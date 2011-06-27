Bought this car for Ubering. Lots of rear seat leg room and comfy attractive interior is popular with passengers. Ride quality is good. Acceleration is adequate to the task. Not quick, but doesn't feel dangerously slow. Will get out of its own way so to speak. A little thrashy accelerating from a stop, but smooths out and nicely quiet once cruising speed is achieved, though rough road surface noise is transmitted to the cabin. The radio is great. The touch screen is easy to use and the sound quality is quite good for a car in this price range. It can deal with all 7500 songs on my iPod easily and allows intuitive control from the touch screen. (My Ford Sync radio in my F150 runs out of memory limiting features). Back up camera is nice to have. USB port is nice, allows my iPod to be controlled from the touch screen, but charge rate could not keep up with my Android LG V10 phone running Uber Partner, Sherpa Share and Google Maps. Luckily the 12v socket with a 2.0 charger can, but there is only one. I like the LED headlights, but the high beams are halogen. Fuel economy is as good as advertised, maybe better. Easy to drive, tight turning radius. Being in it for a full day is comfortable too. Overall a great inexpensive competent commuter car with values and features above its pay grade. I am happy with my purchase. Sept. 2017 UPDATE: 39,000 miles later. Replaced the tires. Probably would have gotten 41,000 but the labor day sales were too good to pass up, and the rains are coming. The Corolla continues to soldier on, trouble free. It is an easy car to live with, an easy car to like. I would buy this car again. March 2018 UPDATE, at 47,000 miles. The USB port cannot reliably index 7500 songs on my iPOD. It kept erroring out so I am using an add on Sirius radio instead. I Uber and Lyft less than I was, but the car continues to hold up well. I've had over 2000 passengers and the Corolla soldiers on. I continue to have it serviced it when the service light comes on. Literally nothing has gone wrong on this car. I wish it had more than 1- 12 volt power plug. Telescoping visors would be nice too but I found an aftermarket solution. Average fuel economy has stabilized around 32-34 mpg. Not as good as a hybrid, but you can still buy a lot of gas for the price difference. The newer models have some safety enhancements that would be nice but I still find this car easy to drive, and easy to like. September 2018 54,000 miles The Corolla feels like it will live forever. I've retired from Uber and Lyft so the car is not being driven as much. Fuel economy still averages 33.5 which is better than many cars out there. I will say after 2500 passengers the interior is showing a bit of wear, but considering, it's still looks good. I'm getting antsy for a car with some performance handling and accelleration, but is the expense really worth it when the traffic is generally so bad? So for now I'll keep driving my Corolla. It is still easy to live with, inexpensive to buy, and cheap to own. March 2019 56,000 miles. My last update, I traded it in yesterday. I still say of you are looking for a reasonable reliable and economical to own car that is pretty well made, the Corolla is a good choice. This is my last update.

