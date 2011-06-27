Vehicle overview

There's an obvious reason why the 2010 Toyota Corolla is bound to be one of the country's best-selling vehicles this year: Since its debut more than four decades ago, the Corolla has become synonymous with dependability. That alone, we suspect, is enough for many. But if these shoppers did venture over to their local Hyundai or Mazda or Honda dealers for some test-drives, they'd likely realize that the Corolla is far from the class leader it once was. It's not a bad car by any stretch of the imagination -- it's just that its rivals have gotten better, while Toyota has largely stood pat.

On the bright side, the Corolla provides impressive fuel economy with the volume-selling base 1.8-liter engine, and its ride is more compliant than the typical compact sedan's. Its controls are also intuitive, though most cars these days can claim the same. In other respects, the Corolla ranks anywhere from "unremarkable" (acceleration, seat comfort) to "below average" (handling) to "memorably poor" (the vague and artificial-feeling steering). Even the interior materials aren't anything to write home about -- a departure from Corollas past.

Like some other small sedans, the Corolla offers a more powerful optional engine -- a 2.4-liter four-cylinder borrowed from the Camry that generates 158 horsepower. It's available only in the sport-themed Corolla XRS, which boasts quicker steering, bigger wheels and a front strut tower brace for sharpened handling. Unfortunately, this model also fails to impress. Despite decent grunt from the larger engine, the XRS doesn't provide a particularly exciting driving experience, and its fuel economy is a significant downgrade.

The 2010 Toyota Corolla generally gets the job done. But the Honda Civic, Hyundai Elantra and Mazda 3 are similarly priced compact sedans that do it better, and all have similar (or even better) modern reputations for reliability. We'd also give the Mitsubishi Lancer a look, and the Honda Fit is another intriguing alternative, combining superior cargo space with a smaller footprint. In all likelihood, the Corolla will maintain its status as the world's best-selling automotive nameplate -- but not because it's the world's best compact sedan.