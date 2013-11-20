Used 2014 Toyota Corolla for Sale Near Me
9,488 listings
- 83,666 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,999$2,917 Below Market
- 93,320 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995$1,985 Below Market
- 72,356 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,499$3,243 Below Market
- 84,612 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,500$1,959 Below Market
- 118,898 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,500$1,370 Below Market
- 49,634 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,200$1,997 Below Market
- 88,958 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,145$2,087 Below Market
- 80,858 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,499$1,978 Below Market
- 65,927 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,999
- 153,128 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,000$1,256 Below Market
- 90,154 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,999$1,142 Below Market
- 53,196 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,499$1,715 Below Market
- 89,733 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$8,487$1,721 Below Market
- 57,209 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,000$2,167 Below Market
- 71,484 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$11,000$1,428 Below Market
- 103,944 miles
$8,575
- 94,360 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,200$1,215 Below Market
- 118,600 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,526$1,083 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Corolla
Overall Consumer Rating4.265 Reviews
Report abuse
caracal2,11/20/2013
I'm the last person one would expect to be seen in a Corolla, but I still got one! I shopped around and compare the Civic, the Mazda 2, 3, the Focus, the Elantra GT and the Accent. My previous two cars were fast turbo cars with plenty of power and handling. The Mazda 3 is definitely faster than the Corolla, and handles better. So why did I pick the Corolla instead of the Mazda? It felt like the most luxurious car of the bunch, with a decent ride, at a price others couldn't beat. I have everything I always wanted in one package with the "S", no need for additional 1200 Moonroof and other expensive options. The Mazda comes close, but it was more expensive.
