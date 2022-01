What to know about the GR Corolla

Toyota teased the GR Corolla (GR for Gazoo Racing, Toyota's performance division) on Instagram. It's a slightly chunkier version of the GR Yaris available in Japan, which bolstered rumors of production spawned from the usual places (low-resolution photos leaked on the internet). The Yaris is powered by a 268-hp 1.6-liter engine. We don't know for sure which engine a Corolla GR would get, but it's rumored the same powerplant will appear in a Corolla GR.