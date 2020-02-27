2020 Nissan Sentra
2020 Nissan SentraMSRP Range: $19,310 - $21,650
2020 Nissan Sentra Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Comfortable ride
- Improved cabin materials and design
- Lots of standard safety and technology features
In recent years, the Nissan Sentra staked its claim as a budget-friendly alternative in the small sedan class. It didn't have the best build quality or ride comfort, but in return it cost less than rivals such as the Honda Civic and the Mazda 3. Well, for 2020, the Nissan Sentra nearly flips the script.
Our verdict
The newest Sentra delivers on the most important aspects for a small sedan. It's stylish, comfortable and well stocked with features. Its performance is unremarkable, but otherwise the Sentra is a pretty solid choice, especially if safety and value are top priorities for you.
How does the Sentra drive?
Acceleration is not bad off the line, but the Sentra loses vigor as you gain speed. We measured a 0-60 mph time of 8.8 seconds. That's a little below average for the small sedan class but similar to other slowish cars such as the Kia Forte and Toyota Corolla. In routine driving, the Sentra's continuously variable automatic transmission is smooth and unobtrusive. But it doesn't provide much engine braking effect when you lift off the gas, so you might find yourself needing to use a little more of the brakes than you might expect when slowing down.
The brake pedal is smooth and easy to control in casual use. Emergency braking performance, however, is subpar. Our test Sentra needed 131 feet to stop from 60 mph. For context, the segment average is about 123 feet. Steering and handling are unremarkable but should suffice for the average owner for everyday use.
How comfortable is the Sentra?
Comfort is one of the Sentra's stronger attributes. The ride is very composed and easily smooths out road imperfections. This softness, though, can make the Sentra feel floaty at higher speeds. Road noise is ever present but never intrusive, and nothing the stereo can't easily cover.
The front seats have decent cushioning and support. The best seats in the house are shockingly found in the rear. They're plush, comfortable and accommodating for two average-size adults. The climate control system is not particularly powerful, but air flow coverage from the vents is good. Our test car did not have rear air vents, but that's typical for this class.
How’s the interior?
The controls are easily accessible for both driver and passenger and are simple to understand whether tuning the radio or adjusting the climate control. The large 8-inch touchscreen infotainment is equally easy to read and use.
There's plenty of interior room for front occupants. Rear-seat legroom is among the most generous in the segment. Most drivers will find it easy to settle into a comfortable driving position thanks to the decent range of adjustments that come from the seat and steering wheel. Visibility is quite good toward the front and sides, but over-the-shoulder and rear visibility is impeded by the thick rear roof pillars and sloped rear window.
How’s the tech?
The Sentra comes with many standard safety features and driver aids. Adaptive cruise control and a 360-degree parking camera system are still options, but overall Nissan's standard safety suite is pretty generous. We did, however, experience some glitches with the backup camera and one false alarm with the forward collision system in our test car.
The infotainment system is a little slow to respond and the graphics look dated. There's a good number of device connection options, but you need to step up to the midlevel SV trim for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. Nissan does not offer an onboard navigation system.
How’s the storage?
The 14.3 cubic feet of trunk space is better than average for a small sedan. The 60/40-split rear seats fold down to help accommodate longer cargo items. But the only release is from the rear seat; there aren't any releases in the trunk. Also, the seats don't fold completely flat, which can make loading longer objects, like a flat-screen TV, more of a hassle.
There's sufficient interior storage for small items, cups and bottles, although others including the Honda Civic and Volkswagen Jetta do this better. There's also a good amount of child seat space, but you might find the cushions make access a bit tight to car seat anchors.
How economical is the Sentra?
The Sentra achieves an EPA-estimated 33 mpg combined (29 city/39 highway), which is about average for a base engine in this class. We observed 28.7 mpg over three tank fills in our test vehicle, with a best fill of 32 mpg. That's slightly below what we expected given the EPA figures.
Is the Sentra a good value?
The redesigned Sentra offers compelling value. It comes well equipped with loads of standard tech and safety features and starts at a lower price than a lot of the class. It now has a more refined, spacious cabin with an interior design that looks to emulate Mazda and Honda. Touchpoints all feel pretty good, but our test car had some noticeable interior trim gaps.
Nissan gives you a three-year/36,000-mile basic warranty, a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty and three years/36,000 miles of roadside assistance. All are typical for a non-luxury automaker.
Wildcard
The newest Sentra maintains its point-A-to-B sensibility, but it looks much better doing it than prior generations. It makes for a solid daily driver with its comfortable and relatively upscale interior. Its top rivals, however, manage to be similarly comfortable and practical while delivering a driving experience that's more fun and enjoyable.
Which Sentra does Edmunds recommend?
Nissan Sentra models
The Nissan Sentra is a small sedan offered in three trims with a short list of option packages. The base S model is relatively lightly equipped but comes with numerous advanced driver aids. The SV is only a little more expensive but adds a wealth of upgrades. The SR is the reasonably priced range-topping model with a few sport-themed touches.
Sponsored cars related to the Sentra
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Nissan Sentra.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- road noise
- engine
- sound system
- ride quality
- acceleration
- dashboard
- appearance
- handling & steering
- safety
Most helpful consumer reviews
I traded a late model honda civic, for the new sentra, i found after two months owning it, that it handles better is much quieter on the highway, has a much more updated saftey package that is standard on all trim levels A step ahead of my Civic.
You will love the overall appearance, handling, and safety tech. But the sluggish CVT ruins everything. Nissan continue to lack on power and droning. The 149hp does nothing compared to other competition. This is my 4th Nissan Sentra and my favorite was the 2005 Model SER. It was just a great car 175hp. I had a 2019 Sentra with 124hp which was a complete joke. And now this 2020 model is just a joke, this is my last hoorah.
We picked ours up yesterday and put 140 miles on it. Has a lot of nice features for the money. Handles very well, better than I thought it would. The engine pulls along pretty good for 149 horsepower. The seats are comfortable but, you may be limited to fitting in them if you are a little wide do to the side bolsters. Everything is right at your finger tips but, the car can be a little tough in spots to see out of. I would recommend getting one with the around view 360 for parking since you cannot tell where the front end is at. The car is low so you may damage it if you are not careful. The car is quiet and smooth to a point. The only drawback is like with most Nissan vehicles is the road noise from the tires on some highways. You would think they would add more sound deadning material in the floorboards. The trunk is bigger than expected also. The gas mileage is promising since it was already getting 34 miles to a gallon in all around driving. Since the car is not broken in yet I cannot use the cruise control. We will take it on a long trip this weekend to really test it. We are pleased with this Sentra it is a good car with a lot to like especially for the money if you can find one.
Nice ride and quiet cabin. Beautiful dashboard and instrument cluster at night. Sound system is stunning and the wind noise in the highway at 80 mph. Is Barely noticeable. I love it!
Features & Specs
|SV 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$20,370
|MPG
|29 city / 39 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|149 hp @ 6400 rpm
|SR 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$21,650
|MPG
|28 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|149 hp @ 6400 rpm
|S 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$19,310
|MPG
|29 city / 39 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|149 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Sentra safety features:
- Intelligent Forward Collision Warning
- Sounds an alert if sensors detect an imminent front collision. Can also apply the brakes if the driver does not react quickly.
- Rear Automatic Braking
- Applies the brakes if sensors detect an imminent collision with an object behind the car.
- Intelligent Cruise Control
- Slows down or speeds up to maintain a set distance between the Sentra and the car in front.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.9%
Nissan Sentra vs. the competition
Nissan Sentra vs. Toyota Corolla
Like the Sentra, the Toyota Corolla is fully redesigned for 2020, and unquestionably for the better. While previous Corollas gave the impression of Toyota phoning it in, the new model is competitive with the rest of the class. Cabin materials are nicer, the ride is more comfortable, and the touchscreen interface has one of the better infotainment systems in the class.
Nissan Sentra vs. Honda Civic
The Honda Civic is our top-rated small sedan, and it shows no sign of relinquishing its crown anytime soon. The Civic is notable for its roomy cabin and peppy and fuel-efficient turbocharged 1.5-liter engine. If your budget allows it, get the Honda. It's more versatile and enjoyable, and buyers looking for a more engaging experience can even equip it with a six-speed manual transmission.
Nissan Sentra vs. Hyundai Elantra
Like the Sentra, the Hyundai Elantra is a budget-friendly option in the small sedan class. Unfortunately, its lack of refinement will have even price-conscious shoppers looking elsewhere. Though prices are essentially the same between the two vehicles, the Hyundai has fewer features trim by trim.
FAQ
Is the Nissan Sentra a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Nissan Sentra?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Nissan Sentra:
- Redesigned for 2020
- New base engine with more power
- Sleeker exterior design and more refined interior
- More standard advanced driver safety aids
- Part of the eighth Sentra generation introduced for 2020
Is the Nissan Sentra reliable?
Is the 2020 Nissan Sentra a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Nissan Sentra?
The least-expensive 2020 Nissan Sentra is the 2020 Nissan Sentra S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $19,310.
Other versions include:
- SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $20,370
- SR 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $21,650
- S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $19,310
What are the different models of Nissan Sentra?
More about the 2020 Nissan Sentra
2020 Nissan Sentra Overview
The 2020 Nissan Sentra is offered in the following submodels: Sentra Sedan. Available styles include SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), SR 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT).
What do people think of the 2020 Nissan Sentra?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Nissan Sentra and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Sentra 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Sentra.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Nissan Sentra and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Sentra featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Nissan Sentra?
2020 Nissan Sentra SR 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
The 2020 Nissan Sentra SR 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $22,575. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan Sentra SR 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $1,631 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,631 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $20,944.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan Sentra SR 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 7.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 58 2020 Nissan Sentra SR 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Nissan Sentra SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
The 2020 Nissan Sentra SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $21,295. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan Sentra SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $2,157 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,157 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $19,138.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan Sentra SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 10.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 134 2020 Nissan Sentra SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Nissan Sentra S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
The 2020 Nissan Sentra S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $20,235. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan Sentra S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $1,978 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,978 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $18,257.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan Sentra S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 9.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 46 2020 Nissan Sentra S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Nissan Sentras are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Nissan Sentra for sale near. There are currently 512 new 2020 Sentras listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $20,420 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Nissan Sentra. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $5,208 on a used or CPO 2020 Sentra available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Nissan Sentras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Nissan Sentra for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $14,230.
Find a new Nissan for sale - 4 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $24,458.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Nissan Sentra?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Nissan lease specials
Related 2020 Nissan Sentra info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
- Used Dodge Charger 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2017
- Used Ford Mustang 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2021 Tesla Model 3 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Nissan Rogue
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 Nissan Maxima
- 2020 Nissan Murano
- 2020 Pathfinder
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- 2019 Frontier
- 2020 Nissan Versa
- Nissan LEAF 2020
- 2020 Nissan Armada
Research Similar Vehicles
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2020 Charger
- 2020 BMW 3 Series
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 Ford Fusion
- 2020 Chrysler 300
- 2020 Kia Stinger