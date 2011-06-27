  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(222)
2010 Toyota Corolla Review

Pros & Cons

  • Forgiving ride, good fuel economy with base engine, minimal road and wind noise.
  • Vague and numb steering, four-speed automatic and cruise control don't come standard on non-XRS models, so-so fuel economy with 2.4-liter engine.
List Price Range
$4,900 - $11,598
Used Corolla for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Toyota Corolla compact sedan rides well and is fuel-efficient in base form, but is otherwise unremarkable. Brand loyalty will likely keep the buyers coming, but there are better choices in this segment.

Vehicle overview

There's an obvious reason why the 2010 Toyota Corolla is bound to be one of the country's best-selling vehicles this year: Since its debut more than four decades ago, the Corolla has become synonymous with dependability. That alone, we suspect, is enough for many. But if these shoppers did venture over to their local Hyundai or Mazda or Honda dealers for some test-drives, they'd likely realize that the Corolla is far from the class leader it once was. It's not a bad car by any stretch of the imagination -- it's just that its rivals have gotten better, while Toyota has largely stood pat.

On the bright side, the Corolla provides impressive fuel economy with the volume-selling base 1.8-liter engine, and its ride is more compliant than the typical compact sedan's. Its controls are also intuitive, though most cars these days can claim the same. In other respects, the Corolla ranks anywhere from "unremarkable" (acceleration, seat comfort) to "below average" (handling) to "memorably poor" (the vague and artificial-feeling steering). Even the interior materials aren't anything to write home about -- a departure from Corollas past.

Like some other small sedans, the Corolla offers a more powerful optional engine -- a 2.4-liter four-cylinder borrowed from the Camry that generates 158 horsepower. It's available only in the sport-themed Corolla XRS, which boasts quicker steering, bigger wheels and a front strut tower brace for sharpened handling. Unfortunately, this model also fails to impress. Despite decent grunt from the larger engine, the XRS doesn't provide a particularly exciting driving experience, and its fuel economy is a significant downgrade.

The 2010 Toyota Corolla generally gets the job done. But the Honda Civic, Hyundai Elantra and Mazda 3 are similarly priced compact sedans that do it better, and all have similar (or even better) modern reputations for reliability. We'd also give the Mitsubishi Lancer a look, and the Honda Fit is another intriguing alternative, combining superior cargo space with a smaller footprint. In all likelihood, the Corolla will maintain its status as the world's best-selling automotive nameplate -- but not because it's the world's best compact sedan.

2010 Toyota Corolla models

The 2010 Toyota Corolla small economy sedan is available in five trim levels -- base, LE, S, XLE and XRS. Base Corollas come standard with 15-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, a tilt and telescoping steering wheel, power mirrors and an MP3/WMA-capable CD stereo with an auxiliary audio jack. The LE gains power windows and locks, along with body-color exterior mirrors. If you select the Corolla S, the LE's equipment upgrades become extra-cost options, but you get 16-inch steel wheels, underbody spoilers, foglights, sport seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and an extra pair of stereo speakers.

The Corolla XLE also gets the 16-inch wheels and an upgraded stereo while adding accoutrements like a sliding center armrest, wood-grain interior trim, electroluminescent gauges, keyless entry and variable intermittent wipers. The XRS forgoes some of the XLE's standard conveniences, but it boasts a larger engine, 17-inch alloy wheels, sport-tuned suspension and steering, a rear deck spoiler and chrome interior trim. Cruise control is also standard on the XRS; it's optional on other Corollas.

Heated mirrors are optional across the Toyota Corolla line, while the S, XLE and XRS are eligible for a sunroof, an upgraded JBL sound system (with satellite radio and Bluetooth connectivity) and a navigation system with real-time traffic. Leather upholstery is available on the S and XRS only.

2010 Highlights

After a complete redesign last year, the 2010 Toyota Corolla adds standard stability control but otherwise holds its ground.

Performance & mpg

Other than the XRS, all 2010 Toyota Corollas are motivated by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 132 hp and 128 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission driving the front wheels is standard, and a four-speed automatic is optional. The manual returns 26 mpg city/35 mpg highway and 30 mpg combined, according to the EPA, while the automatic squeezes out 27 mpg city. We recorded a 10.1-second 0-60-mph time for the 1.8-liter four-cylinder and automatic, which is about average for this class of engine.

The XRS muscles up with a 2.4-liter engine good for 158 hp and 162 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed manual is standard and a five-speed automatic is optional. We recorded a 0-60 time of 9.1 seconds with this engine connected to the manual. Fuel economy drops significantly, with a 22/30/25 rating for both transmissions.

Safety

The Corolla comes standard with antilock brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. Notably, only the XRS has four-wheel disc brakes; other Corollas have rear drums. In government crash testing, the Corolla earned four out of five stars for its protection of occupants in frontal collisions. Side impact testing resulted in a perfect five stars for front occupants and four stars for rear passengers. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Corolla scored a top rating of "Good" for its performance in frontal-offset and side impact collisions.

Driving

The Corolla's base 1.8-liter engine should satisfy most shoppers in this segment, delivering sufficient acceleration and very good fuel economy. The four-speed automatic on non-XRS models works adequately well, but rivals are increasingly offering five-speed automatics, particularly on higher trim levels. In any trim, the 2010 Toyota Corolla's softly sprung ride is perfect for commuting, and wind and road noise are nicely quelled, even at highway speeds. Handling is on the soggy side, even in ostensibly sporty XRS trim, a natural consequence of the Corolla's compliant suspension tuning. The electric steering is so vague and numb that you may find yourself making repeated corrections simply to keep the car traveling in a straight line.

Interior

The 2010 Toyota Corolla's cabin is pleasant enough, but it doesn't stand out in any particular way. Unlike previous Corollas, this one has a telescoping steering wheel, which helps longer-legged drivers find a comfortable position. In back, the Corolla offers plenty of space for children and just enough for adults. The control layout is intuitive, as you'd expect in a modern compact sedan. A double glovebox increases storage up front. Materials quality is adequate, but no better than the norm in this class. The trunk measures an average 12.3 cubic feet, but boasts a usefully wide opening.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Toyota Corolla.

5(51%)
4(29%)
3(12%)
2(6%)
1(2%)
4.2
222 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Small Car
mcdawgg,11/29/2011
This is a very nice, reliable, comfortable, and inexpensive car. It is quiet on the highway, and comfortable. Bullet-proof reliability. Cheap to maintain, and great on gas. Many people say the 4 speed automatic is old and outdated, but take another look. That's right, the Corolla is just about THE most fuel efficient in it's class, according to Consumer Reports. So, yes, a 5 speed auto would be bettter, but the 4 speed auto still beats just about all the other cars in this class, and it is very quiet. The engine & transmission are proven - ultra-reliable for an automatic.
Simply an All-Around Great Small Car
Trent Ford,10/17/2015
LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
There is no secret what the Corolla is and always has been about: reliability and value. I purchased my 2010 Corolla new and have put 60,000 miles on it. Only non-maintenance issues so far have been a faulty gas cap (on warranty) and a plastic manifold guard that needed re-fastening ($1.75 for zip ties). The original brakes are still going strong, the tires will need replacing soon, but have lasted for 60k. The car is smooth-running, never rough idles and has produced fantastic gas mileage: 36-38 highway & 26-28 city. The interior, as with most Toyotas, is quite bland but functional. The materials are not cheap feeling as in other cheaper economical cars. The only cons about the Corolla are the acceleration, the road noise, and the paint. The car will cruise easily at 80 or 85 mph, but it takes a LONG time to get there. Acceleration is about what you would expect from a naturally-aspirated 1.8L 4-cylinder. As with most cars at this price-point, road noise is very noticeable above 60 mph, but livable. The road noise comes entirely from the poor isolation and not from the tires. The only issue I did not expect when purchasing this car is the quality of the paint. It chips quite easily and the clear coat has begun to erode on the trunk. Granted my Corolla has never experienced a garage, so your experience may vary. Overall this is a fantastic car that has lived up to and exceeded my high expectations. I definitely recommend purchasing one if you need a reliable, safe form of basic transportation.
Loving my used corolla
qtcountrybo,03/15/2012
Got tired of $75 fill ups and bad mpg's from my pick up so I traded it in on my 2010 Corolla. Love the $30 fill up and 35 mpg. The car is very easy to live with and very simple to use. I reliezed this the second day I had it when I jumped in, cranked it up and was flipping through the radio all without even thinking about what I was doing. Normally it takes a few days to get use to a new car but not this one. Its comfortable, quiet and very realiable. Its no sports car or powerhouse but then again, if thats what I wanted then I would have bought one.
Best BANG for the buck!
azghsthntr,05/24/2012
I traded in my 2001 Nissan Xterra for a 2010 Toyota Corolla for $13.2 with 39k miles two weeks ago. I wasn't too excited about it at first as I love trucks, but going from filling up every four days to once a week, I cant beat that! I am averaging about 32 mpg with 90% freeway driving. The digital dash options to view avg mpg, temp, time, and current mpg is nice. A/C blows excellent which is a must in this Arizona heat. Radio sound is nice. Motor runs strong for this little four banger. Interior looks and feels cheap, but I can sacrifice that for a more dependable engine any day of the week! We will be taking it for our first road trip this Memorial Day, should be fun and nice drive.
See all 222 reviews of the 2010 Toyota Corolla
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
132 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2010 Toyota Corolla features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2010 Toyota Corolla

Used 2010 Toyota Corolla Overview

The Used 2010 Toyota Corolla is offered in the following submodels: Corolla Sedan. Available styles include LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), XLE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), XRS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), XRS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), and S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Toyota Corolla?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Toyota Corolla trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Toyota Corolla LE is priced between $5,995 and$11,598 with odometer readings between 36383 and162321 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Toyota Corolla S is priced between $6,183 and$8,995 with odometer readings between 77032 and249953 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Toyota Corolla Base is priced between $4,900 and$5,990 with odometer readings between 139285 and192787 miles.

Which used 2010 Toyota Corollas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Toyota Corolla for sale near. There are currently 43 used and CPO 2010 Corollas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,900 and mileage as low as 36383 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Toyota Corolla.

Can't find a used 2010 Toyota Corollas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Corolla for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $25,084.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $13,325.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Corolla for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $20,370.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 10 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $11,885.

