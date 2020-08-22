Used 2003 Toyota Corolla for Sale Near Me
- 84,753 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$3,995$2,064 Below Market
Auto Provider - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
You found it! You keep it! This is the one you were looking for! Look no further! All you have to do is come and get it! CALL or COME TODAY! THIS COROLLA LE WITH EXTREMELY LOW MILES RUNS GREAT, ENGINE SOUNDS PERFECT AND THE TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY, AUTOMATIC, CLOTH INTERIOR WITH AM/FM/CD RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ICE COLD A/C, GOOD TIRES. CALL NOW for answers to your questions! + LOW DOWN PAYMENT, OKAY! + RATES AS LOW AS 2.9 %! + NO CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, OKAY! + HABLAMOS ESPAñOL! + NO-HASSLE CAR BUYING AND FINANCING EXPERIENCE! + GUARANTEED APPROVAL! + BUILD OR RE-BUILD YOUR CREDIT! + Baja Cuota Inicial, Bien! + Tarifas desde 2.9 %! + Sin Credito, Mal Crédito, Esta Bien! + Hablamos Español! + Una Experiencia de Compra de Auto y Financiamiento, Sin Problemas! + No se deje rechazar mas! Hablamos Espanol. Falamos Portuguese. Auto Provider also has many financing options to choose from with interest rates as low as 2.9 %. Ask us about your auto financing needs and we will provide you with your solutions. Disclaimer: Price excludes tax, tag, and any other applicable fees related to purchase. Price is subject to change without notice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota Corolla LE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1NXBR32E23Z116205
Stock: 116205
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,152 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$3,900$567 Below Market
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $3900. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $2000 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Look at this 2003 Toyota Corolla CE. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I4 1.8L/108 engine will keep you going. This Toyota Corolla has the following options: Variable pwr rack & pinion steering, Trunk lamp, Tilt steering wheel, Temporary spare tire, Soft energy-absorbing upper interior trim, Side-impact door beams, Remote releases-inc: fuel-filler door, hood, trunk w/cancel feature, Pwr outside mirrors, Pwr front vented disc/rear drum brakes, and P185/65R15 all-season SBR BSW tires. Test drive this vehicle at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota Corolla CE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1NXBR32E83Z041378
Stock: 26045
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-29-2020
- 121,688 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,490$976 Below Market
Sport Mazda North - Longwood / Florida
Covid 19 induced INVENTORY CLEARANCE Event going on NOW! SAVE THOUSANDS on this 2003 Toyota Corolla LE - located at our SPORT MAZDA NORTH Superstore - 400 N US Hwy 17-92, Longwood FL, 32750 - COMPACT SEDAN, LOW MILEAGE, LOCAL TRADE IN, CLEAN CARFAX, GREAT VALUE, GREAT GAS MILEAGE, SAFETY INSPECTION COMPLETED, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry.Odometer is 11687 miles below market average!Wholesale Direct Pricing from Don Mealey / Sport Auto Group - offering Unbeatable VALUE from a name you can Trust.- We price our quality cars, trucks and SUVs below market price daily to offer the absolute BEST VALUE in Central Florida. (No Salvage, Flood or Rebuilt Titles!) We also offer Low Bank Rate Financing, Credit Union Financing and Credit Challenged Finance Solutions in a Reputable - High Integrity Dealership Environment. DealerRater.com's #1 Customer Rated Dealership and Dealer of the Year 7 Years in a Row w/ over 8,000 Positive Customer Reviews Online :) Our Wholesale Direct vehicles are inspected, safety checked and always carry any remaining Comprehensive Factory Warranty. As a Market Priced velocity dealership, our inventory moves very fast and used vehicle prices may be published before reconditioning cost (not to exceed $999), do not include tax, tag, electronic filing fee, pre-delivery service charge or Dealer Fee ($699). Transactions not financed through dealership lending source may be subject to $350 third party finance fee. Please check with dealer regarding final financing arrangement when possible.Due to the possibility of 3rd party errors or omissions, dealership is not liable for the accuracy of information in listing. THANKS for the opportunity to earn your business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota Corolla LE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1BR32E23C161002
Stock: NB161002
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 129,848 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$3,988$1,347 Below Market
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
WE ARE OPEN!!! 1-OWNER 129,848 MILES 4CYL AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota Corolla LE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1NXBR32E93Z019857
Stock: VIN9857
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 162,707 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$3,995$343 Below Market
Auto Provider - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE DRIVES GREAT, ENGINE SOUNDS PERFECT AND THE TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY, AUTOMATIC, VERY CLEAN INTERIOR WITH AM/FM/CD RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ICE COLD A/C, GOOD TIRES. Auto Provider also has many financing options to choose from with interest rates as low as 2.9 %. Ask us about your auto financing needs and we will provide you with your solutions. WE FINANCE! YOU'RE APPROVED! CALL US OR STOP BY FOR A TEST DRIVE. SE HABLA ESPAÑOL. FALAMOS PORTUGUESE. CALL US NOW AT 954-740-3461! - LOW DOWN PAYMENT! - RATES AS LOW AS 2.9 %! - NO CREDIT, BAD CREDIT! - NO-HASSLE CAR BUYING AND FINANCING EXPERIENCE! - GUARANTEED APPROVAL! - BUILD OR RE-BUILD YOUR CREDIT! - Baja Cuota Inicial! - Tarifas desde 2.9 %! - Sin Credito, Mal Crédito! - Una Experiencia de Compra de Auto y Financiamiento, Sin Problemas! - No se deje rechazar mas! - APROBACIÓN GARANTIZADA! - Construya o reconstruya SU CRÉDITO! Llámenos ya al 954-740-3461
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota Corolla CE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1NXBR32E03Z031959
Stock: 031959
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 118,836 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,440
AutoNation Honda Dulles - Sterling / Virginia
Pwr Door Locks 4-Piece Carpeted Floor Mat Set All Weather Guard Pkg Trunk Mat Cargo Net First Aid Kit Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. It has passed AutoNation's mechanical inspection, Virginia Safety inspection, and Emissions test. It's ready for YOU to test drive, come on by an check it out at AutoNation Honda Dulles. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota Corolla CE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBR32E432001167
Stock: 32001167
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 143,988 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Hendrick Honda - Charlotte / North Carolina
Automatic Transmission, Cloth Seats, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors, CD Player, Local Trade, Fully Detailed and Inspected, "The trunk is one of the biggest in this class." -newCarTestDrive.com. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating.Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $15,500*.KEY FEATURES INCLUDECD Player Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. Toyota LE with Lunar Mist Metallic exterior and Light Gray interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 130 HP at 6000 RPM*.EXPERTS ARE SAYINGEdmunds.com's review says "The compact Toyota Corolla is the best-selling nameplate in automotive history. And with good reason: This is the quintessential economy car. It's small, inexpensive, fuel-efficient and reliable.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating.BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERHendrick Honda in Charlotte, North Carolina has been recognized numerous times over many years for our dedication to quality service and community involvement. We have been certified Pre-Owned Champions in the Mid-Atlantic Zone for 21 consecutive years. Hendrick Honda has a newly renovated showroom with all the modern amenities. As part of Hendrick Automotive Group, we strive for excellence with every customer we encounter. We truly care to provide a world class buying experience.Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota Corolla LE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1NXBR32E43Z066620
Stock: L30512B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 197,012 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,996
Joe Myers Ford - Houston / Texas
Clean Carfax, Corolla LE.Gold 2003 Toyota Corolla LE FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.8L MPI DOHCAt Joe Myers Ford-Lincoln we take great pride in rigorously inspecting each vehicle and bringing them current with all of their manufacturers scheduled maintenance. We also take pride in having the cleanest cars, trucks and SUVs in Houston, as a matter of fact, almost all of our vehicles come with new tires. We invite you to come check them out yourself and discover the Joe Myers Ford-Lincoln difference, where our salesmen aren't paid on commission but rather on whether you are satisfied customer..***The E-price exclude adds and you must finance with Joe Myers Ford*****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota Corolla LE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1NXBR32E33Z121137
Stock: T3Z121137
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 274,818 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$2,988
Simply Auto Sales - West Palm Beach / Florida
2003 TOYOTA COROLLA LE. 1-OWNER, CLEAN TITLE, FLORIDA CAR. EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS. WELL MAINTAINED. COLD AC, CRUISE CONTROL, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. RUNS GREAT! NO DEALER FEES. THIS AND MANY MORE VEHICLES ARE AVAILABLE AT OUR DEALERSHIP LOCATED AT 9393 ALTERNATE A1A LAKE PARK, FL 33403 OR YOU CAN VISIT US AT WWW.SIMPLYAUTOCARS.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES. WE OFFER A LARGE SELECTION OF CARS,SUV’S AND TRUCKS AT LOW PRICES. NO DEALER OR HIDDEN FEES! NO DESTINATION CHARGES, NO RECONDITIONING FEES! ALL VEHICLES COME WITH A FREE AUTOCHECK. A+ RATED BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU ACCREDITED . CALL 561-631-8822 TEXT 561 516-0006,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota Corolla LE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1NXBR32E33Z071212
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 118,757 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,990
Auto Lane - Peoria / Illinois
Toyota tough!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota Corolla LE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBR32E230009487
Stock: 19-276
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 122,939 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,692
Toyota of Lincolnwood - Lincolnwood / Illinois
TOYOTA FOR UNDER $5K!CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 29/38 City/Highway MPG Corolla S Charcoal Gray Metallic Odometer is 33686 miles below market average! 29/38 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota Corolla S with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1NXBR32EX3Z004641
Stock: 3Z004641
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 62,220 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
Auto Provider - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE DRIVES GREAT, ENGINE SOUNDS PERFECT AND THE TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY, AUTOMATIC, VERY CLEAN INTERIOR WITH AM/FM/CD RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ICE COLD A/C, GOOD TIRES. Auto Provider also has many financing options to choose from with interest rates as low as 2.9 %. Ask us about your auto financing needs and we will provide you with your solutions. WE FINANCE! YOU'RE APPROVED! CALL US OR STOP BY FOR A TEST DRIVE. SE HABLA ESPAÑOL. FALAMOS PORTUGUESE. CALL US NOW AT 954-740-3461! - LOW DOWN PAYMENT! - RATES AS LOW AS 2.9 %! - NO CREDIT, BAD CREDIT! - NO-HASSLE CAR BUYING AND FINANCING EXPERIENCE! - GUARANTEED APPROVAL! - BUILD OR RE-BUILD YOUR CREDIT! - Baja Cuota Inicial! - Tarifas desde 2.9 %! - Sin Credito, Mal Crédito! - Una Experiencia de Compra de Auto y Financiamiento, Sin Problemas! - No se deje rechazar mas! - APROBACIÓN GARANTIZADA! - Construya o reconstruya SU CRÉDITO! Llámenos ya al 954-740-3461 Disclaimer: Price excludes tax, tag, and any other applicable fees related to purchase. Price is a cash price or with approved credit. Price is subject to change without notice. Auto Provider Inc. 5350 North State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL, 33319 WWW.YOURAUTOPROVIDER.COM 954-740-3461
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota Corolla LE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBR32EX30040471
Stock: 040471
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 146,577 miles
$4,999
AutoNation Hyundai Mall of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota Corolla CE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1NXBR32E13Z189601
Stock: 3Z189601
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 137,959 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,495
A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
CHECK OUR INVENTORY AND MORE PICTURES AT WWW.AANDGAUTOS.NET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota Corolla CE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1NXBR32E63Z087453
Stock: 087453
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 164,475 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,495
Auto Provider - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE DRIVES GREAT, ENGINE SOUNDS PERFECT AND THE TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY, AU T TOMATIC, VERY CLEAN INTERIOR WITH AM/FM/CD RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ICE COLD A/C, GOOD TIRES. Auto Provider also has many financing options to choose from with interest rates as low as 2.9 %. Ask us about your auto financing needs and we will provide you with your solutions. WE FINANCE! YOU'RE APPROVED! CALL US OR STOP BY FOR A TEST DRIVE. SE HABLA ESPAÑOL. FALAMOS PORTUGUESE. CALL US NOW AT 954-740-3461! - LOW DOWN PAYMENT! - RATES AS LOW AS 2.9 %! - NO CREDIT, BAD CREDIT! - NO-HASSLE CAR BUYING AND FINANCING EXPERIENCE! - GUARANTEED APPROVAL! - BUILD OR RE-BUILD YOUR CREDIT! - Baja Cuota Inicial! - Tarifas desde 2.9 %! - Sin Credito, Mal Crédito! - Una Experiencia de Compra de Auto y Financiamiento, Sin Problemas! - No se deje rechazar mas! - APROBACIÓN GARANTIZADA! - Construya o reconstruya SU CRÉDITO! Llámenos ya al 954-740-3461 Disclaimer: Price excludes tax, tag, and any other applicable fees related to purchase. Price is a cash price or with approved credit. Price is subject to change without notice. Auto Provider Inc. 5350 North State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL, 33319 WWW.YOURAUTOPROVIDER.COM 954-740-3461
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota Corolla S with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1NXBR32E43Z182478
Stock: 2478
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not Provided1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$1,700
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2003 Toyota Corolla 4dr 4dr Sedan LE Automatic features a 1.8L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Body Side Moldings, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota Corolla LE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1NXBR32E43Z033990
Stock: AAW-033990
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 280,507 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$2,500
Low Book Sales Salt Lake - Salt Lake City / Utah
2003 Toyota COROLLA.Blow out price. This vehicle is a trade in liquidation. This is a non-certified vehicle. Vehicle to be sold in as-is condition. This vehicle is not eligible for financing through the dealership. Vehicle comes with one key.WE BUY CARS! We will buy your car even if you don't buy one of ours--and pay $250 more guaranteed, or we will pay you $250 cash. *See store for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota Corolla with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1NXBR32E73Z157154
Stock: B14302
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 191,890 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$2,995
VIP Auto Sales - Franklin / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota Corolla CE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1BR38E53C102954
Stock: 10904
Certified Pre-Owned: No
