Consumer Rating
(43)
1995 Toyota Corolla Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

The 1.8-liter engine loses 10 horsepower to meet stricter emissions regulations but torque is up. DX models get new interior fabric.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Toyota Corolla.

5(79%)
4(16%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
43 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

"Old Reliable"
Monique Renne,11/09/2015
DX 4dr Sedan
I bought mine new right after I graduated from college. Twenty years later, it is still my main car with almost 250,000 miles. I have only had to do routine maintenance and purchases (brakes, tires, tune-ups, oil changes, 1 serpentine belt), and one alternator. It has decent power (easy acceleration). The ride is rougher than some vehicles and road handling depends a lot on the tires, I think. Excellent mileage for a 20-year-old car: 20-35 mpg. It's not nearly as quiet inside as it used to be and it's old. I lived on the coast for a few years and the paint is slowly fading. Whenever I am tempted to buy a new car, though, all I have to do is talk to my friends and family who have purchased new vehicles. I have never found as reliable a car as the 1995 Toyota Corolla. It was built when the Toyota name stood for quality.
I love this car
klbvxf,05/14/2007
I love love love this car. Bought it used with 113k on it and after 2 years she's at 143k. Gets 32 mpg combined. In 2 years the only thing I've had to do is replace the tires and get the oil changed. It has been going through a lot of brake fluid lately due to a small leak, but nothing worth worrying about. The trunk is huge and I love the fold down back seat. Mine does vibrate a lot at higher speeds and when you first start it, but not enough to be a problem. I thank this car on a regular basis for being so good to me.
Fantastic Car
dan,07/29/2010
My family has owned our 1995 corolla since it was brand new. It was passed on to me and my brother when we were 18 or so, and the car has never had any significant problems. The 7AFE engine is bulletproof. 250,000 miles on this thing and it is still running perfectly.
Two generations could not kill it
Beppie,01/16/2009
I loved this little car! It was reliable even when I gave it to my children. It seemed to even like abuse. The only problems were in the electrical hardware. The car went through alternators every 60K and a starter every 40K. Could be driving habits. At this time, it has 400K and still goes. I have a Honda now, but my next car will be a Corolla again
Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
105 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

Used 1995 Toyota Corolla Overview

The Used 1995 Toyota Corolla is offered in the following submodels: Corolla Sedan, Corolla Wagon. Available styles include LE 4dr Sedan, DX 4dr Wagon, 4dr Sedan, and DX 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Toyota Corolla?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Toyota Corollas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Toyota Corolla for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Toyota Corolla.

Can't find a used 1995 Toyota Corollas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Corolla for sale - 1 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $10,852.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 2 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $24,407.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Corolla for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $16,089.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $12,136.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Toyota Corolla?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

