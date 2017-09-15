2018 Toyota Corolla Review
Pros & Cons
- Comes with a long list of standard convenience and safety features
- Sport seats remain comfortable after hours of continuous driving
- Plenty of room inside, especially in the back
- Acceleration is slow, even for this class
- Most interior materials feel cheap
- Not very exciting to drive
- Fuel economy isn't great
- rivals achieve the same with more power
Which Corolla does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.5 / 10
With a low price tag and history of solid reliability, it's easy to see why the Toyota Corolla has become one of the world's best-selling vehicles over the last 50-plus years. The 2018 Toyota Corolla builds upon the success of its ancestors with expressive styling, a surprisingly roomy cabin, plenty of advanced safety features and comfortable, supportive seats. But while the Corolla covers the basics well enough, a few deficiencies make its rivals better picks overall.
The Corolla's cabin is fairly plain and does little to make you think you've bought anything more than a basic small car. Its underpowered engine and so-so handling mean it isn't much fun to drive, either. Factor in a small trunk and poor smartphone integration and you have a car that is difficult to recommend in a class stacked with more desirable choices.
2018 Toyota Corolla models
The 2018 Toyota Corolla sedan is sold in six trim levels. L, LE, LE Eco, SE, XSE and XLE. Every Corolla is powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine. Most models produce 132 horsepower and 128 pound-feet of torque, though the LE Eco is a bit more powerful with 140 hp and 126 lb-ft. Power is routed to the front wheels through a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) on all models, though the SE can be optioned with a six-speed manual.
Standard equipment on the base L model includes 15-inch steel wheels, LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, adaptive cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a driver information display, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, Bluetooth, a 6.1-inch touchscreen and a six-speaker audio system with a CD player, a USB port and, for iPhone users, the Siri Eyes Free voice control system. Standard safety systems include a rearview camera, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, lane departure warning with steering assist (to nudge you back into your lane) and automatic high beams.
The LE adds 16-inch steel wheels, heated mirrors, variable intermittent wipers, remote locking and unlocking, metallic cabin accents, upgraded upholstery, a rear armrest and automatic climate control.
The LE Eco starts with the LE's features and adds engine and suspension tuning designed for maximum fuel efficiency, 15-inch steel wheels, a rear spoiler and enhanced aerodynamics.
The XLE builds upon the LE's set of features, adding 16-inch alloy wheels, upgraded headlights, LED taillights, bumper-mounted LED daytime running lights, a sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, simulated leather upholstery (Toyota's SofTex), a power-adjustable driver seat (with two-way power lumbar), heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an upgraded driver information display, a 7-inch touchscreen display, an app-based navigation system (Scout GPS Link), and satellite and HD radio.
The SE is the sporty Corolla, although we use that term loosely. It starts with the LE's features and adds 17-inch alloy wheels, unique front-end styling with a black mesh grille, a rear spoiler, steering wheel with paddle shifters (for CVT automatic models), sport front seats, SofTex upholstery with cloth inserts, and a sport-style gauge cluster. Also included are the XLE's upgraded headlights, bumper-mounted LED daytime running lights and leather-wrapped steering wheel. Opt for the manual transmission and you'll also get a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, and the upgraded infotainment system.
The XSE has the SE manual transmission's extra features and adds heated front seats, the eight-way power-adjustable driver seat, the paddle shifters and full SofTex upholstery.
A few options packages are also available. LE and LE Eco models can select the Premium package, which adds 16-inch alloy wheels, bumper-integrated LED running lights and the upgraded infotainment system. A sunroof can be added to this package for the LE (it's included with the package for the LE Eco).
The Premium package for SE CVT automatic models includes keyless entry and ignition, a sunroof and the upgraded infotainment system, while XLE and XSE models can opt for an integrated navigation system and smartphone integration via the Entune App Suite.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Toyota Corolla SE (1.8-liter inline-4 | CVT automatic | FWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Toyota Corolla has received some revisions, including the deletion of the SE 50th Anniversary Special Edition (which will not affect this rating, as the trim was little more than an appearance package for the XSE). Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Toyota Corolla.
Driving6.5
Comfort7.0
Interior7.5
Utility6.0
Technology6.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.5 / 10
|Driving
|6.5
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|6.0
|Technology
|6.5
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Corolla models:
- Pre-Collision System
- Alerts the driver when the car approaches a stationary or slow-moving vehicle too quickly. Automatically applies the brakes if necessary.
- Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist
- Notifies the driver as the Corolla wanders out of its lane. Makes small adjustments to the wheel to keep the Corolla in its lane.
- Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Maintains a set distance between the Corolla and the car in front by automatically accelerating and slowing down.
