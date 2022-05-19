What is the QX60?

The 2023 Infiniti QX60 is a three-row luxury SUV and still looks fresh from a full redesign for 2022. Last year's updates brought all-new interior and exterior styling, updated in-car tech, and a more spacious and comfortable interior, especially for third-row passengers. It was a necessary redesign as the outgoing QX60 was released back in 2014 and felt every bit its age compared to newer, more refined rivals.

We don't expect any significant changes for 2023 since the redesign brought updates such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration as well as a wider range of available features. Not everything was new. The Nissan-sourced 3.5-liter V6 engine stuck around, though it's now paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission, a worthy upgrade in our opinion.

While there's a lot to like about the QX60, it's not quite up to the standard of the class leaders. While its interior is nice, it's not on the same level as what you'll find in an Audi, BMW or Mercedes-Benz. We find the ride a bit too firm for a luxury vehicle too. In-car tech also lacks the polish you'll find elsewhere, though the Infiniti's relatively low base price helps make it more appealing, especially compared to the Acura MDX, Genesis GV80 and Lexus RX 600.