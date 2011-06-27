1992 Toyota Corolla Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$751 - $1,775
Used Corolla for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
LE sedan comes with an automatic only. Coupe body style is dropped.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Toyota Corolla.
Most helpful consumer reviews
whipperin1,12/17/2014
Bought the Corolla with 160k miles. It now has 253k and runs and drives perfect. Only normal maintenance and replacement of radiator and starter. This car has taken me from sea to shiny sea many times and has never left me walking. I have never had a better car and I don't think they make a better car today. If I keep it under 50 mph it will get about 37 mpg. Who needs a hybrid?
Matt,12/29/2008
This car is a beast. Mine has 324,000 miles on it and still runs like a top. I've had to make two serious fixes - the clutch and exhaust manifold, but that's just wear and tear. Keep the tires inflated and the oil changed and you can get 40 mpg in the city on this thing. Under the hood is simple, the interior is comfortable - it's no lexus, but it works. The air conditioner stays cold and the rear defrost works like new, even after all these years. The only bad thing I can say is the handles break easy in the cold, but anything plastic will do that.
ordboy61,03/15/2010
I bought this car when it was 2yrs old and in mint condition. I've had it for 16 years with no plans to sell it nor any need to. When gas is low and it starts hesitating, just say the word "gasoline" and you get a few extra miles to get to a gas station ;-) It's THAT reliable!
Ben Patience,12/06/2008
I bought this car in 2003 when it was 11 years old. I must say that this car has absolutely served its purpose! For a 16 year old car with 149K on it, it's extremely reliable! The car averages 29-30 mpg in the city and 36-37 mpg on the highway. Only a few minor maintenance issues in the nearly six years I've owned it. Despite it's dated styling, considering its performance I simply can't justify the expense of replacing it with a new car. Mine is a wagon, and I wish Toyota would still offer new Corolla wagons in the US. Crossovers and SUV/s don't get the same mileage as plain old wagons. If you're looking for a reliable used car, definitely put the Corolla at the top of your list!
Features & Specs
See all Used 1992 Toyota Corolla features & specs
MPG
24 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
102 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
24 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
102 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
102 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Corolla
Related Used 1992 Toyota Corolla info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda Accord 1998
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2017
- Used Acura MDX 2015
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3
- Used Ford Edge 2011
- Used BMW X4 2018
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2017
- Used Mazda 3 2014
- Used BMW X6 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Audi Q5 News
- Nissan Sentra 2019
- 2019 Sierra 1500
- 2020 C-Class
- 2021 Jeep Renegade News
- 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 Audi SQ8 News
- BMW i8 2020
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2021 Nissan Maxima News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Yaris
- 2019 86
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 Toyota Camry
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
- 2020 4Runner
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback