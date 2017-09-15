I got lucky and got mine for 15 grand. Comparing to other sedans that I have at this size it compares fine. My gas mileage is 36 mpg, mixed driving and it's fine for me for acceleration as I don't drive so sporty with it. Cons for me compared to other cars in this class is that I noticed it catches leaves and tree debris in places that you have to remove moreso than with other cars. Trunk lid catches leaves and I have to open it to clean them out. Front between the windshield and hood catches a lot of leaves. Seams at the doors and trim catches stuff too. My other make of car doesn't or is easier to clean, hose off. The radio controls with the steering wheel buttons don't match the vertical list of stations on the display as the stations are left and right to change and volume is up and down. I get mixed up when trying to choose the stations. The cruise control waits until it gets a few miles per hour higher to keep up and my other car is within a mile per hour. The CVT has smart intelligence and shifts just like a geared transmission when needing to speed up or down quickly and I thought it would not be so. But leaving a stop light it is shift free and I like that. Michelins came on mine and the road noise and ride is good and it handles bumps well. The rear camera won't beep when coming close to hitting something but maybe I have not set it yet in the controls adjustments. I am 6 ft. tall and used to pickup trucks and Sonatas and they are larger so I expected the entry, exit to be a bit tight but not uncomfortable as I wanted a smaller car for short spurts and gas mileage. The paint is blizzard pearl with a luxury looking sheen and I like that. Factory listed it as a special color. Overall I am pleased with it and don't mind the small cons. It's a Corolla and my price can't be beat compared to another car compared to it.

