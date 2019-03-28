2020 Toyota Corolla Review

The 2020 Toyota Corolla gets a full redesign that makes it more competitive against some very strong rivals. This time around, the Corolla sheds a lot of the uninspired personality and lackluster materials that held back previous generations. It now looks a lot sharper, and the interior exceeds expectations for the class. Joining this sedan in the lineup are Corolla Hybrid and Corolla Hatchback variants (each reviewed separately). Whichever Corolla you go with, there are plenty of features to make you feel like you're getting the most out of your investment. These include advanced safety features, adaptive cruise control and Apple CarPlay on all models. This latest 2020 Corolla represents one of the most significant redesigns in its long history. It's now a serious competitor against the Honda Civic and the Mazda 3, whereas previous generations often came across as though Toyota was simply phoning it in or relying on its reputation for reliability. If you've been turned off by the last round of Corollas, it may be time for you to come back.

The Toyota Corolla is a strong competitor in the small-sedan class. We give the Corolla high marks for its ride comfort, high-quality interior, and comprehensive list of advanced safety features. Holding it back is a smaller-than-average trunk and slow acceleration.

How does it drive? 7.0

Acceleration is a bit underwhelming for the class (0-60 mph took 8.8 seconds in our testing), which means you'll likely be flooring the pedal when getting onto highways. Passing slower traffic requires a little extra planning and a heavy foot.



We tested the Corolla XSE, which is supposed to be the sporty trim level. Alas, we quickly discovered that it's not that sporty. It leans a lot when you go around turns, and its tires don't offer much grip. But as a routine daily driver, the Corolla does just fine.

How comfortable is it? 7.5

The Corolla's ride quality is smooth, and the front seats are comfortable. Whether you're tall or small, there are enough adjustments and sufficient range within those adjustments to find your preferred position.



Road noise increases noticeably on coarse asphalt surfaces, and you'll hear some extra wind noise around the mirrors at highway speeds. The noise isn't offensive, and the cabin is otherwise pleasantly quiet.

How’s the interior? 8.0

The Corolla's interior benefits from a simple layout that is easy to use. The controls are right where you want them and are logically grouped. The number of buttons is sensible, with just enough to be useful but not so many that it looks cluttered.



It's also easy to get in and out of the car. There's plenty of room for front passengers, and the driver has clear sight lines to both the front and rear. Seating for rear passengers is tighter, especially with regard to headroom. Adult occupants' heads might be close to the roof.

How’s the tech? 7.5

Toyota's recent infotainment systems have never managed to win us over, but this latest version is a marked improvement. That said, it's still not as intuitive or visually appealing as rival systems. Thankfully, Apple CarPlay is included and is our preferred interface, both in terms of on-screen and voice commands. Sadly, Android Auto is not offered.



Many advanced safety features are included as part of the standard Toyota Safety Sense suite, and almost all are well-tuned to be as unobtrusive as possible. The lane departure warning system is the outlier, and it can be oversensitive and annoying with its frequent beeping. The adaptive cruise control is praiseworthy for its smooth braking and acceleration.

How’s the storage? 7.5

The Corolla has a smaller-capacity trunk than its primary competition, but only by a little. And it should still be enough for typical use. Unfortunately, the rear seatbacks don't fold flat with the trunk floor, which may complicate loading longer and bulkier cargo.



Storage for personal items is also on the small side. There are just enough places for your phone and the like, but many competitors give you more. On the plus side, there seems to be ample space for infant and child seats. The clearly marked car seat anchors should help with installation.

How economical is it? 8.5

The EPA rating for the 2.0-liter engine and CVT automatic is 34 mpg in combined city/highway driving. That's a strong showing from what is the most powerful engine in the lineup. The less powerful 1.8-liter engine is rated at 33 mpg combined. Want more? Check out the new Corolla Hybrid.

Is it a good value? 7.5

The Corolla is competitive against the top entrants in the small-sedan class. The cabin is upscale and is solidly put-together. Toyota's reputation for reliability figures into most shoppers' decisions, but there are other aspects to consider. You also get two years of free scheduled maintenance, which is unusual in this class.

Wildcard 7.5

The latest Corolla brings a fresh and modern style without unnecessary trinkets and vents. It's also more enjoyable to drive than before, but other sedans in the class are noticeably more entertaining. The overarching themes are capable and competent.

Which Corolla does Edmunds recommend?

Price is likely a critical factor if you're shopping for a Corolla, which is why we suggest checking out the LE trim. For the small price increase over the base L trim, you get upgrades that will make it feel less like an econobox. If your budget can handle another $2,000, we recommend the more powerful and sporty SE trim.

2020 Toyota Corolla models

The 2020 Toyota Corolla is available in five trim levels: L, LE, SE, XLE and XSE. The L, LE and XLE are powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine (139 horsepower, 126 lb-ft of torque) that is paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) that drives the front wheels. The SE and the XLE get a 2.0-liter engine (169 hp, 151 lb-ft) and a specialized CVT automatic with paddle shifters. The SE is also eligible for a six-speed manual transmission.