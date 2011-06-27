Vehicle overview

The Jeopardy! category is "Car Pourri," and the answer is "This is the best-selling nameplate in automotive history." If you replied "What is the Beetle?" then you just lost $400. Meanwhile, the 9th-grade English teacher from Dubuque, Iowa, successfully answered, "What is the Toyota Corolla?"

That's right, the 2008 Toyota Corolla is the latest incarnation of the world's number-one nameplate of all time. While it doesn't have the cultural or historic significance of previous record-holders, the VW Beetle and Ford Model T, the Corolla has quietly been an automotive phenomenon. Despite selling about 200,000 units every year in the United States, the Corolla nevertheless manages to blend into the automotive background with plain-Jane styling and personality. This Toyota economy car is about getting from point A to B reliably, year after year, with little worry and minimal spectacle. Sort of like that trusty Frigidaire in the kitchen.

Yet this appliance personality that has proved so successful is also what keeps the 2008 Toyota Corolla far from being our top choice in the economy sedan segment. (Its relatively high price is another big factor.) Although 2003 doesn't seem like that long ago, all of the Corolla's competitors have been replaced since then and it's rapidly feeling long in the tooth. Specifically, the recently redesigned Honda Civic has differing model styles, cutting-edge styling, more available convenience features and more power, while offering nearly equal fuel economy and reliability.

An all-new Corolla was delayed after its initial design was apparently deemed too plain in contrast to the Civic. The re-penned version is supposed to arrive for the 2009 model year. We would suggest waiting for this 10th generation to arrive if you're one of the 30 million people who have purchased a Toyota Corolla since 1967 and must have a new one. Otherwise, taking a close look at its many impressive competitors is a smart move.