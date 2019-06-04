2020 Acura TLX
What’s new
- No significant changes this year
- Part of the first TLX generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Interior is quiet and trimmed with high-quality materials
- Several desirable driver safety aids come standard
- Back seat comfortably accommodates adults
- Competent but bland driving character
- no real zest or gusto
- Four-cylinder engine is underpowered
2020 Acura TLX Review
A lot of what we have to say here about the 2020 Acura TLX comes with qualifiers. Whether this is a good thing or bad thing largely relates to the type of sedan you want.
The TLX bridges the gap between mainstream and luxury sedans. It starts under the hood with a choice of either a four- or a six-cylinder engine. The four-cylinder isn't inspiring, but it's the one we'd pick. While the V6 generates smooth power, and even sounds great doing so, it comes lashed to a nine-speed transmission that often fumbles around for the right gear. The four-cylinder uses a different eight-speed transmission instead and returns a respectable 27 mpg in combined city/highway driving in the bargain (26 mpg in A-Spec guise).
Inside, the TLX's cabin is trimmed in quality materials and upholstery. It's not quite the rich premium leather you might find in an Audi, Mercedes or Volvo, but it's assembled well. A roomy back seat and a host of standard infotainment and tech features, including standard driver aids such as adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist, round out the TLX's appeal.
Acura isn't trying to match its global competitors in adrenaline output. Instead, the TLX ties together value with satisfying levels of comfort and convenience. But there's no denying that paying more gets you a noticeably nicer sedan such as the 3 Series or the C-Class. Alternately, loaded versions of our top-rated sedans such as the Honda Accord and Mazda 6 cost less than the TLX yet provide essentially the same qualities.
If you don't need the flash and dash of the Europeans, and regular sedans are just a bit too dull for you, the TLX will likely satisfy. Otherwise, we suggest checking out the competition.
What it's like to live with the TLX?
Edmunds' editorial team acquired and lived with a 2015 Acura TLX SH-AWD for a full year, logging 20,000 miles. We found the TLX to be a well-appointed luxury sedan with a refined ride and ample motivation from the optional V6 engine. We weren't a fan of its nine-speed transmission, however, especially in the earlier generation models. Check out our long-term TLX test to learn more.
Note that the 2020 Acura TLX differs from our long-term TLX in that it has received a cosmetic face-lift inside and out and has a revised infotainment interface. It's the same generation, though, so most of our observations still apply.
Our verdict7.5 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
The A-Spec's steering effort is just about right. In a turn, feedback is excellent, giving you confidence. Thanks to its Super Handling All-Wheel Drive system, the TLX handles neutrally on long turns, provided you go in slow and smoothly squeeze the throttle, letting the torque vectoring do the work.
How comfortable is it?8.0
We're less impressed with the climate system. It's best to leave it in Auto, and even then it takes some time to reach maximum cooling. The seat ventilation is woefully inadequate, especially considering how warm the seat is normally. Some controls are hard buttons, but full functionality requires using the lower display.
How’s the interior?8.0
The cabin is just about right for its size. You never feel as if you're in a big car, and the TLX doesn't make you feel claustrophobic either. The center console armrest and the door armrest are at the same height, and rear knee room and toe room are excellent for the segment.
How’s the tech?7.0
Built-in voice controls are dated and limited. It's best to stick to Siri and Android voice commands if you have a compatible device. The A-Spec comes with multiple driver's aids, including adaptive cruise control. The latter lags in traffic, but it does OK as long as there are no large discrepancies in speed.
How’s the storage?7.0
There's plenty of room in the back seat for a rear-facing child seat, and the lower car seat anchors are easy to find and access. The top tether anchors, however, require more careful and awkward threading of belts through the rear shelf.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?7.0
Wildcard8.0
The TLX's sophisticated all-wheel-drive system and poised handling make it fun and surprisingly practical. Only its transmission and infotainment system need some fine-tuning.
Which TLX does Edmunds recommend?
Acura TLX models
Choosing an Acura TLX is straightforward. You can get it with either a four-cylinder or a V6 engine and a couple of option packages.
Four-cylinder models are front-wheel-drive only and available in three trims: TLX 2.4L (base trim), TLX 2.4L with Technology package and TLX 2.4L A-Spec.
V6 models look similar: TLX 3.5L (base trim), TLX 3.5L with Technology package and TLX 3.5L A-Spec. There's also an additional TLX 3.5L with Advance package. All-wheel drive is optional only for V6 models.
Finally, a new handcrafted PMC Edition model debuts for 2020, bundling the features of the TLX Advance package with A-Spec styling elements. The PMC Edition is only available with V6 and all-wheel drive.
The base TLX 2.4L comes with a 2.4-liter engine (206 horsepower, 182 lb-ft), an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with paddle shifters, and front-wheel drive. Standard features include LED headlights, 17-inch wheels, a sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, walk-away door lock (automatically locks doors after the keyholder walks away from the car), dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated leather upholstery, and heated and power-adjustable front seats.
TLX tech conveniences include Bluetooth, two display screens (upper 8-inch and lower 7-inch touchscreens), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a seven-speaker audio system with satellite radio and a USB media interface. iPhone users also get Siri Eyes Free voice control when operating outside of Apple CarPlay.
All TLXs come with a standard set of driver assistance features called AcuraWatch. This suite includes lane departure warning and intervention, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, and automatic high-beam control.
You'll probably like the extra convenience features of the TLX 2.4L with Technology package. It adds keyless entry for the rear doors, hands-free-opening trunk, leather upholstery, automatic wipers, a climate control system that adjusts for sun direction, navigation, a 10-speaker premium audio system, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.
The TLX 2.4L A-Spec offers the same features as the Technology package, but it adds 19-inch wheels, wider tires, black or red leather upholstery, and unique exterior trim elements such as a dark chrome grille, black decklid spoiler, lower diffuser, dual exhaust and LED foglights.
TLX 3.5L models are, appropriately enough, powered by a 3.5-liter V6 (290 hp, 267 lb-ft) connected to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Beyond what comes with the base four-cylinder model, the 3.5L gets 18-inch wheels and more power adjustments for the front passenger seat.
The TLX 3.5L with Technology package mirrors the features available on the four-cylinder, but with contrast leather trim and stitching as well as power-extending thigh support for the driver's seat.
Maximum creature comforts await with the TLX 3.5L with Advance package. It builds on the Technology package features with front and rear parking sensors, remote engine start, keyless door lock/unlock, hands-free-opening trunk, ventilated front seats, heated outboard rear seats, a heated steering wheel, LED ambient cabin lighting, wireless device charging, auto-dimming and power-folding side mirrors, a surround-view camera system and a heated windshield. Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) is required to get the Advance package.
The TLX 3.5L A-Spec combines the Technology package features with some Advance package features, along with a sport-tuned suspension, 19-inch wheels, quicker steering, and unique exterior trim pieces.
The new PMC Edition blends Advance package features with A-Spec design elements and PMC Edition exclusive treatments. These include a single, high-intensity paint color (Valencia Red Pearl) otherwise only found on Acura's NSX supercar, unique 19-inch wheels, and black leather upholstery with red stitching and faux-suede inserts. The PMC Edition, which borrows its acronym from Acura's Performance Manufacturing Center, is assembled by hand by the same technicians who build the NSX.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Our previous two cars were a 2006 TSX and a 2016 TLX V6 with Tech Package. Prior to the 2006, we had a BMW 528i (so there is a suitable comparison). First, it's hard not to end up buying another Acura when you lease it. Unfortunately, their product line is limited and so is your selection. This is my wife's car and she loved the 2016. I've seen every manufacturer's white sedan offering and no, the TLX is not the sexiest. But it does have attractive styling and when compared to most, it holds its own. The wheels are gray so that white on black wheel look is present when you're rolling. The tail pipes and grill are good updates, although the 2016 without the pipes exposed had a "ground effects" look. The interior is EXACTLY the same, except for upgraded leather upholstery with striping in the 2020 model. One thing I'll say it's simple and sleek. No qualms. The info center. Well my vehicle is a 2013 4Runner. Anything's better, but it's my one solace in life, to be in a vehicle where I don't have to interact with an screen . My wife's has zero problems with it. Now I agree the transmission on the 2016 was a little jerky...until we put the car in permanent "sports" mode. Again, that's the answer with the 2020. Now I know I could have probably made due with the 2.4 L, but on our crazy expressway systems in Tampa, with, pardon the expression, idiots tailgating at 80 mph, I dearly love that raw power offered by the V6 as means of escape. This is no passing gear mind you. It's a cannon. It's like the power plant in the 528i. It's there if you need it and it will be effective. We have the AWS in the back, not AWD. To spend that kind of money for this car would not be wise, since there is a sweet spot for what you pay for this car, and the V6 may be the only frill you'd want. The ASpec is basically window dressing. Sportier, but look what you've got to work with. I'm the kind of guy that can get depressed when he reads all the lukewarm reviews about my car and that it's way outclassed, dated, pedestrian, etc. as a "luxury car." Know this, as someone who owned four previous Hondas, and the aforementioned Acuras, this is pretty much the end of the road, outside of the NSX. I asked my 68 year old salesman when we bought the 2016 "What kind of person buys an Acura?" He said "a thoughtful one."
Leased the 2020 TLX with Technology in January 2020, returning a 2017 TLX with Technology. This is my sixth Acura, three TL's, one TSX and two TLX's. The 2020 TLX is almost identical to the 2017. The software has been slightly modified and improved. The biggest improvement is in the transmission. While the 2017 was at times scary, the 2020 is almost perfect, smooth, shifting as required, HUGE improvement. The BIG disappoinment is with the sound system. I have had five ELS systems, which is absolutely wonderful. The 2020 sound system is a DISGRACE. Although the specs say that it is an ELS system is sounds like the cheapest sound system you can buy. I took it to the dealer who determined that THERE IS NOTHING WRONG WITH IT, although the manager himself acknowledged that the system sounds awful, tinny, scratchy, etc. I wrote a letter to corporate ACURA, hoping that they intervene. CONCLUSION: If the ELS system is an important criteria, be wary, test it rhougoughly before you buy.
I looked at the current entry level sedans and what appealed to me is the safety tech that is not even standard on the Germans and you get a naturally aspirated V6. You can get this car cheaper than a 180hp Audi A4 and the bmw 330i with more standard equipment. The seats are comfortable for long commute and you are paying about $100 less per month.
Use the sport transmission mode and the power is more than adequate. Use sport 2 and you need to be on a race track. And paddle shifting gives you the transition choices. All the acceleration and torque you could ask for in this car, and I can exceed 31 mpg on the highway with radio and AC on in economy mode; normal mode in the city. The touch screen is till awkward in going from screen to screen; only area that needs improvement. I would trade the sunroof for a lower payment as it is never used. PS: the ILX should be replaced with a youthful hatchback for entry level drivers.
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 8AM
|MSRP
|$33,000
|MPG
|23 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|206 hp @ 6800 rpm
|4dr Sedan w/Technology Package
2.4L 4cyl 8AM
|MSRP
|$36,700
|MPG
|23 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|206 hp @ 6800 rpm
|4dr Sedan w/Technology Package
3.5L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$40,100
|MPG
|20 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|290 hp @ 6200 rpm
|SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package
3.5L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$42,100
|MPG
|20 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|290 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite TLX safety features:
- Lane Keeping Assist System
- Helps keep the car centered in the lane by providing alerts and steering assistance when the car approaches the edge of the lane.
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Applies brakes automatically to help reduce the severity of a crash if drivers don't take corrective action on their own.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Provides audible and visual alerts when it detects what it perceives as an impending collision.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Acura TLX vs. the competition
Acura TLX vs. Honda Accord
If you're considering one of these over the other, you're likely aware that the TLX is related to the Accord. (Both are built on a shared global platform.) There's a bit of price overlap between one of the Accord's top trims and the base TLX. But if pressed, we'd take the Accord. However, moving just slightly higher up the TLX trim ladder delivers refinements you won't find in the Accord, such as a quieter and nicer cabin.
Acura TLX vs. Infiniti Q50
The TLX and the Q50 are closely matched on price and specs, but the TLX tends to offer more standard features than the Q50, including heated seats. The TLX also has more trunk space and gets better fuel economy. The Q50, however, packs more performance — more engine power and torque — and standard rear-wheel drive lends it more of a sport sedan feel.
Acura TLX vs. BMW 3 Series
The 3 Series is the car to which all sport sedans aspire. Its Mercedes and Audi competitors may disagree, but all seek in their own way to achieve the balance of power, handling, comfort, and refinement that's made the 3 Series a sport-sedan benchmark for decades. The TLX isn't in the same league as the 3 Series, but it's not far off either. While it can't match the kind of rock-solid road feel and acceleration of the BMW, the TLX fares well when it comes to overall quality and handling ability.
FAQ
Is the Acura TLX a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Acura TLX?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Acura TLX:
- No significant changes this year
- Part of the first TLX generation introduced for 2015
Is the Acura TLX reliable?
Is the 2020 Acura TLX a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Acura TLX?
The least-expensive 2020 Acura TLX is the 2020 Acura TLX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $33,000.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) which starts at $33,000
- 4dr Sedan w/Technology Package (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) which starts at $36,700
- 4dr Sedan w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $40,100
- SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $42,100
- 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $36,200
- A-Spec 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) which starts at $39,400
- A-Spec 4dr Sedan w/Red Leather (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) which starts at $39,400
- A-Spec 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $42,800
- A-Spec 4dr Sedan w/Red Leather (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $42,800
- SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $44,800
- SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr Sedan AWD w/Red Leather (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $44,800
- SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $45,950
- SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $38,200
- SH-AWD PMC Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $48,950
What are the different models of Acura TLX?
More about the 2020 Acura TLX
2020 Acura TLX Overview
The 2020 Acura TLX is offered in the following submodels: TLX Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), 4dr Sedan w/Technology Package (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), 4dr Sedan w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A), SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A), 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A), A-Spec 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), A-Spec 4dr Sedan w/Red Leather (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), A-Spec 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A), A-Spec 4dr Sedan w/Red Leather (3.5L 6cyl 9A), SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A), SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr Sedan AWD w/Red Leather (3.5L 6cyl 9A), SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A), SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A), and SH-AWD PMC Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A).
What do people think of the 2020 Acura TLX?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Acura TLX and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 TLX 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 TLX.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Acura TLX and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 TLX featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Acura TLX?
2020 Acura TLX SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
The 2020 Acura TLX SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $43,125. The average price paid for a new 2020 Acura TLX SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is trending $5,747 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,747 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,378.
The average savings for the 2020 Acura TLX SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is 13.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 16 2020 Acura TLX SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Acura TLX 4dr Sedan w/Technology Package (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
The 2020 Acura TLX 4dr Sedan w/Technology Package (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $37,725. The average price paid for a new 2020 Acura TLX 4dr Sedan w/Technology Package (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) is trending $6,378 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,378 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $31,347.
The average savings for the 2020 Acura TLX 4dr Sedan w/Technology Package (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) is 16.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 71 2020 Acura TLX 4dr Sedan w/Technology Package (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Acura TLX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
The 2020 Acura TLX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $34,025. The average price paid for a new 2020 Acura TLX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) is trending $5,809 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,809 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $28,216.
The average savings for the 2020 Acura TLX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) is 17.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 63 2020 Acura TLX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Acura TLX 4dr Sedan w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
The 2020 Acura TLX 4dr Sedan w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $41,125. The average price paid for a new 2020 Acura TLX 4dr Sedan w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is trending $5,044 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,044 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $36,081.
The average savings for the 2020 Acura TLX 4dr Sedan w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is 12.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 14 2020 Acura TLX 4dr Sedan w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Acura TLX 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
The 2020 Acura TLX 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $37,225. The average price paid for a new 2020 Acura TLX 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is trending $4,565 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,565 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $32,660.
The average savings for the 2020 Acura TLX 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is 12.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2020 Acura TLX 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Acura TLX SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
The 2020 Acura TLX SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $46,975. The average price paid for a new 2020 Acura TLX SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is trending $6,262 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,262 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $40,713.
The average savings for the 2020 Acura TLX SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is 13.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Acura TLX SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Acura TLX A-Spec 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
The 2020 Acura TLX A-Spec 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $43,825. The average price paid for a new 2020 Acura TLX A-Spec 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is trending $6,455 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,455 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,370.
The average savings for the 2020 Acura TLX A-Spec 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is 14.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Acura TLX A-Spec 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Acura TLX A-Spec 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
The 2020 Acura TLX A-Spec 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $40,425. The average price paid for a new 2020 Acura TLX A-Spec 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) is trending $6,828 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,828 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $33,597.
The average savings for the 2020 Acura TLX A-Spec 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) is 16.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Acura TLX A-Spec 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Acura TLX SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
The 2020 Acura TLX SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $39,225. The average price paid for a new 2020 Acura TLX SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is trending $5,369 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,369 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $33,856.
The average savings for the 2020 Acura TLX SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is 13.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Acura TLX SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Acura TLXES are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Acura TLX for sale near. There are currently 283 new 2020 TLXES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $33,000 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Acura TLX.
Can't find a new 2020 Acura TLXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Acura TLX for sale - 10 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $9,329.
Find a new Acura for sale - 2 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $17,192.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Acura TLX?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Acura lease specials
Related 2020 Acura TLX info
