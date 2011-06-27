  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Corolla
  4. Used 1992 Toyota Corolla
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(25)
Appraise this car

1992 Toyota Corolla Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Toyota Corolla for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$751 - $1,775
Used Corolla for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

LE sedan comes with an automatic only. Coupe body style is dropped.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Toyota Corolla.

5(60%)
4(36%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
25 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Car Ever
whipperin1,12/17/2014
Bought the Corolla with 160k miles. It now has 253k and runs and drives perfect. Only normal maintenance and replacement of radiator and starter. This car has taken me from sea to shiny sea many times and has never left me walking. I have never had a better car and I don't think they make a better car today. If I keep it under 50 mph it will get about 37 mpg. Who needs a hybrid?
Dependable and Long Lasting
Matt,12/29/2008
This car is a beast. Mine has 324,000 miles on it and still runs like a top. I've had to make two serious fixes - the clutch and exhaust manifold, but that's just wear and tear. Keep the tires inflated and the oil changed and you can get 40 mpg in the city on this thing. Under the hood is simple, the interior is comfortable - it's no lexus, but it works. The air conditioner stays cold and the rear defrost works like new, even after all these years. The only bad thing I can say is the handles break easy in the cold, but anything plastic will do that.
It just keeps going, and going....
ordboy61,03/15/2010
I bought this car when it was 2yrs old and in mint condition. I've had it for 16 years with no plans to sell it nor any need to. When gas is low and it starts hesitating, just say the word "gasoline" and you get a few extra miles to get to a gas station ;-) It's THAT reliable!
Awesome Car!
Ben Patience,12/06/2008
I bought this car in 2003 when it was 11 years old. I must say that this car has absolutely served its purpose! For a 16 year old car with 149K on it, it's extremely reliable! The car averages 29-30 mpg in the city and 36-37 mpg on the highway. Only a few minor maintenance issues in the nearly six years I've owned it. Despite it's dated styling, considering its performance I simply can't justify the expense of replacing it with a new car. Mine is a wagon, and I wish Toyota would still offer new Corolla wagons in the US. Crossovers and SUV/s don't get the same mileage as plain old wagons. If you're looking for a reliable used car, definitely put the Corolla at the top of your list!
See all 25 reviews of the 1992 Toyota Corolla
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
102 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
24 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
102 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
102 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 1992 Toyota Corolla features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver2 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1992 Toyota Corolla

Used 1992 Toyota Corolla Overview

The Used 1992 Toyota Corolla is offered in the following submodels: Corolla Sedan, Corolla Wagon. Available styles include Deluxe 4dr Sedan, 4dr Sedan, Deluxe 4dr Wagon AWD, LE 4dr Sedan, and Deluxe 4dr Wagon.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Toyota Corolla?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Toyota Corollas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Toyota Corolla for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Toyota Corolla.

Can't find a used 1992 Toyota Corollas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Corolla for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $10,230.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 4 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,481.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Corolla for sale - 3 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $14,067.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $11,108.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Toyota Corolla?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Corolla lease specials

Related Used 1992 Toyota Corolla info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles