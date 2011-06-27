  1. Home
2005 Toyota Corolla Review

Pros & Cons

  • Refined and roomy interior, excellent gas mileage and crash test scores, long list of safety features, spunky XRS model, illustrious reliability record.
  • Awkward driver-seat position, bland personality, gets pricey when even basic features are desired, sedan body style only.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A solid economy sedan that many will purchase on the basis of name alone. Next to its peers, though, the Corolla costs too much and lacks personality.

2005 Highlights

A sporty new XRS model debuts boasting a 170-horsepower engine and a sport-tuned suspension. Additionally, all Corollas receive a restyled front fascia and rear taillights. The LE model now has Lexus-like Optitron instrumentation, along with a cloth-trimmed center console and sun visors. Side curtain airbags, stability control and a JBL audio system are all new options.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Toyota Corolla.

5(81%)
4(14%)
3(4%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.8
356 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 356 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fantastic vehicle
Kabir Wali,08/17/2015
S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
Wow, Toyota nailed it with this model. I own a 2005 Corolla Sports sedan with 112k now that I bought with 90k in March of 2014. It's really reliable, the gas mileage is great, the stock sound system they have is good also. Gives you close to 35mpg when you're driving on the highway, I like the fact that anything mechanically is easy to fix and cheap as well. Personally I have no issues with this car, mine came with the moonroof which was another pro for this car. The couple of things I wish it had was a aux slot, and steering wheel volume control as I keep leaning forward to change the radio station or make the music louder. Other than that, the car is great, hopefully I can put a lot more miles on it.
Fantastic Car
jayhawker1983,01/11/2015
CE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
I have a 2005 Corolla CE that just turned over 170,000 miles. I have done nothing to it except routine maintenance. Runs just like it did when it was new. I plan on keeping it until the engine falls out of it.
Reliable gem.
Sandra Parker,04/11/2016
CE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
The car is 2005 and I have never had one major repair needed in all the years I have owned it. This is my 3rd Toyota Corolla, and if I buy another car, it will the same make and model. Most reliable car on the road in my opinion.
Best Car I have ever owned
john kohanski,07/06/2016
LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
I bought this thing new with 12mi on it, because I needed a car for my 125mi per day commute at 5 days a week. Right now it has over 300,000! miles and still runs like a clock. Still has original anti-freeze, alternator and most parts. I am a former mechanic for a living and it broke my heart to buy this over American, but this thing is the real deal. Still getting 32mi/per gal, enough power interstate part of commute, and room for family. Trunk hold more then you think. When it finally dies I am going to get another one.
See all 356 reviews of the 2005 Toyota Corolla
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2005 Toyota Corolla features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2005 Toyota Corolla

Used 2005 Toyota Corolla Overview

The Used 2005 Toyota Corolla is offered in the following submodels: Corolla Sedan. Available styles include LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), CE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), CE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), and XRS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Toyota Corolla?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Toyota Corolla trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Toyota Corolla LE is priced between $5,495 and$5,795 with odometer readings between 99875 and123723 miles.
  • The Used 2005 Toyota Corolla CE is priced between $2,000 and$2,000 with odometer readings between 160397 and160397 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA.

Which used 2005 Toyota Corollas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Toyota Corolla for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2005 Corollas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,000 and mileage as low as 99875 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Toyota Corolla.

Can't find a used 2005 Toyota Corollas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Corolla for sale - 7 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $12,239.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 2 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $10,258.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Corolla for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $17,942.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 6 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $9,872.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Toyota Corolla?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Corolla lease specials

