Used 2008 Toyota Corolla for Sale Near Me
- 173,996 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,200
Gene Messer Volkswagen - Lubbock / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2008 Toyota Corolla. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Stylish and fuel efficient. It's the perfect vehicle for keeping your fuel costs down and your driving enjoying up. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Toyota Corolla S is sure to sell fast. More information about the 2008 Toyota Corolla: Simple, strong value-for-money is at the root of the 2008 Corolla's appeal, which has extremely low ownership costs, according to Toyota, due to its high reliability, fuel efficiency, and resale value. However Corolla doesn't skimp on ride and refinement. Especially when optioned with available safety equipment, the small sedan should fit the needs of commuters and young families on a budget. This model sets itself apart with reputation for reliability., Fuel efficiency, and resale value We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Corolla S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1NXBR32E48Z989008
Stock: 8Z989008
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 219,532 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500$944 Below Market
Toyota Direct - Columbus / Ohio
This front wheel drive 2008 Toyota Corolla S features an impressive 1.80 Engine with a Silver Streak Mica Exterior with a Stone Fabric Interior. With only 219,532 miles this 2008 Toyota Corolla is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*STOCK# 8C904503A* Toyota Direct has this 2008 Toyota Corolla S ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Toyota Direct Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Toyota Direct today at *(888) 279-1570 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2008 Toyota Corolla S! Toyota Direct of Columbus, New Albany, Gahanna, Westerville & Worthington, OH. You can also visit us at, 4248 Morse Rd. Columbus OH, 43230 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 35.0 Highway MPG and 26.0 City MPG! This Toyota Corolla comes Factory equipped with an impressive 1.80 engine, an 4-speed automatic w/od transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Mirrors, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Disc Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Tachometer*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* New Albany, Gahanna & Westerville, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Columbus OH dealership over these interior options: Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Illuminated entry, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Vanity Mirrors, Bench Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel, Rear Window Defroster, Reading Light(s), Split Folding Rear Seat*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Whether driving to From New Albany to Westerville, you'll arrive in style with exterior options like: Fog Lights, Steel Wheels, Wheel Covers*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Whether making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City or car pooling precious cargo to after school sports practice, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Daytime Running Lights, Speed Sensitive Steering, Occupant sensing airbag, Child Proof Locks, Emergency Trunk Release*Used Cars Columbus Ohio:* with over 230 used cars for sale at our Columbus, Ohio Toyota dealership. Toyota Direct has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service. This week you'll select from one of the 61 Toyota Corolla sedans like this Silver Streak Mica 2008 Toyota Corolla S that we have in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Corolla S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1BR32E58C904503
Stock: 8C904503A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 169,511 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$3,998$1,441 Below Market
John Hirsch's Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Cambridge - Cambridge / Minnesota
BEST DEALS IN TOWN. GET THIS DON'T LET THE HIGH MILES SCARE YOU. THIS IS A GREAT VEHICLE AT A GREAT PRICE. THIS VEHICLE HAS PASSED OUR LUTHER SAFETY INSPECTION TO ENSURE SAFE TRANSPORTATION FOR YOU. Economical! This vehicle is rated higher than most vehicles in it's class in terms of fuel economy!LUTHER BARGAIN LOT ==== CALL 866-947-8111 ==== 7417 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 ===== BARGAIN LOT vehicles are SAFETY inspected. Minor repairs are completed to ensure a safe mode of transportation for a fair budget. Priced to sell, all vehicles are clearly marked. Financing available on MOST units! Only available for a short period of time. Sold 100% AS-IS. Want a second opinion? All vehicles are available for you to take to your mechanic, we encourage it! Carfax, safety inspection, and reconditioning repair orders available for your viewing. Not eligible for warranty or exchange policy. Not eligible for Luther Advantage Card Gas Card. DONT WAIT ===== LUTHER BARGAIN LOT ==== CALL 866-947-8111 ==== Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.govCambridge Bargain Lot vehicles are SAFETY inspected. Minor repairs are completed to ensure a safe mode of transportation for a fair budget. Priced to sell all vehicles are clearly marked. Only available for a short period of time (~30 days) before they are liquidated. Sold 100% AS-IS. Want a second opinion? All vehicles are available for you to take to your mechanic we encourage it. Carfax safety inspection and reconditioning repair orders available for your viewing. Not eligible for warranty or exchange policy. Not eligible for Luther Advantage Card Gas Card or Promotional Visa Gift Cards.*Financing available on SELECT vehicles*. DONT WAIT.Call Cambridge Bargain Lot TODAY at 763-219-1662.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Corolla LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1NXBR32E48Z947034
Stock: N947034
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 127,045 miles
$4,143$2,266 Below Market
Starling Chevrolet - Deland / Florida
2008 Toyota Corolla LE, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry. At Starling Chevrolet Cadillac, you always get more for less! Visit our website www.starlingchevycadillac.com or contact us at 386-734-2661.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Corolla LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1NXBR32E98Z022037
Stock: Z022037T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 107,552 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,995$3,415 Below Market
Chevrolet Buick GMC of Quincy - Quincy / Florida
Quincy Chevrolet Buick GMC is the best place to buy a new or pre-owned vehicle. Guaranteed Lowest Prices in the Southeast. We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours Call 850-875-4200 to schedule appointment
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Corolla CE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1BR32E98C910188
Stock: 5910188
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 78,945 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995$1,512 Below Market
McGee Toyota of Dudley - Dudley / Massachusetts
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 34545 miles below market average! 2008 Toyota Corolla Silver LE 26/35 City/Highway MPG Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry. McGee Toyota of Dudley uses proprietary software when pricing our pre-owned inventory. Vehicle pricing may fluctuate upwards and downwards on same day as similar vehicles enter and exit the market. For this reason, we will not accept deposits on any pre-owned vehicles. Vehicles must be paid for same day to lock in pricing. Tax, registration, and $499 doc fee is additional.While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. McGee Toyota is not responsible for price discrepancies on third party sites.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Corolla LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1BR32E38C893162
Stock: 20354B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 92,980 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,712$486 Below Market
Rouen Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Woodville / Ohio
Recent Arrival! 2008 Black Sand Pearl Toyota Corolla S FWD 1.8L I4 SMPI DOHC 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive This Toyota Corolla has many features and is well equipped including, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Dual front impact airbags, Front fog lights, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Power door mirrors. Odometer is 60560 miles below market average! Rouen Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram has been in business over 30 years and proud to have been awarded the FCA Customer First Award for Excellence! We are a full-service car dealership with a large new and used inventory of your favorite vehicles. You'll love our no pressure car buying atmosphere and our friendly staff. Each vehicle purchase comes with the Rouen Advantage- 2 years No Charge Oil Changes. Remember Rouen He'll Deal
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Corolla S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1NXBR32EX8Z003920
Stock: DT20452A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 131,385 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,000$902 Below Market
Coastal Cadillac - Pawleys Island / South Carolina
FUEL EFFICIENT 35 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! LE trim, Phantom Gray Pearl exterior and Beige interior. AUDIO VALUE PKG, 'The trunk is one of the biggest in this class.' -newCarTestDrive.com. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System. OPTION PACKAGES AUDIO VALUE PKG AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in dash CD changer & (6) speakers, cruise control. Toyota LE with Phantom Gray Pearl exterior and Beige interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 126 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING 'The compact Toyota Corolla is the best-selling nameplate in automotive history. And with good reason: This is the quintessential economy car. It's small, inexpensive, fuel-efficient and reliable.' -Edmunds.com. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 35 MPG Hwy. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER Family Owned and Operated! Customer Satisfaction and Award Winning Service are what you can expect from Coastal. We have been serving the Pawleys Island/Georgetown/Grand Strand Area for Over 30 Years! Our team is professional, offers you a no-pressure environment and operates with the quality you expect. Pricing analysis performed on 7/8/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Corolla LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1NXBR32E88Z003012
Stock: C4079B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 109,805 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995$807 Below Market
Auto Provider - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
HIS VEHICLE DRIVES GREAT, ENGINE SOUNDS PERFECT AND THE TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY, AU T TOMATIC, VERY CLEAN INTERIOR WITH AM/FM/CD RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ICE COLD A/C, GOOD TIRES. Auto Provider also has many financing options to choose from with interest rates as low as 2.9 %. Ask us about your auto financing needs and we will provide you with your solutions. WE FINANCE! YOU'RE APPROVED! CALL US OR STOP BY FOR A TEST DRIVE. SE HABLA ESPAÑOL. FALAMOS PORTUGUESE. CALL US NOW AT 954-740-3461! - LOW DOWN PAYMENT! - RATES AS LOW AS 2.9 %! - NO CREDIT, BAD CREDIT! - NO-HASSLE CAR BUYING AND FINANCING EXPERIENCE! - GUARANTEED APPROVAL! - BUILD OR RE-BUILD YOUR CREDIT! - Baja Cuota Inicial! - Tarifas desde 2.9 %! - Sin Credito, Mal Crédito! - Una Experiencia de Compra de Auto y Financiamiento, Sin Problemas! - No se deje rechazar mas! - APROBACIÓN GARANTIZADA! - Construya o reconstruya SU CRÉDITO! Llámenos ya al 954-740-3461 Disclaimer: Price excludes tax, tag, and any other applicable fees related to purchase. Price is a cash price or with approved credit. Price is subject to change without notice. Auto Provider Inc. 5350 North State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL, 33319 WWW.YOURAUTOPROVIDER.COM 954-740-3461
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Corolla LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1NXBR32E98Z047147
Stock: 047147
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,864 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$6,740
Tansky Sawmill Toyota - Dublin / Ohio
Recent Arrival! 2008 Silver Streak Mica Toyota Corolla CE FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.8L I4 SMPI DOHC This Toyota Corolla has many features and is well equipped including, Dual front impact airbags, Speed-sensing steering.Odometer is 50161 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX.For your peace of mind, we have included over 16+ photos, for you to judge the condition yourself. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Tansky Sawmill Toyota offers some of the best values in the market!We will provide with the following documentation on any vehicle you select:* A Free Carfax Ownership and Accident History Report!* A Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection from our Toyota Factory Trained Technician!* A Detailed Market Analysis Showing You How We Arrived at Our Sale Price!*We may not be the lowest, but if you want to know who is, we will show you that too.Call or Stop by Tansky Sawmill Toyota Used Cars located at 3615 W Dublin Granville Rd to schedule a test drive today. Serving the Greater Columbus Area. Out of town buyer's free pick-up at the airport. We can help arrange delivery right to your front door too!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Corolla CE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1BR32E18C908077
Stock: 2908077
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 71,140 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$7,142
Tansky Sawmill Toyota - Dublin / Ohio
Recent Arrival! 2008 Red Toyota Corolla CE FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.8L I4 SMPI DOHC This Toyota Corolla has many features and is well equipped including, Dual front impact airbags, Speed-sensing steering.Odometer is 62886 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX.For your peace of mind, we have included over 16+ photos, for you to judge the condition yourself. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Tansky Sawmill Toyota offers some of the best values in the market!We will provide with the following documentation on any vehicle you select:* A Free Carfax Ownership and Accident History Report!* A Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection from our Toyota Factory Trained Technician!* A Detailed Market Analysis Showing You How We Arrived at Our Sale Price!*We may not be the lowest, but if you want to know who is, we will show you that too.Call or Stop by Tansky Sawmill Toyota Used Cars located at 3615 W Dublin Granville Rd to schedule a test drive today. Serving the Greater Columbus Area. Out of town buyer's free pick-up at the airport. We can help arrange delivery right to your front door too!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Corolla CE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1BR32E58C910575
Stock: 2910575
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 203,513 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,489
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills - North Richland Hills / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2008 Toyota Corolla CE with 203,145mi. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Outstanding fuel economy and sleek styling are two great reasons to consider this Toyota Corolla. The Toyota Corolla CE will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. More information about the 2008 Toyota Corolla: Simple, strong value-for-money is at the root of the 2008 Corolla's appeal, which has extremely low ownership costs, according to Toyota, due to its high reliability, fuel efficiency, and resale value. However Corolla doesn't skimp on ride and refinement. Especially when optioned with available safety equipment, the small sedan should fit the needs of commuters and young families on a budget. This model sets itself apart with reputation for reliability., Fuel efficiency, and resale value All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Corolla CE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1NXBR32E88Z021378
Stock: 8Z021378
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- 115,066 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,998$684 Below Market
Charlie's Auto Village - Pelham / New Hampshire
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Corolla with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1NXBR32EX8Z011306
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 121,525 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
AutoNation Toyota Tempe - Tempe / Arizona
Extra Value Pkg 1 Pwr Tilt/Slide Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Preferred Accessory Pkg Door Sill Enhancements By Acsco All Weather Guard Pkg Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Corolla S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1NXBR32E18Z968097
Stock: 8Z968097
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 171,846 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,388
iDrive Motorsports - Orlando / Florida
-Down Payments starting at $500-Pronto Desde $500Financing available No matters your credit!*Credit Approval GUARANTEEDTry us without impacting your credit scoreBuy Here-Pay Here!-We now have many financing programs to get everybody approved and helps re-establish the credit score.-We work with lenders who work on every credit situation (Bad Credit, No Credit, First Time Buyers, Students, No Social, No License, etc.)If you have been denied before, give us a try.It's very easy, visit our website and apply online, once we got you approved, you can come and choose a car according to your budget.Click here to apply now:iDriveMotorsport.comWe accept your trade-in!-For more info and details about our great inventory,please call: 407-203-2630You can also visit us online @ idrivemotorsport.com(Hablamos Español)Financiamiento disponible No importa su crédito.¡Aprobación Garantizada!Buy Here-Pay Here. hora tenemos programas de financiamiento que le dan la oportunidad a personas sin crédito, con crédito afectado, comprando por primera vez, estudiantes, etc. que a su vez le permiten re-establecer su crédito.Si no tiene seguro social, ni licencia, también podemos trabajar su caso.Si le han denegado antes, llámenos ó escríbanos para ayudarle a conseguir su aprobaciónEs bién fácil, solicitar financiamiento aquí en el dealer ó en nuestro website:iDriveMotorsport.comUna vez recibamos la aplicación, comenzamos a trabajar en la aprobación.Danos la oportunidad de servirte.Para más información llame al: 407-203-2630Aceptamos su trade-in!#buyyoucaratwholesaleprice #idrivemotorsport#youreapproved*The advertised price is the internet special price. We reserve the right to change our prices at any time without further notice. *Document Fees, Tax, Tag, Title, Stamps, Registration or Insurance are not included in the advertised price. *iDrive Motorsport is not responsible for any error or omission. Please verify all information with the dealer before purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Corolla CE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1NXBR32E98Z963309
Stock: 963309
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 180,189 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,400
Fort Wayne Toyota - Fort Wayne / Indiana
Air Conditioning, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Tilt steering wheel.2008 Toyota Corolla LE Silver FWD Clean CARFAX.At Bob Rohrman Dealerships Our selection is Outstanding. We believe that we truly have a certified preowned vehicle for everybody, whether you need a car, truck, van, or SUV. Bob Rohrman in Fort Wayne, Indiana has you covered. We will find the right vehicle for you by listening to what you need and what you want. We will not attempt to force you into something that isn’t perfect for you and your budget. No matter what you choose, you can rest assured that you made a safe and sound investment in your automotive future. All our pre-owned vehicles are painstakingly inspected and reconditioned to ensure that you leave here in something safe and reliable every time. For more than 50 years this has been the Rohrman way.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Corolla LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1NXBR32EX8Z947488
Stock: 25541A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 126,062 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,445
Temecula Valley Toyota - Temecula / California
Email or call our Internet Department at 888-690-8052 to receive your No-Obligation Price Quote. Advertised price excludes tax, tag, registration, title and $80 document fee. Temecula Valley Toyota serving the surrounding communities: Murrieta, Menifee, Hemet, Lake Elsinore, Corona, Riverside, Escondido, Moreno Valley, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Carlsbad, and Encinitas. Under New Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Corolla LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1NXBR30E88Z946522
Stock: T63760
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 143,033 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,395
Ciocca Subaru - Allentown / Pennsylvania
Excellent Condition. REDUCED FROM $5,997!, FUEL EFFICIENT 37 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! CE trim. CD Player, EXTRA VALUE UPGRADE PKG, CRUISE CONTROL, newCarTestDrive.com explains "The trunk is one of the biggest in this class.". AND MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDECD Player Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Vehicle Anti-Theft System.OPTION PACKAGESEXTRA VALUE UPGRADE PKG pwr windows, pwr door locks, CRUISE CONTROL. Toyota CE with Phantom Gray Pearl exterior and Stone interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 126 HP at 6000 RPM*.EXPERTS ARE SAYINGEdmunds.com's review says "The compact Toyota Corolla is the best-selling nameplate in automotive history. And with good reason: This is the quintessential economy car. It's small, inexpensive, fuel-efficient and reliable.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 37 MPG Hwy.AFFORDABILITYReduced from $5,997.VISIT US TODAYExperience the Difference at Ciocca Subaru! We are the nations largest Subaru Certified Pre-Owned dealership, contact us to find out why.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Corolla CE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1BR32E48C922409
Stock: B20082409
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Corolla
- 5(69%)
- 4(19%)
- 3(10%)
- 2(2%)
