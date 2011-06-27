2005 Toyota Corolla Review
Pros & Cons
- Refined and roomy interior, excellent gas mileage and crash test scores, long list of safety features, spunky XRS model, illustrious reliability record.
- Awkward driver-seat position, bland personality, gets pricey when even basic features are desired, sedan body style only.
Other years
List Price Range
$2,000 - $8,000
Used Corolla for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
A solid economy sedan that many will purchase on the basis of name alone. Next to its peers, though, the Corolla costs too much and lacks personality.
2005 Highlights
A sporty new XRS model debuts boasting a 170-horsepower engine and a sport-tuned suspension. Additionally, all Corollas receive a restyled front fascia and rear taillights. The LE model now has Lexus-like Optitron instrumentation, along with a cloth-trimmed center console and sun visors. Side curtain airbags, stability control and a JBL audio system are all new options.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Toyota Corolla.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Kabir Wali,08/17/2015
S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
Wow, Toyota nailed it with this model. I own a 2005 Corolla Sports sedan with 112k now that I bought with 90k in March of 2014. It's really reliable, the gas mileage is great, the stock sound system they have is good also. Gives you close to 35mpg when you're driving on the highway, I like the fact that anything mechanically is easy to fix and cheap as well. Personally I have no issues with this car, mine came with the moonroof which was another pro for this car. The couple of things I wish it had was a aux slot, and steering wheel volume control as I keep leaning forward to change the radio station or make the music louder. Other than that, the car is great, hopefully I can put a lot more miles on it.
jayhawker1983,01/11/2015
CE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
I have a 2005 Corolla CE that just turned over 170,000 miles. I have done nothing to it except routine maintenance. Runs just like it did when it was new. I plan on keeping it until the engine falls out of it.
Sandra Parker,04/11/2016
CE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
The car is 2005 and I have never had one major repair needed in all the years I have owned it. This is my 3rd Toyota Corolla, and if I buy another car, it will the same make and model. Most reliable car on the road in my opinion.
john kohanski,07/06/2016
LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
I bought this thing new with 12mi on it, because I needed a car for my 125mi per day commute at 5 days a week. Right now it has over 300,000! miles and still runs like a clock. Still has original anti-freeze, alternator and most parts. I am a former mechanic for a living and it broke my heart to buy this over American, but this thing is the real deal. Still getting 32mi/per gal, enough power interstate part of commute, and room for family. Trunk hold more then you think. When it finally dies I am going to get another one.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Toyota Corolla features & specs
MPG
26 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
26 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
26 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
28 city / 37 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Corolla
Related Used 2005 Toyota Corolla info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019