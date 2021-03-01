What is the Corolla?

The Toyota Corolla became the best-selling vehicle of all time due in part to its affordable sticker price and solid reputation for reliability. But rarely are Corollas stylish or fun to drive. That changed with the introduction of the 12th-generation model just two years ago. It eclipsed its predecessor (and its predecessor's predecessor, and its predecessor's predecessor's predecessor, and so on) by offering not just a sleek new design but also much-needed improvements to handling and ride comfort.

Since it's still relatively early in this generation's life cycle, we don't expect any major changes for the 2022 Toyota Corolla. Last year, the sporty Apex Edition debuted, equipped with a sport-tuned suspension and grippy summer tires for a more enjoyable driving experience. And while we keep hearing whispers about an even more extreme variant — possibly called the GR Corolla — that version seems to be a little further off into the future. If you're shopping for a compact sedan or hatchback now, check out all the details on the 2021 Toyota Corolla.