Wow, Toyota nailed it with this model. I own a 2005 Corolla Sports sedan with 112k now that I bought with 90k in March of 2014. It's really reliable, the gas mileage is great, the stock sound system they have is good also. Gives you close to 35mpg when you're driving on the highway, I like the fact that anything mechanically is easy to fix and cheap as well. Personally I have no issues with this car, mine came with the moonroof which was another pro for this car. The couple of things I wish it had was a aux slot, and steering wheel volume control as I keep leaning forward to change the radio station or make the music louder. Other than that, the car is great, hopefully I can put a lot more miles on it.

