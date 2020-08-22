Used 2003 Toyota Corolla for Sale Near Me

9,488 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 9,488 listings
  • 2003 Toyota Corolla LE in Gray
    2003 Toyota Corolla LE

    84,753 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $3,995

    $2,064 Below Market
  • 2003 Toyota Corolla CE in Dark Blue
    2003 Toyota Corolla CE

    103,152 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $3,900

    $567 Below Market
  • 2003 Toyota Corolla LE in Light Brown
    2003 Toyota Corolla LE

    121,688 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,490

    $976 Below Market
  • 2003 Toyota Corolla LE in White
    2003 Toyota Corolla LE

    129,848 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $3,988

    $1,347 Below Market
  • 2003 Toyota Corolla CE in Light Brown
    2003 Toyota Corolla CE

    162,707 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $3,995

    $343 Below Market
  • 2003 Toyota Corolla CE in Silver
    2003 Toyota Corolla CE

    118,836 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,440

  • 2003 Toyota Corolla LE in Silver
    2003 Toyota Corolla LE

    143,988 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

  • 2003 Toyota Corolla LE
    2003 Toyota Corolla LE

    197,012 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,996

  • 2003 Toyota Corolla LE in Gray
    2003 Toyota Corolla LE

    274,818 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $2,988

  • 2003 Toyota Corolla LE in Silver
    2003 Toyota Corolla LE

    118,757 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,990

  • 2003 Toyota Corolla S in Gray
    2003 Toyota Corolla S

    122,939 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,692

  • 2003 Toyota Corolla LE in White
    2003 Toyota Corolla LE

    62,220 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

  • 2003 Toyota Corolla CE in White
    2003 Toyota Corolla CE

    146,577 miles

    $4,999

  • 2003 Toyota Corolla CE
    2003 Toyota Corolla CE

    137,959 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,495

  • 2003 Toyota Corolla S in Dark Blue
    2003 Toyota Corolla S

    164,475 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,495

  • 2003 Toyota Corolla LE in Gray
    2003 Toyota Corolla LE

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,700

  • 2003 Toyota Corolla
    2003 Toyota Corolla

    280,507 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,500

  • 2003 Toyota Corolla CE in Silver
    2003 Toyota Corolla CE

    191,890 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $2,995

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Corolla

Overall Consumer Rating
4.6448 Reviews
  • 5
    (74%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Good amigo car
gpjr,10/20/2009
I've put 217k on my car, I commute to my job I do the maintenance on this vehicle myself, iridium plugs, serpentine belt, oil changes ac relay at 153k $90 at the dealers. I was a mechanic in the service, so not a problem, tires at 50k intervals, I put aftermarket rims on it after I lost a few hubcaps on the road, this vehicle has been a great investment and good amigo.
