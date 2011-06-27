This car is a beast. Mine has 324,000 miles on it and still runs like a top. I've had to make two serious fixes - the clutch and exhaust manifold, but that's just wear and tear. Keep the tires inflated and the oil changed and you can get 40 mpg in the city on this thing. Under the hood is simple, the interior is comfortable - it's no lexus, but it works. The air conditioner stays cold and the rear defrost works like new, even after all these years. The only bad thing I can say is the handles break easy in the cold, but anything plastic will do that.

