1991 Toyota Corolla Review
List Price Estimate
$744 - $1,758
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
All-Trac sedan dropped.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Toyota Corolla.
Most helpful consumer reviews
ae92fan,07/26/2005
A 14 year old car with 344,000+ kms on it and revving just like the day I got it except a little faster on acceleration after a cold air intake and few maf / timing tweaks. A fun, reliable ride that takes beating and asks for little in return.
moriah15,10/23/2009
Love this car, wish I didn't have to part with it. Mechanically, it still runs "like a top". NO major problems, just normal maintenance. The rust is a little scary, but still wish I could keep it.
cbp,08/20/2009
Bought this car a little over a year ago for $500 and a starter. Had been sitting in my co workers driveway for quite some time so I got a great deal on it. This is the bare bones Toyota. Not even a cassette player only radio tuner in it. Popped that starter in and it runs like a champ. I change the oil on a frequent basis because I use it as delivery vehicle and to go out of town with on trips to the mountains and such. Couldn't have asked for a better car if I had tried. Gas mileage is great, ride is comfortable, turns on a dime, doesn't stop on a dime but then again I need to change brake pads. I suggest this car to anyone needing a cheap efficient car to get from a to b in.
AJV,08/16/2009
Bought this as my first car over a year ago. Got me to/from school every day, to/from lunch as well, wherever I needed to go after. A little gutless on big hills but not bad. Only one problem, just this summer it would stall out or the engine would crank on startup every once in a while but I think all it needs is a tuneup. All in all, it is a great value, I love my car, even when it acts up, which really isn't all that often. Oh, and the gas door fell off. Don't know if that's common...currently being held on with duct tape because the screws for the hinge are stripped and stuck. No big problem.
Features & Specs
MPG
24 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
102 hp @ 5800 rpm
