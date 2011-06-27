  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(93)
Appraise this car

2008 Toyota Corolla Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious interior, excellent fuel economy, good interior quality, illustrious reliability record.
  • Bland on-road personality, awkward driving position, major safety features are optional, lack of upscale convenience features, pricey even when equipped with just the basics.
List Price Range
$6,000 - $8,994
Used Corolla for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2008 Toyota Corolla is a vice-free economy car with decades of good reliability. Unfortunately, it costs too much and has all the personality of an almond white Frigidaire.

Vehicle overview

The Jeopardy! category is "Car Pourri," and the answer is "This is the best-selling nameplate in automotive history." If you replied "What is the Beetle?" then you just lost $400. Meanwhile, the 9th-grade English teacher from Dubuque, Iowa, successfully answered, "What is the Toyota Corolla?"

That's right, the 2008 Toyota Corolla is the latest incarnation of the world's number-one nameplate of all time. While it doesn't have the cultural or historic significance of previous record-holders, the VW Beetle and Ford Model T, the Corolla has quietly been an automotive phenomenon. Despite selling about 200,000 units every year in the United States, the Corolla nevertheless manages to blend into the automotive background with plain-Jane styling and personality. This Toyota economy car is about getting from point A to B reliably, year after year, with little worry and minimal spectacle. Sort of like that trusty Frigidaire in the kitchen.

Yet this appliance personality that has proved so successful is also what keeps the 2008 Toyota Corolla far from being our top choice in the economy sedan segment. (Its relatively high price is another big factor.) Although 2003 doesn't seem like that long ago, all of the Corolla's competitors have been replaced since then and it's rapidly feeling long in the tooth. Specifically, the recently redesigned Honda Civic has differing model styles, cutting-edge styling, more available convenience features and more power, while offering nearly equal fuel economy and reliability.

An all-new Corolla was delayed after its initial design was apparently deemed too plain in contrast to the Civic. The re-penned version is supposed to arrive for the 2009 model year. We would suggest waiting for this 10th generation to arrive if you're one of the 30 million people who have purchased a Toyota Corolla since 1967 and must have a new one. Otherwise, taking a close look at its many impressive competitors is a smart move.

2008 Toyota Corolla models

The 2008 Toyota Corolla economy sedan is available in three trim levels: CE, S and LE. The base CE comes with 15-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, a CD player, power mirrors, a height-adjustable driver seat, an outside temperature gauge and a 60/40-split folding rear seat. The S is similar but has a lower-body styling kit, a rear deck spoiler, foglights and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Go with the Corolla LE to gain fake wood trim, Optitron gauges, power windows and locks, and remote keyless entry. You can get the power windows and locks as options on the CE and S. Other available options, depending on the trim level, include 16-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, upgraded audio systems and cruise control.

2008 Highlights

There were no significant changes made to the 2008 Toyota Corolla.

Performance & mpg

Power for all 2008 Corollas comes in the form of a 126-horsepower, 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine. A five-speed manual transmission driving the front wheels is standard, and a four-speed automatic is optional. Fuel economy is at the very top of the economy sedan segment (neck and neck with the Civic) with 2008 EPA figures of 26 mpg city and 35 mpg highway with the automatic transmission.

Safety

The 2008 Toyota Corolla offers antilock brakes, full-length side curtain airbags and front-seat side airbags as optional features. A stability control system that also adds traction control and brake assist is optional on S and LE models equipped with an automatic transmission and ABS. In National Highway Traffic Safety Administration crash tests, the Toyota Corolla earned five stars (the best score possible) for frontal-impact protection and four stars for side-impact protection. In 40 mph frontal-offset crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), it received a "Good" rating (the highest possible). The IIHS gave a worst rating of "Poor" to the Corolla for the car's protection in side-impact crashes. That rating rises to "Acceptable" if the car is equipped with the optional side and side curtain airbags.

Driving

From a stop, the Corolla's acceleration is acceptable but nothing more. During highway driving, it's a quiet cruiser, with very little engine noise and even less wind noise. Though not as sporty as some competitors, this Toyota offers an appealing compromise between handling and comfort. It rides smoothly enough to be used as a commuter car, while maintaining its composure when occasionally pushed around the corners.

Interior

The Corolla's interior is furnished with high-quality materials and user-friendly controls that wouldn't seem out of place in a more expensive car. In fact, its build quality is better than the latest Camry -- especially in uplevel LE trim. However, unlike the Civic or Mazda 3, no one will ever call the Corolla's design particularly dynamic or interesting. Even with the car's tall cabin, room in the front seats is only average, with a somewhat awkward seating position for the driver. On the plus side, two adults can sit comfortably in the backseat without ducked heads or pulled-up legs. Trunk capacity measures a generous 13.6 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Toyota Corolla.

5(69%)
4(19%)
3(10%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.5
93 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 93 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Perfect commuter car
lonniegray,01/10/2013
This is an economy car, a little higher priced for that purpose but you get what you pay for. What I was willing to pay for was dependability, good gas mileage and easy to drive. What I got was exactly that. I bought this car new in 2008 and have driven it 120,000 miles and it has NEVER been in the shop except for oil changes, new brake pads and tires. It has been very dependable and worth every dollar I paid for it. It isnt a sexy car, or the best handling or very powerful but it does get around 33 miles per gallon, nice trunk space and decent interior space for its size. Overall, this car is perfect for what it is intended to be, highly recommend it to anyone.
The best economical option out there
rsucre,01/27/2015
CE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
My first car was a 2007 Toyota Camry XLE V6 3.5L automatic. After driving it I fell in love with the Toyota brand. However, as a college student, owning a Camry got very expensive in regards to gasoline and maintenance. Therefore I decided to go with a more economic option and trade-in for a 2008 Corolla CE. I felt like it was the best decision possible. I needed a car that was both reliable and efficient with fuel, and the Corolla exceeds both of these requirements.
I have no reason to complain
mopart600,07/08/2013
I bought my 08 in November of 2007 brand new. Since then I have put 215000 miles on it. I have had it serviced at the dealership and kept up with all of the prescribed maintenance. Other than brakes, which are obviously a system designed to wear out, I have only had to replace one wheel bearing at 190000 miles. Other than that its just gas and oil. This car has been fantastic to me and since it is still in such good shape I'm going to drive it until the wheels fall of...which may be a while at this rate.
My first Toyota
A West,08/28/2015
S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
After being in a wreck with my truck I decided to buy an car for fuel mileage. I looked at several vehicles before settling on the Corolla. Here are the reasons i choose it. First off I bought the Corolla S because of the factory body styling and you can not see the exhaust. Second the reviews on this site gave me a good feeling about the reliability of the vehicle. Third the safety of the vehicle, My wife tends to drive it every now and then with our daughter. The Toyota Corolla was the right choice. I have had it for 2 years now without a single issue. I would buy another one tomorrow if needed.
See all 93 reviews of the 2008 Toyota Corolla
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
126 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2008 Toyota Corolla features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2008 Toyota Corolla

Used 2008 Toyota Corolla Overview

The Used 2008 Toyota Corolla is offered in the following submodels: Corolla Sedan. Available styles include LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), CE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), CE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), and LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Toyota Corolla?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Toyota Corolla trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Toyota Corolla LE is priced between $6,000 and$8,450 with odometer readings between 56700 and122396 miles.
  • The Used 2008 Toyota Corolla CE is priced between $7,995 and$8,994 with odometer readings between 34256 and64969 miles.
  • The Used 2008 Toyota Corolla S is priced between $6,000 and$6,000 with odometer readings between 170447 and170447 miles.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Toyota Corolla for sale near. There are currently 7 used and CPO 2008 Corollas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,000 and mileage as low as 34256 miles.

Which used 2008 Toyota Corollas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Toyota Corolla for sale near. There are currently 7 used and CPO 2008 Corollas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,000 and mileage as low as 34256 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Toyota Corolla.

Can't find a used 2008 Toyota Corollas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Corolla for sale - 5 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $9,333.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $16,074.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Corolla for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $13,650.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $22,728.

