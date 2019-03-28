2020 Toyota Corolla
What’s new
- The 2020 Toyota Corolla has been fully redesigned
- Part of the 12th Corolla generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Long list of standard advanced safety features
- Interior is solidly built and has high-quality materials
- Comfortable ride quality
- Strong fuel economy numbers
- No Android Auto support
- Even the sporty trims are a little slow and not much fun to drive
- Less rear-seat headroom than roomier rivals
2020 Toyota Corolla Review
The 2020 Toyota Corolla gets a full redesign that makes it more competitive against some very strong rivals. This time around, the Corolla sheds a lot of the uninspired personality and lackluster materials that held back previous generations. It now looks a lot sharper, and the interior exceeds expectations for the class.
Joining this sedan in the lineup are Corolla Hybrid and Corolla Hatchback variants (each reviewed separately). Whichever Corolla you go with, there are plenty of features to make you feel like you're getting the most out of your investment. These include advanced safety features, adaptive cruise control and Apple CarPlay on all models.
This latest 2020 Corolla represents one of the most significant redesigns in its long history. It's now a serious competitor against the Honda Civic and the Mazda 3, whereas previous generations often came across as though Toyota was simply phoning it in or relying on its reputation for reliability. If you've been turned off by the last round of Corollas, it may be time for you to come back.
Our verdict7.5 / 10
How does it drive?7.0
We tested the Corolla XSE, which is supposed to be the sporty trim level. Alas, we quickly discovered that it's not that sporty. It leans a lot when you go around turns, and its tires don't offer much grip. But as a routine daily driver, the Corolla does just fine.
How comfortable is it?7.5
Road noise increases noticeably on coarse asphalt surfaces, and you'll hear some extra wind noise around the mirrors at highway speeds. The noise isn't offensive, and the cabin is otherwise pleasantly quiet.
How’s the interior?8.0
It's also easy to get in and out of the car. There's plenty of room for front passengers, and the driver has clear sight lines to both the front and rear. Seating for rear passengers is tighter, especially with regard to headroom. Adult occupants' heads might be close to the roof.
How’s the tech?7.5
Many advanced safety features are included as part of the standard Toyota Safety Sense suite, and almost all are well-tuned to be as unobtrusive as possible. The lane departure warning system is the outlier, and it can be oversensitive and annoying with its frequent beeping. The adaptive cruise control is praiseworthy for its smooth braking and acceleration.
How’s the storage?7.5
Storage for personal items is also on the small side. There are just enough places for your phone and the like, but many competitors give you more. On the plus side, there seems to be ample space for infant and child seats. The clearly marked car seat anchors should help with installation.
How economical is it?8.5
Is it a good value?7.5
Wildcard7.5
Which Corolla does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Toyota Corolla models
The 2020 Toyota Corolla is available in five trim levels: L, LE, SE, XLE and XSE. The L, LE and XLE are powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine (139 horsepower, 126 lb-ft of torque) that is paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) that drives the front wheels. The SE and the XLE get a 2.0-liter engine (169 hp, 151 lb-ft) and a specialized CVT automatic with paddle shifters. The SE is also eligible for a six-speed manual transmission.
Standard features for the base L trim include 15-inch steel wheels, LED headlights, automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control, air conditioning, four-way manually adjustable front seats, and 60/40-split folding rear seats. You also get Toyota's Safety Connect emergency communications, Bluetooth, a Wi-Fi hotspot, a 7-inch touchscreen, a USB port, a rearview camera, Apple CarPlay, and a six-speaker sound system. Advanced safety features include forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist and a traffic sign reader.
The LE trim adds 16-inch wheels, heated mirrors, remote keyless entry, automatic climate control, upgraded upholstery, a rear-seat center armrest, front and rear cupholders, and an additional USB charge port.
The sporty SE spices things up with 18-inch alloy wheels, upgraded headlights, sporty exterior treatments, sport front seats, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. If you opt for the manual transmission, you'll also get keyless entry and ignition, selectable drive modes, and a sunroof (these are optional with the CVT automatic).
The XLE reverts to the 1.8-liter engine and goes with 16-inch alloy wheels, selectable drive modes, a virtual instrument panel, simulated-leather upholstery (SofTex), a power-adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats, an 8-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, and blind-spot monitoring. The XSE combines the SE and XLE trims by giving you the more powerful 2.0-liter engine and CVT automatic, 18-inch wheels and power-adjustable sport seats.
Some of the Corolla's features found on the higher trims are optional on the lower trims. A nine-speaker JBL premium audio system is offered on SE trims and above (includes navigation and a wireless charging pad on the XLE and the XSE). Adaptive headlights and interior ambient lighting are available on the XSE and the XLE only.
Most helpful consumer reviews
For me this car is perfection. I am 70 and needed the included safety features. I was blown away with how much I enjoy driving the car. Responsive and always predictable, smooth shifts, good power, nice braking even when it gives it's opinion on brake force. First day I had it, took my sister on a 700 mile medical trip. Torrential rain, 60 % freeway, 30% coast range, 10 % big city and stop and go getting out of city. MPG ave 36.9 I felt safe in all the situations. I am person who traded in a Prius a few years ago because the seats made me cry. This car seat felt the same after 18 hours as it did at the start. Toyota knocked it out of the park as far as I am concerned. First time I have named a car.
I have owned the 2020 Toyota Corolla LE since May and I have fallen in love with it completely! I love the Apple CarPlay, lane assist, and dynamic radar cruise the most. I have had nothing but good experiences with this car and I drive it about a thousand miles a week. The last 20K miles on this car have been nothing but pleasant. If I had to have a complaint it would have to be that the screen has slow response rates when the car first starts up, and I wish it would just automatically load CarPlay instead of me having to select it. Outside of this, the car is excellent for long road trips and driving around the city. I usually average 36-42 mpg on the interstate and generally average 33-39 mpg in town while running the auto climate control with eco mode turned on. I have owned many different vehicles and after owning this 2020 Corolla I will not own any car but a Corolla! Even though I am 6' 1" I have plenty of leg room while driving, major improvement over the 2019 and older models. 10/10 recommend.
This is my 4th Corolla. I still have two 2014's. The 2020 Corolla is the best one yet. I have owned it about a month and I have been very impressed with the redesign and all the new safety features. Very comfortable and easy to drive. So much quieter and smoother than the previous models. Definitely recommend it to anyone looking for a reasonably priced, solidly built, reliable car that is very fuel efficient.
My first car was a Toyota Corolla, and I loved it, but when it came time to get a new car after ten years, I wanted more horsepower. The 2.0 engine is awesome! I love the way they made it so that I can still get off red lights or in an out of traffic quickly. I love the feel of the Corolla. Also, this car handles like a dream. It takes curves and corners very well (MUCH improvement over my last Corolla). I do wish they would improve the graphics on the view screen. They are kind of bland which is weird because the backup camera is awesome and has super bright colors. I feel like this new generation looks so much better than the past, but it still has everything that makes Corollas amazing. I recommend the upgrade to push button start and leather wrapped steering wheel.
Features & Specs
|LE 4dr Sedan
1.8L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$20,050
|MPG
|30 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|139 hp @ 6100 rpm
|SE 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$22,050
|MPG
|31 city / 40 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|169 hp @ 6600 rpm
|L 4dr Sedan
1.8L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$19,600
|MPG
|30 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|139 hp @ 6100 rpm
|XSE 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$25,550
|MPG
|31 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|169 hp @ 6600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Corolla safety features:
- Pre-Collision System
- Warns if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist
- Warns if you are drifting out of your lane and corrects the steering if you don't respond in time.
- Automatic High Beams
- Activates high beams automatically on dark roads and deactivates them when the system detects an oncoming vehicle.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Toyota Corolla vs. the competition
Toyota Corolla vs. Honda Civic
These are two of the most popular small sedans around. We like the Civic for its turbocharged engine upgrade, sporty handling, comfortable ride, spacious cabin and long list of features. But we're not fans of its overly sensitive advanced safety features and slow responses from the adaptive cruise. This new Corolla makes the battle with the Civic closer than before.
Toyota Corolla vs. Kia Forte
The Kia Forte is all-new for 2019 and remains a very strong value in the class. You get more features for the money, along with a generous warranty. On top of that, we like the Forte for its high fuel economy and easy-to-use tech. But it does have a somewhat stiff ride quality, and the back seats aren't as roomy as those in some rivals.
Toyota Corolla vs. Mazda 3
The Mazda 3 receives a full redesign for 2019. The new Mazda 3 is one of the most attractively styled sedans in its class. And if history serves as a guide, it may be one of the more engaging to drive as well. We give it high marks for its interior refinement and very comfortable seats.
FAQ
What's new in the 2020 Toyota Corolla?
What's new in the 2020 Toyota Corolla?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Toyota Corolla:
- The 2020 Toyota Corolla has been fully redesigned
- Part of the 12th Corolla generation introduced for 2019
Is the Toyota Corolla reliable?
Is the 2020 Toyota Corolla a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Toyota Corolla?
The least-expensive 2020 Toyota Corolla is the 2020 Toyota Corolla L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $19,600.
Other versions include:
- LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $20,050
- SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $22,050
- L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $19,600
- XSE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $25,550
- SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $22,750
- XLE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $24,050
- SE Nightshade 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $22,750
What are the different models of Toyota Corolla?
