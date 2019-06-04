2020 Acura TLX Review

A lot of what we have to say here about the 2020 Acura TLX comes with qualifiers. Whether this is a good thing or bad thing largely relates to the type of sedan you want. The TLX bridges the gap between mainstream and luxury sedans. It starts under the hood with a choice of either a four- or a six-cylinder engine. The four-cylinder isn't inspiring, but it's the one we'd pick. While the V6 generates smooth power, and even sounds great doing so, it comes lashed to a nine-speed transmission that often fumbles around for the right gear. The four-cylinder uses a different eight-speed transmission instead and returns a respectable 27 mpg in combined city/highway driving in the bargain (26 mpg in A-Spec guise). Inside, the TLX's cabin is trimmed in quality materials and upholstery. It's not quite the rich premium leather you might find in an Audi, Mercedes or Volvo, but it's assembled well. A roomy back seat and a host of standard infotainment and tech features, including standard driver aids such as adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist, round out the TLX's appeal. Acura isn't trying to match its global competitors in adrenaline output. Instead, the TLX ties together value with satisfying levels of comfort and convenience. But there's no denying that paying more gets you a noticeably nicer sedan such as the 3 Series or the C-Class. Alternately, loaded versions of our top-rated sedans such as the Honda Accord and Mazda 6 cost less than the TLX yet provide essentially the same qualities. If you don't need the flash and dash of the Europeans, and regular sedans are just a bit too dull for you, the TLX will likely satisfy. Otherwise, we suggest checking out the competition. What it's like to live with the TLX? Edmunds' editorial team acquired and lived with a 2015 Acura TLX SH-AWD for a full year, logging 20,000 miles. We found the TLX to be a well-appointed luxury sedan with a refined ride and ample motivation from the optional V6 engine. We weren't a fan of its nine-speed transmission, however, especially in the earlier generation models. Check out our long-term TLX test to learn more. Note that the 2020 Acura TLX differs from our long-term TLX in that it has received a cosmetic face-lift inside and out and has a revised infotainment interface. It's the same generation, though, so most of our observations still apply.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.5 / 10

The TLX serves up enjoyable performance when equipped with its V6 engine and sophisticated all-wheel-drive system. It lacks the interior sheen of Europe's small sport-luxury cars, but it's still well-crafted and balances practicality and spirit. It also costs less than most of its nearest rivals.

How does it drive? 7.5

We tested the 3.5L A-Spec. Throttle response is immediate, and the V6 makes a nice-sounding snarl when you mat the gas. But acceleration is slower than the competition, even with smaller turbocharged engines. But there's plenty to like about the TLX's handling attitude.



The A-Spec's steering effort is just about right. In a turn, feedback is excellent, giving you confidence. Thanks to its Super Handling All-Wheel Drive system, the TLX handles neutrally on long turns, provided you go in slow and smoothly squeeze the throttle, letting the torque vectoring do the work.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

The TLX A-Spec offers a secure, sporty interface with firm, grippy and multi-adjustable seats (include thigh extenders) and a ride quality that deftly balances comfort and sport. Bumps in the road and harsh impacts are well-suppressed, and the car shows great composure when tossed from side to side. Active noise cancellation also helps to quiet the cabin.



We're less impressed with the climate system. It's best to leave it in Auto, and even then it takes some time to reach maximum cooling. The seat ventilation is woefully inadequate, especially considering how warm the seat is normally. Some controls are hard buttons, but full functionality requires using the lower display.

How’s the interior? 8.0

The TLX's interior design is busy but functional. The dual-screen interface presents a lot of info, but it's a bit overwhelming at first and requires some time to learn the commands and menu structures. A wide range of seat and steering wheel adjustability makes finding a comfortable driving position easy, although large front pillars block what are otherwise good sightlines to the car's front sides.



The cabin is just about right for its size. You never feel as if you're in a big car, and the TLX doesn't make you feel claustrophobic either. The center console armrest and the door armrest are at the same height, and rear knee room and toe room are excellent for the segment.

How’s the tech? 7.0

The TLX throws up a lot of info on two displays. It's also distracting when interacting with it. For instance, the screen that looks as if it's controlled with a knob is actually a touchscreen, while the screen that should be a touchscreen is controlled with a knob. At least the optional ELS system is a truly premium surround-sound upgrade.



Built-in voice controls are dated and limited. It's best to stick to Siri and Android voice commands if you have a compatible device. The A-Spec comes with multiple driver's aids, including adaptive cruise control. The latter lags in traffic, but it does OK as long as there are no large discrepancies in speed.

How’s the storage? 7.0

The TLX's efficiently laid-out interior and trunk prove you don't need an SUV to have a functional day-to-day vehicle. The trunk space is good for the class, with a deep, low floor. The trunk shape works well for longer pieces of cargo; wide items will have to be Tetrised in. The deep compartment below the trunk floor can hold three to four grocery bags. Interior storage includes a moderate-size storage space in front of the shifter, underneath the infotainment system, and a large storage box under the center armrest.



There's plenty of room in the back seat for a rear-facing child seat, and the lower car seat anchors are easy to find and access. The top tether anchors, however, require more careful and awkward threading of belts through the rear shelf.

How economical is it? 7.0

The TLX's V6 engine is great, but the cost for its high-revving nature is efficiency. The EPA says the TLX A-Spec SH-AWD gets 23 mpg in combined city/highway driving. The four-cylinder TLX is better but, of course, not as fun.

Is it a good value? 7.0

The TLX is a bargain, no question. It offers modern tech, responsive powertrains and pleasant manners. But it comes at the expense of the interior polish. Simplified trim and package structures make buying a TLX easy, and warranty coverage is better than average.

Wildcard 8.0

The popularity of SUVs means sedans can be more niche-focused. The TLX A-Spec embodies that philosophy with a sport-tuned suspension, sport seats, classy upholstery and a muscular V6. While most cars are going to smaller turbocharged engines, Acura forges ahead with this old-school six-cylinder. It sounds and feels fantastic, even if it's not the fastest, cleanest-shifting or most fuel-efficient big engine in the class.



The TLX's sophisticated all-wheel-drive system and poised handling make it fun and surprisingly practical. Only its transmission and infotainment system need some fine-tuning.

Which TLX does Edmunds recommend?

The A-Spec trims, like the one we tested for our Edmunds rating, are tempting, but we think the lower-priced trim levels are more compelling. At its core, the TLX is a high-value entry-level premium sedan, best embodied by a model such as the TLX 2.4L with Technology package. It enhances the TLX's value and feels lighter and more maneuverable than the more powerful V6 version. Gear changes are snappier, too. Adding the Technology package gets you worthwhile amenities and convenience features.

Acura TLX models

Choosing an Acura TLX is straightforward. You can get it with either a four-cylinder or a V6 engine and a couple of option packages.