
SE 4dr Sedan w/EcoBoost (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
Just got my 2018 Ford Focus SE. Its awesome. The handling the pick up the comfort just amazing. I have own other Ford Focuses and will be staying with them. If they are well cared for they last forever. When I traded in my older focus for this one it had over 200,000 miles and was still going strong.
Don't Buy
Crystal H.,07/02/2019
SE w/EcoBoost 4dr Sedan (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
The clutch assembly was recalled and fixed once then it went again after 6 months, the power train started to fail right outside of the 60,000 miles power train warranty the power train started to go before that but Ford never fixed it because it was all in my head. Then once the factory power train warranty ran out Ford service the head mechanic there told me that I should have known about the power train defects and purchased the extended power train warranty. Ford knows about the defects but won't do anything about it... Don't buy stay away like the plague and like your life depends upon it because it does.. If you smell burning rubber in your engine just remember you drove over a plastic bag and it got stuck in the muffler. It has nothing to do with a bad clutch assembly because we replaced the clutch assembly due to a recall but it has nothing to do with it being faulty. That's everything that a Ford dealership told me.. Ford cars no longer last 250,000+ miles and they don't stand behind their products anymore like they used to. Corporate greed. Don't buy anything with Ford in its name Ever.
Love this car for the looks and MPG.
Scott M.,08/29/2018
SEL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM)
Bought this car with $5500.00 off the price before I started to deal. After test driving the SE vs. the SEL it was a no brainer to go with the SEL for the money. SEL adds fog lights, black bezel headlights, 17" rims that dress up the black color with black painted rims with just enough chrome to make them look sporty, 8" touch screen sync 3, 4 wheel disc brakes, heated cloth seats, heated steering wheel, ambient lighting that you can change the color, Sony sound system with 10 speakers including a nice size sub-woofer in the back. The sync 3 is worth the extra cost alone. Bought this car in black and had the side and back windows tinted to 18. Car is very sporty and I get compliments on it often. The ride is not harsh but stiff enough to feel stable and safe. I can stretch out my 6' 1" frame and do not feel cramped at all. The car is not a speed merchant by any stretch but when needed it gets the job done. I did not buy it for speed. The mileage I get on this car far exceeds the EPA estimates. I live in a relatively flat area and get 42 MPG at 70 MPH highway. I average 39 MPG at 30/70 city/highway use. The car rides smooth for a small car and is quiet at all speeds. This is a great value at under $18,000.00 OTD. Could not be happier.
See all 31 reviews of the 2018 Ford Focus
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
30 city / 40 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
123 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
24 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automated manual
Gas
160 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
25 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automated manual
Gas
160 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2018 Ford Focus features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Focus models:

Rearview Camera
Shows you what's behind the car to make reversing safer and easier.
Active Park Assist
Steers the car for you when you want to parallel park. All you have to do is use the gas and brake pedals.
Blind-Spot Monitoring with Cross-Traffic Alert
Alerts you when a vehicle is in your blind spot or when a car is approaching while you're backing out of a parking spot.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Ford Focus

Used 2018 Ford Focus Overview

The Used 2018 Ford Focus is offered in the following submodels: Focus Hatchback, Focus Sedan, Focus Electric. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6M), Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM), Electric 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), Titanium 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM), SEL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM), SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM), S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Ford Focus?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Ford Focus trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Ford Focus SE is priced between $9,995 and$22,015 with odometer readings between 2199 and88716 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Ford Focus Titanium is priced between $13,000 and$15,690 with odometer readings between 23969 and46128 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Ford Focus SEL is priced between $13,500 and$16,955 with odometer readings between 16456 and55042 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Ford Focus S is priced between $10,569 and$19,920 with odometer readings between 4689 and63549 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Ford Focuses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Ford Focus for sale near. There are currently 75 used and CPO 2018 Focuses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,995 and mileage as low as 2199 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Ford Focus.

Can't find a used 2018 Ford Focuss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Focus for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $22,167.

Find a used Ford for sale - 1 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $17,212.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Focus for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $17,996.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $14,594.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Ford Focus?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Focus lease specials

Related Used 2018 Ford Focus info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles