Consumer Rating
(154)
Appraise this car

2007 Toyota Corolla Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy interior, fuel-efficient engine, illustrious reliability record.
  • Awkward driver-seat position, bland on-road personality, lack of model variation and upscale convenience features, gets pricey even when equipped with just the basics.
Toyota Corolla for Sale
List Price Range
$3,550 - $650,000
Used Corolla for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2007 Toyota Corolla is a vice-free economy car with lots of name cachet. Unfortunately, it costs too much and suffers from a bland personality.

Vehicle overview

Toyota's venerable Corolla has gone through many changes since it was first introduced almost 40 years ago. Over the course of its long life, the Toyota Corolla has appeared as a hatchback, coupe, wagon and sedan. Enough people in the world have chosen this Toyota model to make it the best-selling nameplate in the history of automobiles. As you might therefore expect, the Corolla has earned a significant amount of undeterred loyalty.

The 2007 Toyota Corolla, which represents the ninth generation, is an agreeable economy car. On the inside, a user-friendly control layout matches up with materials that seem nice enough to be used in a more expensive Camry. Although room in the front seat is merely average, the backseat is spacious enough to accommodate adults comfortably. On the road, the Corolla is easy to drive, though its 126-horsepower engine provides only mediocre performance.

If that latter trait was the Corolla's only problem, we could probably make an endorsement. But instead it's representative of a more holistic problem -- model age. The current Corolla is past due for a redesign, and it's readily apparent when one compares the car to fresher competitors. For instance, the Corolla's arch-nemesis, the Civic, was redesigned just last year, and it offers a more contemporary look, along with coupe and sedan body styles, more power, better features and a wider range of fuel-efficiency-focused and performance-themed models.

Alternately, if you're looking for nothing more than basic transportation, the 2007 Toyota Corolla -- particularly a loaded-up version -- is overkill. There are a number of compact sedans that offer equivalent accommodations, features and performance for considerably less money. Do they have equally stellar reputations for quality and reliability? Probably not, but with warranties extending as far as 100,000 miles, it hardly seems much of a risk. Only for Corolla devotees or those willing to spend a little extra for peace of mind will a purchase this year make reasonable sense.

2007 Toyota Corolla models

The 2007 Toyota Corolla economy sedan is available in three trim levels: CE, S and LE. The base CE comes with 15-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, a CD player, power mirrors, a height-adjustable driver seat, an outside temperature gauge and a 60/40-split folding rear seat. The S is similar but has a lower body styling kit, a rear deck spoiler, foglights and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Go with the Corolla LE to gain fake wood trim, Optitron gauges, power windows and locks, and remote keyless entry. You can get the power windows and locks as options on the CE and S. Other available options, depending on the trim level, include 16-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, upgraded audio systems and cruise control.

2007 Highlights

For 2007, Toyota has discontinued the sporty Corolla XRS trim level. For the LE trim, leather seating is no longer available.

Performance & mpg

Power for Corolla CE, LE and S models comes in the form of a 126-hp 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine. A five-speed manual transmission is standard and a four-speed automatic is optional. Fuel economy is better than average for this class of car; EPA figures are 30 mpg city/38 mpg highway with the automatic transmission.

Safety

For the 2007 Toyota Corolla, antilock brakes, full-length side curtain airbags and front-seat side airbags are optional. A stability control system that also adds traction control and brake assist is optional on S and LE models equipped with an automatic transmission and ABS. In NHTSA crash tests, the Toyota Corolla earned five stars (the best score possible) for frontal-impact protection and four stars for side-impact protection. In 40 mph frontal-offset crash testing by the IIHS, it received a "Good" rating (the highest possible). The IIHS gave a worst rating of "Poor" to the Corolla for the car's protection in side-impact crashes. That rating rises to "Acceptable" if the car is equipped with the optional side and side curtain airbags.

Driving

From a stop, the Corolla's acceleration is acceptable but nothing more. During highway driving, it's a quiet cruiser, with very little engine noise and even less wind noise. Though not as sporty as some competitors, the 2007 Toyota Corolla offers an appealing compromise between handling and comfort. It rides smoothly enough to be used as a commuter car, while maintaining its composure when occasionally pushed around the corners.

Interior

The Corolla's interior is furnished with high-quality materials and user-friendly controls that wouldn't seem out of place in a more expensive car. Even with the car's tall cabin design, room in the front seats is only average, with a somewhat awkward seating position for the driver. Meanwhile, two adults can sit comfortably in the backseat without ducked heads or pulled-up legs. Trunk capacity measures a generous 13.6 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Toyota Corolla.

5(61%)
4(29%)
3(6%)
2(1%)
1(3%)
4.4
154 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 154 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

10 year old car - Still a gem!!
Flow,03/20/2016
S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
I bought my Toyota Corolla S 2007 in fall of 2006, and named her Libby. Truth be told, I have had prettier (aesthetically pleasing) cars, but no car has ever matched her reliability. She is now 216,000 miles old and still keeps on keeping on. When I got her, I was single and now 7 years later, we have a 7 year old daughter, 2 big dogs and Libby. My husband's truck is in the shop, and Libby has been our single vehicle off/on since 2008. In 2012-current, I've had a relatively long commute for my job, upwards of 45-60 min one way, so both ways everyday - Lots of driving. Libby is a true workhorse, and we ensure she is has regular maintenance (full synthetic oil changes, etc.). She's never, knock on wood, had any major repair. Right now she needs new shocks/struts (front/back) because we've lived in some very rural areas with lots of pot holes, dips and rough terrain. I'm on this website right now because we're searching for a bigger family vehicle, and will likely give Libby to a family friend while she job searches. I want to say the Toyota Corolla S is outstanding value, reliability and performance. It is not made for fast rides and showing off, but for a solid smaller sedan that excels in endurance and good quality!
Love This Car!
Brooke,09/25/2015
LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
I purchased my 2007 Toyota Corolla LE, 5-speed manual transmission car from a dealer in 2011 after parting ways with my '96 Honda Civic. I love this car. It has great get up and go and is super reliable. When I first got this car, I had a long highway commute each day and I got amazing gas mileage (36 MPG). Two years ago, I moved and my commute is now a 10 minute drive through town and even though my MPG dropped is is still averaging about 33 MPG. Not bad! When I purchased the car it had 75,000 miles on it and since then I have nearly doubled that to 135,000 miles. It is still going strong. No issues. No super expensive repairs, just regular maintenance. This car is great! I had planned (and would love) to drive this car until it refuses to go anymore but our family acquired two large dogs so I am forced to seek out a larger vehicle. But I am sad to see my car go! I would buy it again in a heartbeat!
Air bags add security
R. Hantsbarger,12/03/2006
I am a parent of two teenage daughters and I feel that small cars should be safe also. The car drives well and the steering is crisp enough to add security on mountain roads. The ride is fair on confort and leg room is just enough for 5'-10" people. The Toyota Corolla is a great little car, but the base model is hard to find with air bags. We finally found one with the side curtain and side seat air bags without the top end LE accessories. Consumer Reports recommended buying the Toyota Corolla, but only with the air bag option. It is not something I hope to test, but it is reassurring to know they will save a life when needed. The brakes stop the car with enough safety as well.
Great Buy
D-Kal,10/14/2006
Bought this car one month ago. I love it. 40 mpg overall avg with 25%city/75% hwy after 2000 miles. Handles well and acceleration with the 5 speed is great. The drivers seat takes some getting used to, not the most comfortable. I am 5'll'' and 195lbs and the seat and front leg room are only adequate for my size. I would not recommend this car to anyone above 6'2'' or 220lbs. The build quality is typically Toyota solid. My backup car is a 93 Corolla that has 222,000miles on it and still runs great, so I am hoping the reliability will be the same with the 07. Overall, its a well built car with excellent resale value, is great on gas, and has a history of bulletproof reliability.
See all 154 reviews of the 2007 Toyota Corolla
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
126 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2007 Toyota Corolla features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2007 Toyota Corolla

Used 2007 Toyota Corolla Overview

The Used 2007 Toyota Corolla is offered in the following submodels: Corolla Sedan. Available styles include LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), CE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), CE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), and LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Toyota Corolla?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Toyota Corolla trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Toyota Corolla CE is priced between $3,550 and$6,994 with odometer readings between 86944 and173005 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Toyota Corolla S is priced between $5,992 and$650,000 with odometer readings between 122448 and174763 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Toyota Corolla LE is priced between $4,440 and$5,745 with odometer readings between 142740 and147456 miles.

Which used 2007 Toyota Corollas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Toyota Corolla for sale near. There are currently 13 used and CPO 2007 Corollas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,550 and mileage as low as 86944 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Toyota Corolla.

Can't find a used 2007 Toyota Corollas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Corolla for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $23,694.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $13,976.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Corolla for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $16,332.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $22,630.

