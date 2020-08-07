Used 2008 Toyota Corolla for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills - North Richland Hills / Texas

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2008 Toyota Corolla CE with 203,145mi. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Outstanding fuel economy and sleek styling are two great reasons to consider this Toyota Corolla. The Toyota Corolla CE will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. More information about the 2008 Toyota Corolla: Simple, strong value-for-money is at the root of the 2008 Corolla's appeal, which has extremely low ownership costs, according to Toyota, due to its high reliability, fuel efficiency, and resale value. However Corolla doesn't skimp on ride and refinement. Especially when optioned with available safety equipment, the small sedan should fit the needs of commuters and young families on a budget. This model sets itself apart with reputation for reliability., Fuel efficiency, and resale value All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2008 Toyota Corolla CE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 35 Highway)

VIN: 1NXBR32E88Z021378

Stock: 8Z021378

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-26-2020