What is the Tacoma?

The Tacoma is far and away Toyota's best-selling pickup. It outsells the larger Tundra by a factor of 3-1, and it's twice as popular as the truck-based 4Runner SUV. But it was last redesigned in 2016, and most vehicles have a life cycle that lasts between five and seven years. That makes the current Tacoma one of the elder statesmen in the midsize truck segment. The way we see it, Toyota has two avenues when it comes to the 2023 Toyota Tacoma.

The most likely scenario is that the Tacoma will soldier on in its current form for another year. After all, the current model is selling quite well, and there's not much incentive for Toyota to risk that success solely for the sake of reinvention. See the current 4Runner, which dates back to 2010, for further confirmation of Toyota's penchant for playing it safe.

However, the rumor mill is abuzz with information about a fully redesigned Tacoma, which is said to share a platform with the new Tundra. A recent presentation by Toyota's global president, Akio Toyoda, seems to show an electric pickup concept that looks very much like the current Tacoma. All signs point to a Tacoma update soon — we just don't know if it will happen in 2023, or sometime in the next couple of years. We'll update this space as we know more, but if you're in the market now for a highly regarded midsize pickup, the 2022 Toyota Tacoma may suffice.