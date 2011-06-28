Cameron Rogers

Since Cameron started at Edmunds, he's written hundreds of vehicle reviews, ratings, First Looks, First Drives, news articles, blog posts, pieces for the Associated Press, and more. But his love affair with cars heated up when he was 19 years old. He had just rear-ended a Suburban's trailer hitch and crumpled the hood of his 1994 Corolla. Suddenly, he was in the market for a used car, sinking his teeth into every magazine he could find in order to get the best bang for his buck. Years later, he's driving the same cars and SUVs he read about all those years ago (well, not the SAME ones). What are the coolest cars he's driven, you ask? The Tesla Model S, Porsche 911 Turbo S, Corvette Stingray (C2 and C7), BMW i8, Mercedes-Benz AMG GT and Mazda 3, in no particular order.