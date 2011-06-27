  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Corolla
  4. Used 2014 Toyota Corolla
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(65)
Appraise this car

2014 Toyota Corolla Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy rear seat
  • comfortable ride
  • simple controls
  • extra fuel-efficient LE Eco model.
  • Modest horsepower and acceleration
  • usefulness of available Entune system is diminished by a cumbersome setup process.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Toyota Corolla for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$8,995 - $13,990
Used Corolla for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The redesigned 2014 Toyota Corolla looks to regain stature in the compact sedan class. Crisper styling, better fuel economy, more rear-seat room and a highly functional interior design should help it remain a big seller.

Vehicle overview

Without a doubt, the biggest and most significant new Toyota this year is the 2014 Toyota Corolla. Although it was always a strong seller, the previous-generation Corolla was outclassed by more stylish, more fuel-efficient and better-performing rivals in the compact sedan segment. The upshot is that it has been many years since the Corolla was a no-brainer pick for a small, affordably priced sedan.

Slightly longer, lower and wider than last year's model, the 2014 Corolla has a more aggressive-looking exterior. The exaggerated front-end design will likely polarize consumers (those who care about styling anyway), but at least it's edgier and more interesting than the forgettable forms of the past. In addition, all 2014 Toyota Corollas come standard with LED low-beam headlights, an unexpected feature in this segment.

If you're expecting an exciting driving experience to accompany this extroverted styling, you're probably going to be disappointed. Toyota kept the Corolla's easygoing personality intact. But the new Corolla does offer decent performance, a comfortable ride, good gas mileage, user-friendly features and solid reliability, all things that have made it so popular through the decades.

One key improvement this year is fuel economy. Any Corolla you look at will sip less gas than last year thanks to a variety of tweaks and a new continuously variable transmission (CVT), which takes the place of a conventional automatic transmission on some versions. Also, there's a new fuel economy-themed trim level called the LE Eco. Equipped with a revised version of the standard Corolla's 1.8-liter engine, the Corolla LE Eco earns best-in-class mpg numbers (for gasoline-fueled, automatic transmission-equipped compacts), achieving an EPA combined rating of 35 mpg along with a highway rating of 42 mpg.

Another functional upgrade on the 2014 Corolla is roomier seating. Rear passengers, in particular, enjoy nearly 5 inches more rear legroom, which will also make it easier to fit rear-facing child safety seats. Toyota has also restyled the instrument panel to impart a more contemporary feel. The company also used higher-quality interior materials and added a few new features, including keyless ignition/entry.

Although the 2014 Toyota Corolla is significantly better than the outgoing model, it isn't a slam dunk, as the small sedan segment has plenty of strong choices. The Corolla's perennial archrival, the Honda Civic, has rebounded from its own design missteps to lead this class, while the Mazda 3 and Ford Focus remain well-stocked drivers' favorites. Nor can the nicely equipped Hyundai Elantra and Kia Forte be ignored. That said, the Corolla is far more competitive than before, and this should bolster its already strong sales.

2014 Toyota Corolla models

The 2014 Toyota Corolla is a front-wheel-drive compact sedan which seats five and is available in four main trim levels: L, LE, LE Eco and S. All but the L are further offered in Plus and Premium sub-trims.

Standard features on the base L model include 15-inch steel wheels, LED headlights (low beams only), power windows and mirrors, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, Bluetooth phone connectivity, steering wheel audio controls and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, a USB/iPod interface and an auxiliary audio jack.

The LE adds 16-inch steel wheels, heated mirrors, variable intermittent wipers, keyless entry, metallic cabin accents, cruise control, power door locks, automatic climate control, a rearview camera, a six-speaker sound system with a 6-inch touchscreen display, and Bluetooth audio connectivity and phonebook download capability. The LE Plus adds alloy wheels and foglights, while the LE Premium further adds premium vinyl upholstery.

The LE Eco includes the LE features and adds specific engine and transmission tuning, low-rolling-resistance tires, a rear spoiler and enhanced aerodynamics. The LE Eco Plus adds alloy wheels, foglights, chrome beltline trim and an Eco driving mode, while the LE Eco Premium adds premium vinyl upholstery.

The S includes the LE features and adds a chrome grille frame, foglights, color-keyed mirrors with signal repeaters, a rear spoiler, front sport seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, upgraded instrumentation, a trip computer and piano black accents. The S Plus adds 17-inch alloy wheels, firmer suspension tuning and rear disc brakes, while the S Premium gets premium vinyl upholstery.

Key options for the Plus and Premium trims include a sunroof and a Driver Convenience package that includes keyless ignition/entry, smartphone app integration, satellite radio, HD radio and a navigation system.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Toyota Corolla is fully redesigned.

Performance & mpg

Every 2014 Toyota Corolla is powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine. On every model except the LE Eco, it produces 132 horsepower and 128 pound-feet of torque. For the LE Eco, an enhanced, more efficient version of this engine is used; it's rated at 140 hp and 126 lb-ft of torque.

A six-speed manual transmission is standard on the L and S trims. Optional on the L is a four-speed automatic transmission, while a CVT is optional on the S and standard on the LE and LE Eco. When equipped with the CVT, the S model features steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters as well as a Sport mode that sharpens transmission and steering response.

EPA-estimated fuel economy is 31 mpg combined (28 mpg city/37 mpg highway) with the six-speed manual and 31 mpg combined (27 mpg city/36 mpg highway) with the L's four-speed automatic. With the CVT, you'll get a slightly better 32 mpg combined (29 mpg city/38 mpg highway for the LE, 29/37 for the S). Finally, the LE Eco, thanks to its special engine and fuel efficiency tweaks, earns an estimated 35 mpg combined (30 mpg city/42 mpg highway).

Safety

Standard Toyota Corolla safety features include stability and traction control, antilock brakes (front discs/rear drums for all, rear discs available on the S trim), front side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag and a passenger seat cushion airbag. A rearview camera is standard on all versions except the base L.

In government crash tests, the 2014 Toyota Corolla earned a rating of five stars overall, with five stars in frontal and side crash tests and four stars in rollover testing. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the 2014 Toyota Corolla a rating of "Good" in moderate overlap front crash tests, side and roof strength tests and head and seat restraints, with a moderate rating in small overlap front tests.

Driving

We've only had a short amount of time behind the wheel of the 2014 Toyota Corolla. So far, the Corolla has struck us as an agreeable, if uninspired, small sedan to drive. The new CVT works well by the standards of CVTs. There's some drone during acceleration, but it's not particularly irritating. Ultimately, the latest Corolla drives much like the previous one. That means the steering is precise but rather numb (and not the least bit sporty), while the suspension provides a comfortable ride, though you'd never describe it as luxurious or coddling. Similarly, the four-cylinder engine tries hard but begins to feel winded during aggressive passing maneuvers or when climbing mountain grades.

The best thing about the new Toyota Corolla is that it never feels as if it's straining to keep up with traffic or unable to deal with the unexpected. In place of inspiring performance, the redesigned Corolla offers unpretentiousness that expresses itself as character, and that coupled with its legendary reputation for reliability should ensure that the latest version of Toyota's compact sedan finds a home in plenty of garages.

Interior

The 2014 Corolla's cabin is not exactly exciting, but controls are easy to find and use. The radio features tried-and-true volume and tuning knobs, for example, while the climate control has large knobs and buttons. The upgraded audio system and navigation systems boast a touchscreen with similarly large virtual buttons and simple, clear graphics. Materials quality is average, and overall, the interior of the Corolla doesn't look or feel as expensive as the cabins of the Ford Focus and Kia Forte.

The Corolla's optional suite of smartphone-connected services includes the Bing search engine, Pandora streaming radio, traffic data, and sports and stock information. Getting started with Entune can be a hassle, though, since you have to install an app on your phone and register for an account; plus, you always need an active data connection to use Entune. The touchscreen interface has straightforward menus, but it's sometimes unresponsive to user touch.

As with most Toyotas, the front seats are soft and comfy, while those in the S version are firmer and have more pronounced side bolsters. There is plenty of space here, even for taller drivers, and the backseat also boasts impressive space. Indeed, at 41.4 inches, rear legroom bests that of most midsize sedans.

The Corolla's trunk capacity is average at 13 cubic feet, but the wide opening eases loading and unloading. If more space is needed, the rear seat splits and folds to increase capacity.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Toyota Corolla.

5(52%)
4(26%)
3(12%)
2(8%)
1(2%)
4.2
65 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 65 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Reliability and great looks.
caracal2,11/20/2013
I'm the last person one would expect to be seen in a Corolla, but I still got one! I shopped around and compare the Civic, the Mazda 2, 3, the Focus, the Elantra GT and the Accent. My previous two cars were fast turbo cars with plenty of power and handling. The Mazda 3 is definitely faster than the Corolla, and handles better. So why did I pick the Corolla instead of the Mazda? It felt like the most luxurious car of the bunch, with a decent ride, at a price others couldn't beat. I have everything I always wanted in one package with the "S", no need for additional 1200 Moonroof and other expensive options. The Mazda comes close, but it was more expensive.
55,500 Miles - Still Excellent
tfc4,01/03/2014
LE Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
I had a 2006 Camry SE V6 for eight years. I call my 2014 Corolla LE Premium my "mini-Camry". It's very spacious, has very comfortable seats, excellent handling (firm, but easily controlled) with high end Michelin Primacy 60K tires, very quiet overall (no wind noise), delivers 38 mpg on the high and 34 mpg in town, has excellent visibility, fit and finish. I love the instant/trip average mpg bar chart on the Infotainment Center. Bought it without the normally included moon roof and Entune radio ($2400 extra). Has surprisingly good acceleration; no problem passing anything on the road. Rear view camera is a terrific - should be on every car. After 32,000 miles, still an outstanding car. No unscheduled maintenance. Mileage still in the 35-40mpg range. All is good. All the comments above still apply except I did have to have the HVAC blower replaced. Other then that, no unscheduled maintenance. Mileage still holding in the 36-39 mpg range. Now @ 6 years old and 5,500 miles. No unscheduled maintenance the past 12 months. Just new wipers, air and cabin filters. Did have to buy a new set of Michelins - same as OEM tires that gave great, quiet service. Have never had an alignment done to it in 6 years. Still runs and drives like new with great mileage (35-38 mpg). Just sold it. Acquired a 2019 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD that I will be submitting a review on in the upcoming months. Now at 52,000 miles. No unscheduled maintenance. Still no alignment. Tires wearing perfectly. Mileage still ranges from 35 to 38 mpg. Runs and drives like it was new. All systems working.
First Toyota
Robert T. Paige,02/23/2015
LE Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
This is my first Toyota. The decision was based on a rental car - we liked it so well that we bought the Corolla instead of the Ford Fusion we had been considering. The interior seems much more of an upgrade from the previously owned Mercury Sable, also more room , especially legroom. Wife and daughter rate the cloth seating much more comfortable than the leather in the Sable. The instrument panel is the thing which I look at most of the time (LOL)and that is one of the features I like best. In town gas mileage has been consistent at 30-to-31 miles per gallon and on a trip Texas-to California, cruising 65 MPH from 39-to-41 MPG. Styling sort of grows on you.
Big Step Forward & Worth The Wait
billbo4,09/12/2014
LE Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
As a long time Toyota fan, I was delighted that the Corolla was seriously upgraded for 2014. I have always been impressed with the Corolla's build quality and reliability but it was in danger of being left behind in the compact car segment due to a lack of style and current technology. After trading in my 2010 S model for a new LE Plus, I could not be happier. The styling, ride, technology and interior room are greatly improved. Granted this is no sports car, but this has the quietest ride in the compact class and is as smooth as glass on the interstate at 80 mph. The CVT shifts smoothly and fuel economy is noticeably better. All of this at a better price than either Honda Civic or Mazda 3.
See all 65 reviews of the 2014 Toyota Corolla
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
28 city / 37 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
132 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
29 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
132 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
29 city / 37 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
132 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
27 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
132 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2014 Toyota Corolla features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2014 Toyota Corolla
More About This Model

In Jakarta, Indonesia, there are more than 24,000 cabs, and most of them are Toyotas. And most of those are Corollas. The city is always hot and, most of the year, subject to monsoons. The roads are usually somewhat passable when they're not flooded. And traffic? It's virtually unregulated. Forget America; the new 2014 Toyota Corolla is built tough enough to survive as a Jakarta "taksi" cab.

So the Corolla should do just fine in the U.S. with its paved roads, traffic lights and thick supply of buyers craving an affordable sedan that gets good mileage. That's been the Corolla's mission for going on 48 years, but occasionally Toyota still has to tweak it a bit. Of course the 11th-generation Corolla is better than the 10th. But is it enough better to take on everything from traditional competitors like the Nissan Sentra to the impressively reincarnated Ford Focus and driver-oriented Mazda 3?

2014 Toyota Corolla

The Basic Basics
While other parts of the world get various wagon, three-door, five-door and two-door versions of the Corolla, the U.S. continues with just one: a front-wheel-drive, four-door sedan. It wears all-new sheet metal on the outside and features many familiar chassis and mechanical bits on the inside.

Literally the biggest difference with this redesign is the Corolla's new lengthier size. It now rides on a 106.3-inch wheelbase, up 3.9 inches from 2013 and only 3 inches shorter than the wheelbase of both Toyota's own Camry sedan and Honda's Accord four-door. Overall length has grown 2.6 inches to 182.6 inches: 6.6 inches shorter than the Camry.

Despite the additional length, plus an additional half-inch of width (mostly, that seems, in the side mirrors), the proportions of the new Corolla are about the same as the old car. The cowl is relatively tall, the rump rides high and the nose is blunt. In other words, it's still very much a Corolla.

Reruns With Bonus Footage
Not much changes under the hood, as the Corolla continues to use the same 132-horsepower, 1.8-liter four-cylinder that's been part of the American Corolla package since 2009. At the upper end of the lineup, there's now an "LE Eco" trim level that uses an upgraded version of the same engine that develops 140 hp and delivers slightly better fuel mileage: up to an EPA rated 42 mpg on the highway. Peak torque, however, drops slightly with the Eco engine, so there's no perceptible difference in acceleration.

2014 Toyota Corolla

Transmission options vary according to trim level. Base model Corollas come standard with an archaic four-speed automatic, while anything better than that gets a new continuously variable transmission (CVT) for improved mileage. A six-speed manual is also offered on the base L and "sporty" S models.

The MacPherson strut front suspension is virtually unchanged from before, while the rear torsion-beam setup has been slightly tweaked with revised and splayed forward link mounts. The steering is, once again, an electrically assisted rack-and-pinion setup, while an antilock system squeezes down on the front disc brakes (the rear drum brakes are swapped for discs when 17-inch wheels are ordered).

Strategic Familiarity
Between the carryover engines and suspension setup, it should come as no surprise that the new Corolla drives much like the previous-generation Corolla. It's not exciting, but it's solid and comfortable, and the durability can be felt almost humming through the car's unibody structure.

The new CVT works well by the standards of CVTs. There's some drone during acceleration, but it's not particularly irritating. The fake gears in the shiftable version used in the S engage softly so you won't be fooled into believing you're driving a manual.

Ultimately, the latest Corolla drives much like every previous one, since the sedan moved over to front drive back for 1984. That means the steering is precise if numb, the suspension is comfortable though short of luxurious or coddling, and the engine tries hard but is limited in its ability to pull for very long. What's best is that it never feels as if it's straining to keep up with traffic or unable to deal with the unexpected. In place of inspiring performance, what it offers is a stalwart automotive companion: a reliability and unpretentiousness that expresses itself as character.

This isn't a racecar; it's an urban tool. The sort of car that will do 99 percent of what 90 percent of buyers need to do 90 percent of the time at a price 90 percent of them can afford.

2014 Toyota Corolla

Four Eggs, One Shell
Four different models inhabit that the Corolla's singular body style. The $17,610 base "L" model comes with standard power windows and door locks, LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, Bluetooth connectivity and two USB outlets to plumb into the adequate sound system. On the skimpy side, the wheels are steel 15-inchers behind plastic covers.

The $19,110 mainstream LE grade includes things like cruise control, remote keyless entry and a back-up camera. It displays on a standard 6.1-inch touchscreen at the center of the dash that also includes Toyota's Entune connectivity system. There's an effective and simple automatic climate control system aboard and the standard steel wheels grow to 16 inches in diameter.

The sport-themed "S" model starts at $19,810 and has dressed up its front fascia with foglights, a spoiler on its tail, a nicely trimmed two-tone interior and a pair of paddle shifters that can click through simulated gears on the standard CVT. Spend extra and the 16-inch steel wheels can be swapped over for a set of Cuisinart-look 17-inch alloys.

Finally there's the fourth Corolla, a new $19,510 "LE Eco" that, when matched with the CVT and skinny 195/65R15 tires on 15-inch steel wheels pays off with an EPA-rated 42 mpg on the highway and 30 mpg in the city.

The Stretch Compact
The most significant advance with this latest Corolla is the improvement in interior room and quality. The additional wheelbase, combined with a redesigned rear seat and front seats that are noticeably thinner than before, results in 5.1 inches more rear legroom according to Toyota. It's enough space so that a 6-footer can adjust the driver seat to his comfort and then get in back and find he's pretty happy back there, too. In fact, according to Toyota's own specifications, there's now 2.5 inches more legroom in the back of a Corolla than there is in the larger, more expensive Camry.

Beyond that, the new Corolla's cabin is a nice place to be. Toyota interior quality has suffered recently, but this seems to mark a return to form, with higher-quality plastics and fabrics, well-considered and straightforward design, and simple controls.

2014 Toyota Corolla

Interestingly, the S model's instrumentation orbits around two circular main gauges: a tachometer and speedometer. Meanwhile, the L and LE models use three main gauges with the central speedometer flanked by a tach to the left and a humongous fuel gauge to the right. So if you're the type of person who lives in dread of running out of gas, the new Corolla's tangerine-size fuel gauge will either calm your nerves or amplify your anxiety. Consult your therapist.

Mississippi Mud
Most of the new Corollas sold in the United States will come from Toyota's still-newish plant in Blue Springs, Mississippi, with the rest migrating down from Toyota's plant in Cambridge, Ontario. So the Corollas here aren't likely to be identical to the cabs in Jakarta. But those hard-core cab virtues are there. And that matters.

It's not sporty like a Mazda 3. And it's not surprisingly good like the Focus. It's a Corolla that will likely deliver on its promises of toughness alongside a new, higher level of comfort.

Every new Corolla has the big advantage of the reputation every previous Corolla has earned for the name. This new Corolla doesn't represent a reinvention of the brand, but another careful step along in its quiet, relentless evolution. For a lot of Jakarta taxi drivers that's going to be more than enough to keep them relying on Corollas for their livelihood. And what's comfortable, affordable and rugged enough for a Jakarta taxi driver is more than enough for a lot of Americans.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2014 Toyota Corolla Overview

The Used 2014 Toyota Corolla is offered in the following submodels: Corolla Sedan. Available styles include L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M), LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), LE Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), LE Eco 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), LE Eco Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M), S Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), LE Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), and LE Eco Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Toyota Corolla?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Toyota Corolla trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Toyota Corolla LE is priced between $9,786 and$13,990 with odometer readings between 42945 and97165 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Toyota Corolla L is priced between $8,995 and$13,990 with odometer readings between 44188 and122474 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Toyota Corolla LE Plus is priced between $9,991 and$12,000 with odometer readings between 45133 and101038 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Toyota Corolla S Premium is priced between $10,798 and$13,478 with odometer readings between 65482 and106221 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Toyota Corolla S Plus is priced between $11,000 and$11,985 with odometer readings between 51436 and108470 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Toyota Corollas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Toyota Corolla for sale near. There are currently 27 used and CPO 2014 Corollas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,995 and mileage as low as 42945 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Toyota Corolla.

Can't find a used 2014 Toyota Corollas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Corolla for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $21,949.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 5 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $24,132.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Corolla for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $15,060.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $20,812.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Toyota Corolla?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Corolla lease specials

Related Used 2014 Toyota Corolla info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles