Used 2015 Toyota Corolla for Sale Near Me

Bluetooth Connection Black Sand Mica Ivory; Fabric Seat Trim Le Plus Package This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2015 Toyota Corolla we recently got in. This Toyota includes: BLACK SAND MICA IVORY, FABRIC SEAT TRIM *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* We at AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers are very meticulous. This hand-selected Certified Pre-Owned vehicle has surpassed our own standards and requirements. Start enjoying more time in your new ride and less time at the gas station with this 2015 Toyota Corolla. The Corolla LE Plus has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 62,808mi put on this Toyota. A true feat of engineering, this Toyota Corolla LE Plus has otherworldly acceleration, prodigious power and is accompanied by the prestigious reputation of Toyota. Although it may not make much sense, this vehicle will undoubtedly provide a memorable experience every time you drive it. The Toyota Corolla LE Plus is in a class on its own. So much so, that Toyota didn't miss a beat when they loaded this vehicle with an abundance of a-la-carte options. More information about the 2015 Toyota Corolla: The Corolla has been volume leader for Toyota for several years, and the latest version offers buyers even more bang for their buck. In a crowded compact segment, against the Honda Civic, Nissan Sentra and Ford Focus, the new Corolla stands out for its fresh, athletic styling, as well as its roomy, feature-rich interior. The LE Eco even offers best-in-class fuel economy. Add Toyota's outstanding reputation for reliability, and the 2015 Corolla deserves a place at the top of every compact car-shopper's list. This model sets itself apart with standard features, Sporty looks, affordability, and reliability, fuel efficiency All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2015 Toyota Corolla LE Plus with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

32 Combined MPG ( 29 City/ 38 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2T1BURHE0FC414525

Stock: FC414525

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-18-2020