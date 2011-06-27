  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(40)
Appraise this car

2011 Toyota Corolla Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable ride
  • simple controls
  • good fuel economy
  • quiet cabin.
  • Disconnected driving experience
  • unimpressive cabin quality
  • common luxury features are unavailable.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Toyota Corolla compact sedan rides well and should be reliable, but is otherwise unremarkable in a segment full of more desirable choices.

Vehicle overview

The Toyota Corolla is the world's best-selling car of all time. More than 33 million have been sold in the last 35 years, which makes it mathematically assured that you know someone who either owns one or used to own one. This car owes much of its success to Toyota's reputation of dependability and it's hard to argue with such a buying rationale.

Yet once you look beyond that single attribute, you'll discover that the 2011 Toyota Corolla is no longer the class leader it once was. The Corolla's fuel economy used to be a benchmark, but now it gets thumped by the new Hyundai Elantra's EPA-rated 40 mpg highway and 33 mpg combined. Interior quality is another area in which the Corolla finds itself outclassed. And while the Corolla has never been described as being fun to drive, the current car feels so disconnected from the road that you may find yourself thinking you're playing a very dull video game.

The sport-tuned XRS trim, with its more powerful four-cylinder engine, used to be the model of choice for Corolla buyers seeking extra responsiveness, but Toyota has killed it for 2011. Also removed from the Corolla menu this year is the XLE, which was the most luxury-focused trim in the lineup. On the plus side, the Corolla gains revised styling for 2011, particularly with the sport-look S trim, which also gets the thick, flat-bottomed steering wheel found in the new Scion tC.

If you think we believe that you can do better than the 2011 Toyota Corolla, you're right. It's not just us, either. Two years ago we invited six regular Americans to drive the Corolla alongside the 2011 Honda Civic and previous-generation Mazda 3. None of our testers put the Corolla in 1st place and all but the most senior members of the bunch placed it dead last. They echoed our opinion that the Corolla feels disconnected to drive and expressed disappointment with the look and feel of its cabin.

Today the Corolla faces even stiffer competition. Of course, the Corolla is still known for its reliability, but then so is the Honda Civic, and Hyundai has improved dramatically in this regard. As such, we highly recommend shopping around before taking a 2011 Toyota Corolla home.

2011 Toyota Corolla models

The 2011 Toyota Corolla is a five-passenger compact sedan available in base, LE and S trim levels.

Standard equipment includes 15-inch steel wheels, power mirrors, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.

The LE adds keyless entry, power locks, power windows (optional on base), variable intermittent wipers, cruise control and six speakers. The S adds 16-inch alloy wheels, a sport-look body kit, a rear spoiler, upgraded cloth upholstery, steering-wheel audio controls and an upgraded trip computer.

Optional on the LE and S is a sunroof that includes an overhead console with map lamps and a sunglasses holder. Also available is an upgraded six-speaker sound system with satellite radio, an iPod/USB audio interface and Bluetooth phone and audio player connectivity. The Premium package available on the LE includes 16-inch alloy wheels, foglamps, the sunroof and the upgraded audio system.

2011 Highlights

The Toyota Corolla gets a slight exterior freshening for 2011 along with a few interior tweaks as well. The number of trim levels has been reduced from five to three; most notably, the sport-tuned XRS trim, with its bigger 2.4-liter four-cylinder, has gotten the axe.

Performance & mpg

Every 2011 Toyota Corolla is powered by a 1.8-liter inline-4 that produces 132 horsepower and 128 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual is standard and a four-speed automatic is optional.

In Edmunds performance testing, an automatic-equipped Corolla went from zero to 60 mph in 10.1 seconds -- a slower time for this class. EPA-estimated fuel economy stands at 26 mpg city/34 mpg highway and 29 mpg combined with the automatic and 28/35/31 with the manual. These numbers used to be quite impressive but pale in comparison to the new Hyundai Elantra's promise of 40 mpg highway.

Safety

Every Toyota Corolla comes standard with stability and traction control, antilock brakes with brake assist (front disc, rear drum), front side airbags and side curtain airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, the Corolla came to a stop from 60 mph in 127 feet -- an average distance for this type of car.

The Corolla has not been rated using the government's new, more strenuous 2011 crash testing procedures. Its 2010 ratings (which aren't comparable to 2011 tests) saw it earning four out of five stars for front passengers in a frontal crash, and the same for rear passengers in a side crash. It got five stars for the protection of front passengers in a side crash. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash testing, the Corolla earned a perfect "Good" rating in the frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests.

Driving

The 2011 Toyota Corolla's softly sprung ride is perfect for commuting, and wind and road noise are nicely quelled, even at highway speeds. However, handling is unimpressive -- even if you don't profess to be a driving enthusiast, a back-to-back drive between a Corolla and any number of its competitors will reveal that the Toyota feels less responsive to inputs and therefore makes you feel less involved with the driving experience.

The Corolla's lone engine choice delivers the sort of languid acceleration typical at this price point, but Toyota makes a smooth engine, so at least your ears won't be paying for it. However, given that the car's fuel economy isn't as impressive as it once was, you may be less willing to put up with such pokey performance.

Interior

The 2011 Corolla's cabin is a bit dull to the eye and the materials used to construct it are mediocre at best. The cabins of the Chevrolet Cruze and Ford Focus feel like they belong to a more sophisticated market segment by comparison. On the upside, the Corolla's controls are quite simple to use, though opting for the upgraded stereo with iPod and Bluetooth controls makes things a bit more complicated.

Like most Toyotas, the Corolla's seats are soft and comfy, and will likely bring words like "recliner" and "La-Z-Boy" to mind. The seats lack support, however, so some may find long-distance comfort troublesome. The front seats offer a decent amount of space even for taller drivers (a revelation for a small Toyota), while the backseat also boasts decent room and a cushy bottom.

With 12.3 cubic feet of space, trunk space is average, but the trunk boasts a usefully wide opening.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Toyota Corolla.

5(37%)
4(37%)
3(22%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.1
40 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 40 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Sensible Choice
sn04,11/22/2011
My disclaimer is that I have brand bias. My previous car was a '98 Corolla that I drove for 7 years, and it was so good to me (died once due to the battery; always started at the first turn). Purchasing a 2011 seemed a safe decision. I researched comparable contenders: Honda, Mazda, and was actually excited about the Chevy Cruze (but unenthused about the reviews for it). No, the Corolla hasn't improved much in 13 years, and it may not have great options, but I know I can trust this car. It hides nothing and delivers exactly what you expect.
Excellent
George,04/02/2016
LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
This is a cheapie car that over delivers. I think when rating this car you have to take price into consideration. You are not going to get a high end Audi for under 20k. It has some road noise, a little to much cheap plastic in the interior and the stuff in find in the under 20k range. What I did get was a a smooth ride, enough engine pep, just enough interior room all in a affordable package. Almost 40k and I have only changed oil, filters and put higher end tires on. It warms up quick in cold Michigan and handles snowy roads without skipping a beat. Its a better car than the last two Honda's I have owned.
Looking forward to a long relationship
gascostsalot,06/19/2011
I looked over many cars and narrowed 'em down to the Ford Focus and Toyota Corolla. The 2012 Focus is all new styling for body and auto transmission. The front of this Focus looks cheesy and isn't functional, being nothing more than mostly a bug catcher. A new, double clutch auto transmission, worried me also - no track record regarding functionality and durability. The Focus gas cover was cheap plastic with matching body paint. The Corolla I chose was an S model. I've owned for 1 month. This had the 16" wheels I liked. The steering is TOO responsive, but i'm used to it now. Terrific gas mileage at 31mpg driving 75-80mph. Comfortable. Too much static creating vinyl and plastic inside tho.
worth and reliable car
rax11,08/14/2011
I have RAV 4, and my previous car was corrolla. My wife needed another car, Initially I thought I will buy different make, I researched its competitors, CIVIC 2012, Hyundai elelantra, sentra, mazda 3, subaru impreza. I test drove back to back all of them. I felt driving on highways is smoother than sentra, mazda 3, elantra, almost equal to civic, impreza. Interior definitely some of its competitors are better like elantra, mazda 3 and civic. Exterior its not eye catching but it is stylish. We got corrolla LE apprx 2000$ less compared to its competitors price with same features We drove around 5000 miles so far, it is giving 37 mpg, in the city it drops to 36.5. very happy with this car.
See all 40 reviews of the 2011 Toyota Corolla
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
132 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
26 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
132 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
28 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
132 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
26 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
132 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2011 Toyota Corolla features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall2 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat2 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover12.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2011 Toyota Corolla

Used 2011 Toyota Corolla Overview

The Used 2011 Toyota Corolla is offered in the following submodels: Corolla Sedan. Available styles include LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), and 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Toyota Corolla?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Toyota Corolla trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Toyota Corolla LE is priced between $6,495 and$12,980 with odometer readings between 40980 and134359 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Toyota Corolla S is priced between $5,500 and$10,500 with odometer readings between 57173 and185799 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Toyota Corollas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Toyota Corolla for sale near. There are currently 22 used and CPO 2011 Corollas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,500 and mileage as low as 40980 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Toyota Corolla.

Can't find a used 2011 Toyota Corollas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Corolla for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,990.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,979.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Corolla for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $22,998.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $24,374.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Toyota Corolla?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

