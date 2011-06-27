  1. Home
Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

All-Trac sedan dropped.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Toyota Corolla.

5(58%)
4(27%)
3(13%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.4
45 reviews
See all 45 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Reliable car, fun on twisties
ae92fan,07/26/2005
A 14 year old car with 344,000+ kms on it and revving just like the day I got it except a little faster on acceleration after a cold air intake and few maf / timing tweaks. A fun, reliable ride that takes beating and asks for little in return.
One of my FAVORITE cars!
moriah15,10/23/2009
Love this car, wish I didn't have to part with it. Mechanically, it still runs "like a top". NO major problems, just normal maintenance. The rust is a little scary, but still wish I could keep it.
Best $500 I've spent....
cbp,08/20/2009
Bought this car a little over a year ago for $500 and a starter. Had been sitting in my co workers driveway for quite some time so I got a great deal on it. This is the bare bones Toyota. Not even a cassette player only radio tuner in it. Popped that starter in and it runs like a champ. I change the oil on a frequent basis because I use it as delivery vehicle and to go out of town with on trips to the mountains and such. Couldn't have asked for a better car if I had tried. Gas mileage is great, ride is comfortable, turns on a dime, doesn't stop on a dime but then again I need to change brake pads. I suggest this car to anyone needing a cheap efficient car to get from a to b in.
Great Choice for First Car
AJV,08/16/2009
Bought this as my first car over a year ago. Got me to/from school every day, to/from lunch as well, wherever I needed to go after. A little gutless on big hills but not bad. Only one problem, just this summer it would stall out or the engine would crank on startup every once in a while but I think all it needs is a tuneup. All in all, it is a great value, I love my car, even when it acts up, which really isn't all that often. Oh, and the gas door fell off. Don't know if that's common...currently being held on with duct tape because the screws for the hinge are stripped and stuck. No big problem.
See all 45 reviews of the 1991 Toyota Corolla
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
102 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 1991 Toyota Corolla features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver2 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1991 Toyota Corolla

Used 1991 Toyota Corolla Overview

The Used 1991 Toyota Corolla is offered in the following submodels: Corolla Sedan, Corolla Coupe, Corolla Wagon. Available styles include SR5 2dr Coupe, 4dr Sedan, Deluxe 4dr Sedan, GT-S Sport 2dr Coupe, Deluxe 4dr Wagon AWD, Deluxe 4dr Wagon, and LE 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Toyota Corolla?

Which used 1991 Toyota Corollas are available in my area?

Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Toyota Corolla.

Can't find a used 1991 Toyota Corollas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Corolla for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $8,499.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $16,227.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Corolla for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $8,981.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $19,379.

