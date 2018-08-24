  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
6.5 / 10
Consumer Rating
(34)
2019 Toyota Corolla

What’s new

  • Corolla sedan carries over unchanged from last year
  • Part of the 11th Corolla generation introduced for 2014

Pros & Cons

  • Comes with a long list of standard convenience and safety features
  • Plenty of room inside, especially in the back
  • Sport seats remain comfortable after hours of continuous driving
  • Acceleration is slow, even for this class
  • Most interior materials feel cheap
  • Fuel economy isn't great
  • rivals achieve the same with more power
  • A snooze to drive
MSRP Starting at
$18,700
Save as much as $2,751
Select your model:
Save as much as $2,222 with Edmunds

2019 Toyota Corolla pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which Corolla does Edmunds recommend?

If you're just out for a bargain, the LE Eco trim is your best choice thank to its low cost of entry and improved fuel economy. However, we think the Corolla SE is the pick of the litter. It looks snazzier, has upgraded upholstery and your hands will be gripping a leather-wrapped wheel. Plus, you can get it with a manual transmission, which dodges the drony and annoying CVT, and brings with it some extra features like an upgraded infotainment system and a sunroof.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

6.5 / 10

Toyota has some excellent laurels on which to rest: a history of outstanding reliability and affordability are nothing to sneeze at, as are many of its past and current vehicles of high status. But that doesn't change the fact that it feels like Toyota is resting on its laurels with the 2019 Corolla. The Corolla does a few things well -- offering ample passenger space, comfortable seats, and a suite of standard accident avoidance tech -- but beyond that, the Corolla is a conveyance, and little more.

That's a problem when the rest of the compact car class has been making such strides in quality, drivability, and technology. Compared to its rivals, the Corolla is slow and dreary to drive, with fuel economy that lags behind class leaders. The interior feels a bit hollow and low buck, and it lacks the easy smartphone integration that's become available in most other compact cars. A smaller-than-average trunk is another issue. Overall, there's not much about the 2019 Toyota Corolla that impresses.

2019 Toyota Corolla models

The 2019 Toyota Corolla sedan is sold in six trim levels, and all are well equipped. The bargain-priced L comes with notable features that include LED headlights, automatic emergency braking and a touchscreen. The LE costs just a bit more and adds automatic climate control and keyless entry, while the LE Eco has a different engine and aero enhancements for improved fuel efficiency. The SE adds sporty touches, and can be ordered with a manual transmission, which also includes extra features. The XSE and XLE are luxury-themed versions of the SE and LE, respectively.

The base L model has a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine (132 horsepower, 128 pound-feet of torque) and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Standard equipment includes 15-inch steel wheels, LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, Bluetooth, a 6.1-inch touchscreen and a six-speaker audio system with a CD player and a USB port. Standard safety systems include a rearview camera, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, lane departure warning with steering assist (to nudge you back into your lane) and automatic high beams.

The LE adds 16-inch steel wheels, heated mirrors, variable intermittent wipers, keyless entry, metallic cabin accents, upgraded upholstery, a rear armrest and automatic climate control.

The LE Eco is the only Corolla with a different engine (140 hp, 126 lb-ft) that, together with aerodynamic enhancements, special 15-inch wheels and tires, and different suspension tuning, results in improved fuel efficiency.

The XLE builds upon the LE's set of features, adding 16-inch alloy wheels, upgraded headlights, LED taillights, bumper-mounted LED daytime running lights, a sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, simulated leather upholstery (Toyota's SofTex), a power-adjustable driver seat, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an upgraded driver information display, a 7-inch touchscreen, an app-based navigation system (Scout GPS Link), and satellite and HD radio.

The SE is the sporty Corolla, although we use that term loosely. It starts with the LE's features and adds 17-inch alloy wheels, unique front-end styling, a rear spoiler, steering-wheel paddle shifters (for CVT automatic models), sport front seats, SofTex upholstery with cloth inserts, and a sport-style gauge cluster. Also included are the XLE's upgraded headlights, bumper-mounted LED daytime running lights and leather-wrapped steering wheel. The SE is the only trim that can be had with a manual transmission, which brings with it a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, and the XLE’s upgraded infotainment system.

The XSE has the SE manual transmission's extra features and adds heated front seats, the power driver's seat, the paddle shifters and full SofTex upholstery.

A few options packages are also available. LE and LE Eco models can select the Premium package, which adds 16-inch alloy wheels, bumper-integrated LED running lights and the upgraded infotainment system. A sunroof can be added to this package for the LE. (It's included with the package for the LE Eco.)

The Premium package for SE CVT automatic models includes keyless entry and ignition, a sunroof and the upgraded infotainment system, while XLE and XSE models can opt for an integrated navigation system and smartphone integration via the Entune App Suite.

Trim tested

Trim Levels & Features Advice Module: Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Toyota Corolla (1.8-liter inline-4 | CVT | FWD).

Scorecard

Overall6.5 / 10
Driving6.5
Comfort7.0
Interior7.5
Utility6.0
Technology6.5

Driving

6.5
Performance has never been a Corolla strong suit, and it still isn't, especially given the current crop of compact cars. The engine hasn't changed since 2009 and the CVT seems conflicted about its identity. If you value an engaging drive, there are better options, including the new Corolla Hatchback.

Acceleration

5.5
The aging four-cylinder engine delivers underwhelming acceleration and whines unpleasantly when asked to work. This characteristic is exacerbated by the CVT, which tries to simulate transmission gear changes without success. We needed 10.1 seconds to reach 60 mph, which is quite slow for the class.

Braking

7.0
Around town, the brakes have a good feel, are smooth and easy to modulate, and don't have the pedal squish that plagues some of the other Toyota models. In our emergency braking tests, the Corolla needed 125 feet to stop, which is slightly longer than average for this segment.

Steering

6.5
At slow speeds, the steering is light, but it's numb and disconnected. Things begin to improve in Sport mode at higher speeds where there's less assist, better on-center feel, and even some semblance of feedback rounding a corner. Most buyers in this segment will find this adequate.

Handling

7.0
Without any real sporting intentions, the Corolla exhibits surprisingly tidy handling. There isn't much grip supplied by the all-season tires, but we were surprised by how composed the Corolla remains at a mildly spirited pace, which is more than enough to make it feel lively around town.

Drivability

6.5
The powertrain delivers decent throttle response despite its lack of power and unrefined character. The CVT is a little more fickle in how it adjusts ratios on the fly, but it also simulates gear shifts in certain instances. Putting aside all the aural idiosyncrasies, the Corolla is a decent driver.

Comfort

7.0
The available sport seats on the SE trim provide great support, even if they seem a bit misplaced. There's nothing outstanding about the ride in the Corolla, but we did find the climate control to be more than sufficient in keeping cabin temps in check. The biggest sound ache is self-inflicted.

Seat comfort

8.0
The SE trim includes sport seats with generous lateral support, and despite its sparse adjustments, the seats proved comfortable during a three-hour drive. Cloth seat center sections provide breathability, which prevented the seats from getting swampy over the longer drive stents.

Ride comfort

6.5
Ride comfort is no better than average for a compact car. It isn't overly floppy and bouncy, but it transmits bumps like the small car it is. Higher-frequency vibrations are especially prominent, and it doesn't seem like much effort was put into making it ride like a larger car.

Noise & vibration

6.5
There's an average amount of road noise, a little more than some and less than others in this class. There's also some wind noise around the mirrors, but not enough to be a nuisance. The biggest noise offender is the engine at full throttle, and not in a good way.

Climate control

7.5
The climate controls are straightforward with a set of three rocker switches in the center for temperature, fan speed and vent control. The auto climate setting works effectively to maintain comfortable cabin temperature. The XSE and the XLE have heated seats.

Interior

7.5
Slipping in and out of the Corolla's cabin is easy, and once you're in there's ample room to stretch out. All cabin controls are straightforward and the touchscreen is responsive, if not a bit small and oversensitive. Unfortunately, some will find an issue with the lack of steering column extension.

Ease of use

7.0
The cabin layout is clear and familiar and doesn't try to be fancy so it's pretty easy to use and figure out. The touchscreen is responsive, but it's easy to inadvertently brush a finger against a control you weren't meaning to, which can be frustrating.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
Getting in and out is easy thanks to a low step-over height and wide door openings. Even the rear doors have a good head clearance, which helps minimize the amount of ducking needed to slip into the back seats.

Driving position

6.0
There are few seat adjustments beyond the basics. The steering wheel tilts and telescopes, but the puny amount it extends is laughable. Taller drivers will likely have to compromise legroom to accommodate their reach. The available leather-wrapped steering wheel has a nice ergonomic feel.

Roominess

8.5
There's an abundance of room up front, though the sport seats may feel a little narrow for larger drivers. There's decent headroom in back and 41.4 inches of legroom, which is large for the compact segment, and matches space in many midsize cars. A nearly flat floorpan also aids foot space.

Visibility

7.5
Large front windows and thin pillars in your line of sight make for good forward visibility. Rear visibility is also decent thanks to fairly sizable rear windows and headrests that aren't obstructive. A rearview camera is also standard.

Quality

5.5
The Corolla lacks in quality feel, especially when compared to Honda, Mazda and Subaru. Hard plastic abounds in most areas, which unfortunately cheapens an otherwise attractive interior design. The seats, infotainment, climate controls and steering wheel look of quality; everything else does not.

Utility

6.0
Compact sedans aren't sought after for their outstanding utility, but some do a better job of maximizing the space they have. The Corolla isn't one of those cars. While we like the wide trunk opening and split-fold seats, the level change from the trunk prevented us from loading some longer items.

Small-item storage

6.5
Storage options for small items are average. There's a small tray ahead of the shifter and a relatively small dual-level armrest bin. The door pockets will hold a standard water bottle, but not much else. The glovebox is an average size, and there's no flip-down storage for sunglasses.

Cargo space

6.0
The trunk has a fairly wide opening and a broad floor ahead of the rear wheelwells, but at 13.0 cubic feet of volume it's on the lower side of average. The 60/40-split rear seats fold, but there's a pretty significant two-level step up from the trunk floor.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
Two pairs of LATCH anchors are tucked away somewhat deeply into the rear seat cushions, which doesn't make for easy access. But the upper tethers are located under flip covers and are a little easier to access. The Corolla's generous rear legroom is advantageous when it comes to rear-facing seats.

Technology

6.5
The Corolla is just average across the board when it comes to technology. The driver aids are standard, but they don't function to the standard of other competitors. Toyota's smartphone integration, through its own proprietary app, is a poor substitute for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Smartphone integration

5.5
There's a USB connector, and Bluetooth pairs quickly and works well. Toyota provides smartphone integration through its own app called Entune, but unlike in most competitors, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are not available.

Driver aids

6.5
Lane departure/lane keeping assist doesn't operate below 32 mph, though it does a decent job when it is operational. The adaptive cruise control had some trouble maintaining uphill speed and, like Mazda's system, won't bring the car to a stop. Bummer. But this stuff is standard! That's rare.

Voice control

7.5
The voice controls responded well to our commands, but if they don't there is an option to train the system to your voice. Functions are limited to audio and phone calls unless you use Toyota's Entune app. Siri voice will work with a paired iPhone if you hold the button longer.
Available in:
Available Colors

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Toyota Corolla.

5 star reviews: 32%
4 star reviews: 23%
3 star reviews: 18%
2 star reviews: 12%
1 star reviews: 15%
Average user rating: 3.5 stars based on 34 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • comfort
  • fuel efficiency
  • safety
  • ride quality
  • driving experience
  • engine
  • interior
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • road noise
  • transmission
  • technology
  • infotainment system
  • sound system
  • value
  • acceleration
  • dashboard
  • visibility
  • wheels & tires
  • seats
  • electrical system
  • maintenance & parts
  • cup holders
  • warranty
  • climate control
  • handling & steering
  • off-roading
  • lights

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, solid choice for compact sedan
steve,
LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

Previous car was a VW Jetta. I liked the German feel and the great seats. I was dismayed by the trade in value, however. The Corolla holds its value better. My wife was impressed with the safety technology. This car was easier for me to get in and out of than the Jetta. I think the interior on the LE looks great. Nice two tone dash, and the seats also have contrasting fabrics. I disagree with reviews that say the interior looks cheap. I am very happy with the way this car drives and handles. Honestly, I do not notice too much difference in driving feel among compact sedans in normal city driving. I don't plan to take this Corolla to the racetrack. Of course, the Corolla is going to be all new in 2020, so wait for that one. Update after 1 year, 9000 miles: My opinion remains favorable. Easy car to drive. Solid car. Update after 12,000 miles: I like driving this car. No complaints at all.

5 out of 5 stars, Reliable and easy to drive!
JL,
SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

The Corolla has a reputation for being very reliable. It’s easy and fun to drive. I test drove four competitors and still came back to this one. Then I drove three different trims of the Corolla just to be sure. This is the one that always felt like “my” car, not an awkward loaner. It handles very well on the highway and zips ariund town easily. The safety features are standard whereas they are additional options on similar cars from other brands. **Each trim is very different. ** Upholstery quality is a very noticeable step up with each trim level. Rear cupholders aren’t good unless you get a trim that includes a fold-down center rear seatback. No charging or USB ports for rear passengers. Only one of each in the front. For a commuter like me, these aren’t important issue on most days, but when I’m hauling passengers, it’s a problem. GREAT CAR.

5 out of 5 stars, A Joy to Drive!
Nick,
SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

Handles very well on the road. Sleek/stylish appearance and great safety features. The SE Sport mode gives a nice little boost when needed. Very pleased overall.

5 out of 5 stars, get this car
shannon,
SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

this car is so great and has so many features that I never knew I couldn't live without till now. the car practically drives it self. it keeps you between the lines and automatically turns off high beams when it sees other cars. I love this car and still have not found a single thing I do not like about it. I get twice as many miles out of this car then my last. so many cool features to many to write. I love the half leather half cloth seats! this car would not be a disappointment.

Write a review

See all 34 reviews

Features & Specs

LE 4dr Sedan features & specs
LE 4dr Sedan
1.8L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$19,135
MPG 28 city / 36 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower132 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
SE 4dr Sedan features & specs
SE 4dr Sedan
1.8L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$20,645
MPG 28 city / 35 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower132 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
L 4dr Sedan features & specs
L 4dr Sedan
1.8L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$18,700
MPG 28 city / 36 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower132 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
XSE 4dr Sedan features & specs
XSE 4dr Sedan
1.8L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$22,880
MPG 28 city / 35 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower132 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Toyota Corolla features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Corolla safety features:

Pre-Collision System
Alerts the driver when the car approaches a stationary or slow-moving vehicle too quickly. Automatically applies the brakes if necessary.
Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist
Notifies the driver as the Corolla wanders out of its lane and can make small steering adjustments if needed.
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Maintains a set distance between the Corolla and the car in front by automatically accelerating and slowing down.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover11.8%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Toyota Corolla vs. the competition

Toyota Corolla vs. Honda Civic

The Corolla's back seat feels roomier, but otherwise the Civic has the edge. When equipped with the available turbocharged engine, it's both more powerful and more efficient. It feels more solidly built and has tons of great storage options, including a bigger trunk. It also offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Compare Toyota Corolla & Honda Civic features

Toyota Corolla vs. Toyota Camry

The Corolla's big brother, the Camry, is Toyota's midsize family sedan. It was recently redesigned to improve driving dynamics and overall quality, but it's still not a segment leader. It does offer a lot more room than the Corolla, and it's better to drive. You can also get the Camry as a fuel-sipping hybrid.

Compare Toyota Corolla & Toyota Camry features

Toyota Corolla vs. Mazda 3

The Mazda 3 is the most stylish compact car. In higher trim levels, its interior feels more entry-level luxury than mainstream compact, and its surprisingly sharp handling makes it fun to drive on twisting roads. It's not as efficient as the Corolla, but it's a much nicer place to spend time.

Compare Toyota Corolla & Mazda 3 features

FAQ

Is the Toyota Corolla a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Corolla both on the road and at the track, giving it a 6.5 out of 10. You probably care about Toyota Corolla fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Corolla gets an EPA-estimated 30 mpg to 34 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Corolla has 13.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Toyota Corolla. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Toyota Corolla?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Toyota Corolla:

  • Corolla sedan carries over unchanged from last year
  • Part of the 11th Corolla generation introduced for 2014
Learn more

Is the Toyota Corolla reliable?

To determine whether the Toyota Corolla is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Corolla. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Corolla's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Toyota Corolla a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Toyota Corolla is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Corolla and gave it a 6.5 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Corolla is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Toyota Corolla?

The least-expensive 2019 Toyota Corolla is the 2019 Toyota Corolla L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $18,700.

Other versions include:

  • LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $19,135
  • SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $20,645
  • L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $18,700
  • XSE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $22,880
  • LE Eco 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $19,535
  • XLE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $22,135
  • SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $21,865
  • LE Eco w/Premium Package 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $21,500
Learn more

What are the different models of Toyota Corolla?

If you're interested in the Toyota Corolla, the next question is, which Corolla model is right for you? Corolla variants include LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), and XSE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT). For a full list of Corolla models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Toyota Corolla

The 2019 Toyota Corolla continues a model legacy spanning more than 50 years. Toyota likes to remind people that more than 44 million Corollas have been sold worldwide since the car's introduction in 1966. This latest iteration of the Corolla holds up the tradition of affordable transportation, but it's now competing in a class in which buyers can expect more.

The ride is smooth. The cabin is spacious, with upgraded upholstery and far more rear legroom than most compact sedan options. A 6.1-inch touchscreen and easy-to-use infotainment system are standard, as are many advanced safety systems. These include a rearview camera, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, lane departure warning with steering assist, and automatic high beams. These extra safety features, dubbed Toyota Safety Sense P, are optional on most other cars, including luxury sedans.

The 2019 Toyota Corolla is available in six trim levels: L, LE, LE Eco, XLE, SE and XSE. Starting with the base L trim, Toyota includes a lot of standard features for the money. The LE adds convenience features such as keyless entry and heated mirrors. The LE Eco maximizes fuel efficiency, while the SE rounds out the portfolio as the sporty offering — though we use the term loosely. The XLE and XSE levels include additional luxury features relative to the LE and SE trims, respectively.

The Corolla's power will work fine for a highway commute, but it accelerates slower than its competitors and will never wow with the gas pedal. The steering is sluggish, and its soft suspension swallows up road feel. If you really like to drive and you want a car that is responsive, then you'll find yourself agreeing with the critics: There are other fuel-friendly compact sedans out there that are more fun to drive.

However, like its predecessors, the 2019 Corolla does what it was designed to do, and it does the integral things well. If you toss in the Corolla's long-standing reputation for good resale and reliability, then it is a strong contender in the compact sedan class. It may be a modest pick, but the Corolla's down-to-earth mix of fuel efficiency, interior space and competitive pricing has proven it a wise one over the years. If you're considering a 2019 Toyota Corolla, let Edmunds help find the perfect one for you.

2019 Toyota Corolla Overview

The 2019 Toyota Corolla is offered in the following submodels: Corolla Sedan. Available styles include LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), XSE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), LE Eco 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), XLE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M), and LE Eco w/Premium Package 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT).

What do people think of the 2019 Toyota Corolla?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Toyota Corolla and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Corolla 3.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Corolla.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Toyota Corolla and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Corolla featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Toyota Corolla?

2019 Toyota Corolla SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

The 2019 Toyota Corolla SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $23,426. The average price paid for a new 2019 Toyota Corolla SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) is trending $2,751 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,751 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $20,675.

The average savings for the 2019 Toyota Corolla SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) is 11.7% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2019 Toyota Corolla SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2019 Toyota Corollas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Toyota Corolla for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2019 Corollas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $23,416 and mileage as low as 50 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Toyota Corolla. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $1,322 on a used or CPO 2019 Corolla available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Toyota Corollas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Toyota Corolla for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $24,284.

Find a new Toyota for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $16,311.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Toyota Corolla?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials

