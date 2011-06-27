1993 Toyota Corolla Review
Other years
1993 Highlights
All-new Corolla arrives with driver airbag. Sedan and wagon body styles available. All-Trac wagon dies. Interior volume increases enough to move Corolla out of subcompact classification. Height-adjustable seatbelts are standard. ABS optional on all models.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Bela,06/14/2009
I bought this car new in 1993 for about $12k. I now have 192,000 miles on it. Incredibly reliable - never a break down! I have had the brakes done, the blinker switch replaced, and that's about it for repairs. I have hauled bark mulch, gravel, garbage cans, 5 people and their huge backpacks, and my bike (separate events, of course), all with ease! When I get that much weight in it, though, it does dog down a bit. But on the freeway with just me and my stuff, it jams and runs up hills with more power than most cars out there, surprisingly. It does well on snow & ice - very stable. I have cable chains for it and can go just about anywhere in winter weather.
acb,06/15/2002
Most reliable vehicle on the road and I ever owned. 115,000 miles and only normal maintenance. NO PROBLEMS EVER!! Pain chipped easily, too easily, but it was a $14,000 car new! Consumer Reports and everyone wasnt wrong.. this toyota is one reliable vehicle!! It was mine, then my wifes, then my oldest sons first car and will become my daughters as soon as she gets her license.. O
Sunshine,01/31/2010
I bought a 1993 red Toyota Corolla about Oct. 14, 1992. It is still on the road. The only repairs are what one might expect as a car owner - tires, regular oil changes, brakes, one new starter. I still maintain ownership. The corolla has about 80,000 miles on it. It is 17 years old, still gets good gas mileage, and my mechanic tells me that it is a great car and can continue to be driven well over 100,000-150,000 miles. It is my opinion that the 1993 Corolla was one of the best cars Toyota ever produced.
imperial88,09/07/2012
owned my corolla for five yrs. other than my own idiocies the car has never given me any problems. i've done 3 hour one way trips to and from i went every weekend for about a whole year mostly going over 80 ive gone over a 100 half way though the trips twice i love my car to death 317745 and going strong
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
115 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 5800 rpm
