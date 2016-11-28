Used 2017 Toyota Corolla for Sale Near Me

I read all the reviews before purchase and I am really happy with this car. It is a great value. The safety features that come standard are awesome. I like the radar-responsive cruise control for highway commuting, as well as the lane alert. The design of the car is such that there are very few blind spots. The seat is very comfortable, and it is just comfortable to drive. The turning radius is great and it is very responsive. I live in a city with hills and I love the hill assist feature--no rolling back! It is also great for city parking. The temperature control and sound system are wonderful. The gas mileage is fantastic! And this is a car which holds its value and comes with years of mainteance support, keeping the mainteance costs lows. The only two areas that could be improved are consistent with what the fancy car reviewers say: 1) it could go from 0 to 60 a little faster. That being said, it is consistent with other value cars that I have driven. No better but no worse. 2) The gear shifts in lower gears are a little louder than they could be. There are quieter cars out there. But overall this is car is a great value! I needed a car at a good price, that would hold its value, had great fuel efficiency, high safety standards and low maintenance costs. This car wins in all those categories. And it is fun to drive. The bonus for us is that the trunk is big enough to take the two kids camping, and the 60/40 split means one person can sit in the back seat and we can still haul longer items. Very pleased!

Read more