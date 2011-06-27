Vehicle overview

Toyota's venerable Corolla has gone through many changes since it was first introduced almost 40 years ago. Over the course of its long life, the Toyota Corolla has appeared as a hatchback, coupe, wagon and sedan. Enough people in the world have chosen this Toyota model to make it the best-selling nameplate in the history of automobiles. As you might therefore expect, the Corolla has earned a significant amount of undeterred loyalty.

The 2007 Toyota Corolla, which represents the ninth generation, is an agreeable economy car. On the inside, a user-friendly control layout matches up with materials that seem nice enough to be used in a more expensive Camry. Although room in the front seat is merely average, the backseat is spacious enough to accommodate adults comfortably. On the road, the Corolla is easy to drive, though its 126-horsepower engine provides only mediocre performance.

If that latter trait was the Corolla's only problem, we could probably make an endorsement. But instead it's representative of a more holistic problem -- model age. The current Corolla is past due for a redesign, and it's readily apparent when one compares the car to fresher competitors. For instance, the Corolla's arch-nemesis, the Civic, was redesigned just last year, and it offers a more contemporary look, along with coupe and sedan body styles, more power, better features and a wider range of fuel-efficiency-focused and performance-themed models.

Alternately, if you're looking for nothing more than basic transportation, the 2007 Toyota Corolla -- particularly a loaded-up version -- is overkill. There are a number of compact sedans that offer equivalent accommodations, features and performance for considerably less money. Do they have equally stellar reputations for quality and reliability? Probably not, but with warranties extending as far as 100,000 miles, it hardly seems much of a risk. Only for Corolla devotees or those willing to spend a little extra for peace of mind will a purchase this year make reasonable sense.