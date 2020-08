Used 2010 Toyota Corolla for Sale Near Me

Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California

PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - WE ARE SELLING THIS FOR A WHOLESALE CAR FLEET COMPANY - WE DO NOT INSPECT THESE CARS. WHAT YOU SEE IS WHAT YOU GET - THE CAR MAY NEED BRAKES/TIRES/OIL CHANGE/ETC BUT THEY RUN FINE AND PASS SMOG. THESE WERE DAILY DRIVERS THAT WE ARE SELLING FOR THEM - CLEAN TITLE CLEAN CARFAX, BUT CLEARLY IT BEEN HIT UP FRONT, THE HOOD DOESNT LINE UP - COLD AC - SIDE AND CURTAIN AIRBAGS - SPENT TIME ON THE EAST COAST, SO THERE IS RUST - MP3 WMA CD PLAYER RADIO - PLEASE BE SURE TO UNDERSTAND THE ABOVE. IT RUNS AND DRIVES AND PASSES SMOG AND LOOKS LIKE WHAT YOU SEE IN THE PICS. THAT IS LITERALLY ALL WE KNOW ABOUT THE CAR. - WE CAN HELP YOU GET A $1500-2000 PERSONAL LOAN FOR THIS CAR IF YOUR CREDIT IS DECENT (660+). ASK US FOR A LINK TO THE APPLICATION. OR JUST USE A CREDIT CARD, ITS A LOT EASIER BUT A FEE APPLIES. - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES EVERYTHING WE KNOW IS ON OUR FAQ PAGE: WWW.STARFIRE-AUTO.COM/FAQ WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Toyota Corolla LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2T1BU4EE6AC281799

Stock: XRD71525C

Certified Pre-Owned: No