Used 2015 Toyota Corolla for Sale Near Me

I purchased a new 2015 Toyota Corolla in June 2015. It is a pleasure to drive. I am 6'2" and I fit fine. The CVT takes some time to get accustomed to. I have had a Celica and two Tacomas. I had a Honda Prelude also. I considered Civic and test drove a similarly equipped one. I didn't like the Honda as much and the Corolla was $2000 or more less expensive. I recommend the 2015 Toyota Corolla. It's not a race car and it's not pretending to be one. It's fun to just take a drive or commute in. The one thing for taller drivers is the center armrest and left armrest are so low taller drivers like me have trouble getting the seat low enough to comfortably rest our arms. Yes, the seat moves up and down....about 2 or 3 inches. All said if the Honda had been cheaper I "might" have thought longer but probably would have made the same decision going with the Corolla. My last Toyota lasted 14 years and there was still nothing wrong with it. I expect this car will last me or future owners 15-25 years if maintained. 1 year update: I have now been driving the 2015 Corolla for just over a year. I love it. The only bad thing that has happened is a rock hit my hood and chipped a small piece of paint off. I got a bottle of Toyota "Super White" touch-up paint. You have to make sure the code matches your specific paint. It's not easy to apply. I ended up using a toothpick and getting a little bit from the brush after shaking it up. I filled the chip and all is well. It has held up for about 10 months. It seems like it didn't take much to chip the paint, but maybe it hit just right. Mine is "Super White" and when washed and a little spray wax it looks just like new. The paint overall seems to have held up fine in the first year in -10F to 110F temps. I have never had any trouble starting it or with any other component of the car. My only real disappointment with the car is the lack of power, but I knew that after test driving it. It's got enough for 95% of needs. It's not made for racing and again.....does not pretend to be. It's got the power it was made to have and it get's on the freeway and passes any time I want it to do so. It has done everything I have asked of the car. Whether I'm going 25MPH or 85MPH it rides fine. Wind noise is noticeable but not excessive at high speed. You just turn the radio up 3 notches and it cures that. They built the Corolla well and it shows. During winter I had snow up to 12" deep. The Corolla did VERY well in the snow and ice. The traction control does it's job very well. I turned it off just to see what it would be like without.....I can't believe we got around safely without it. I recall the days of front wheels drive cars in the snow with no TRAC. It was possible to get around but traction control makes it much easier. All said the first 13 months of ownership was wonderful. Also, insurance is inexpensive for me. I have been driving for almost 30 years (20 years professionally) and have never been in an accident that was my fault, so that might have something to do with insurance prices but not much. Insurance is inexpensive for Corollas if you have the right color and have a good driving record. 3 year update : I still have and love my 2015 Corolla. I got it new in June 2015. Now in July 2018 I just passed 8000 miles. No, that's not a typo. I have driven less than 3000 miles per year. I have had no issues with the car. The interior has only had 1 or 2 guests in 3 years and still appears and smells new. All the tech still works with current phone and accessories. It's a joy to drive. It's like a little go-cart with a Corolla frame put over it. The one issue I have noticed it a few paint chips on the front. It's "Super White" Toyota color and seems to chip rather easily for not many miles, but many of those miles were on freeways and there is always construction in my area. All in all. I can't think of any other downsides. It's not as comfortable as it probably could be, but I'm not average size, so can't hold that against it. Almost 4 year update : I got a “special service campaign” letter so Toyota could update the software on the CVT. I had it done. They gave me a 2018 Camry as a rental. It made me want to keep the rental, but my 2015 Corolla has only 8900 miles now and it’s like new. No complaints except the CVT transmission. It has bugged me over the years because of lack of torque and power. I wish I had a normal 4 speed (or a 6-8 speed like the Camry)

Read more