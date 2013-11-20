Used 2014 Toyota Corolla for Sale Near Me

OC Chief Auto - Newport Beach / California

ONE OWNER***CLEAN TITLE/CARFAX CERTIFIED***BACKUP CAMERA**BLUETOOTH WIRELESS***AUXILIARY*** JUST SERVICED***CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT***FACTORY WARRANTY REMAINING*** AUTO POWER WINDOWS***BLUETOOTH WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY***STEERING WHEEL AUDIO AND PHONE CONTROLS***USB/ AUX AUDIO INPUT***HANDS-FREE PHONE SYSTEM AND FINANCING AVAILABLE, CREDIT UNION MEMBERS ARE WELCOME, WE ARE A DIRECT LENDER TO MANY CREDIT UNION'S, ( WE OFFER AUTO FINANCING . FOR GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO CREDIT ) TO APPLY FOR FINANCING ONLINE VISIT WWW.OCCHIEFAUTO.COM, HAS REMAINING OF FACTORY WARRANTY, WE OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTY AT MINIMAL COST, CALL (949)299-1816 BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AND EASE WITH OUR HAGGLE FREE ENVIRONMENT** NO NEGOTIATIONS NECESSARY, COMPETITIVE PRICES & BELOW RETAIL VALUES** WE VALUE YOUR TIME WITH US, SEE YOU SOON**.All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. While we try to make sure that all prices posted are accurate, all prices listed are only good for 24 hours from posting. We are not responsible for typographical and/or other errors that may appear on the site. We make every effort to provide you the most accurate, up-to-the-minute information; however, it is your responsibility to verify with the Dealer that all details listed, including price, are accurate. The dealership is not responsible for typographical, pricing, product information, or advertising errors. Advertised prices and available quantities are subject to change without notice. All rates and offers are dependent on bank approval, which varies based on applicant's credit as well as the vehicle. All vehicles listed have been safety inspected and smogged as required by law. Financing, extended warranties, and service contracts are optional and provided by third parties. All vehicles are available for an independent 3rd party inspection before purchase (at customer expense). As a courtesy, we offer multiple vehicle history reports, including Carfax, NMVTIS, and Autocheck to ensure transparency on every vehicle purchase. Vehicle history reporting companies are not affiliated with Dealer.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Toyota Corolla S Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

32 Combined MPG ( 29 City/ 37 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5YFBURHE0EP091267

Stock: 091267

Certified Pre-Owned: No

