  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Corolla
  4. Used 2018 Toyota Corolla
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Toyota Corolla L Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Corolla
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,600
See Corolla Inventory
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,600
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,600
Torque128 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower132 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,600
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$18,600
Protection Packageyes
Body Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,600
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,600
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,600
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,600
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Cargo Toteyes
Door Sill Protectorsyes
Carpet Mat Packageyes
Cargo Net - Envelopeyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Four Season Floors Liners/Mat Packageyes
Coin Holder/Ashtray Cupyes
All Weather Floor Liner Packageyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,600
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,600
Front head room38.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,600
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room43.9 in.
Rear leg room41.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.8 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,600
Body Side Moldingsyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Mudguardsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,600
Length183.1 in.
Curb weight2840 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height57.3 in.
EPA interior volume110.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width69.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,600
Exterior Colors
  • Slate Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Super White
Interior Colors
  • Steel Grey Fabric, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,600
inside mounted spare tireyes
P195/65R15 tiresyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,600
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,600
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Corolla Inventory

Related Used 2018 Toyota Corolla L info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles