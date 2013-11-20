Used 2014 Toyota Corolla for Sale Near Me

9,488 listings
Corolla Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 9,488 listings
  • 2014 Toyota Corolla S Plus in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Toyota Corolla S Plus

    83,666 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,999

    $2,917 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Corolla L in White
    used

    2014 Toyota Corolla L

    93,320 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    $1,985 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Corolla LE Plus in Red
    used

    2014 Toyota Corolla LE Plus

    72,356 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,499

    $3,243 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Corolla S Plus in Black
    used

    2014 Toyota Corolla S Plus

    84,612 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,500

    $1,959 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Corolla S Plus in Silver
    used

    2014 Toyota Corolla S Plus

    118,898 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,500

    $1,370 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Corolla S in Red
    used

    2014 Toyota Corolla S

    49,634 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,200

    $1,997 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Corolla L in Silver
    used

    2014 Toyota Corolla L

    88,958 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,145

    $2,087 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Corolla LE Plus in Dark Green
    used

    2014 Toyota Corolla LE Plus

    80,858 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,499

    $1,978 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Corolla LE in Dark Green
    used

    2014 Toyota Corolla LE

    65,927 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Corolla LE in White
    used

    2014 Toyota Corolla LE

    153,128 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,000

    $1,256 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Corolla LE in Light Brown
    used

    2014 Toyota Corolla LE

    90,154 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,999

    $1,142 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Corolla LE in Silver
    used

    2014 Toyota Corolla LE

    53,196 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,499

    $1,715 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Corolla L in White
    used

    2014 Toyota Corolla L

    89,733 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,487

    $1,721 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Corolla S Plus in Black
    used

    2014 Toyota Corolla S Plus

    57,209 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,000

    $2,167 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Corolla LE in Silver
    used

    2014 Toyota Corolla LE

    71,484 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $11,000

    $1,428 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Corolla LE Plus in Silver
    used

    2014 Toyota Corolla LE Plus

    103,944 miles

    $8,575

    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Corolla LE in Light Brown
    used

    2014 Toyota Corolla LE

    94,360 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,200

    $1,215 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Corolla LE in Gray
    used

    2014 Toyota Corolla LE

    118,600 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,526

    $1,083 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Corolla

Overall Consumer Rating
4.265 Reviews
  • 5
    (52%)
  • 4
    (26%)
  • 3
    (12%)
  • 2
    (8%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Reliability and great looks.
caracal2,11/20/2013
I'm the last person one would expect to be seen in a Corolla, but I still got one! I shopped around and compare the Civic, the Mazda 2, 3, the Focus, the Elantra GT and the Accent. My previous two cars were fast turbo cars with plenty of power and handling. The Mazda 3 is definitely faster than the Corolla, and handles better. So why did I pick the Corolla instead of the Mazda? It felt like the most luxurious car of the bunch, with a decent ride, at a price others couldn't beat. I have everything I always wanted in one package with the "S", no need for additional 1200 Moonroof and other expensive options. The Mazda comes close, but it was more expensive.
