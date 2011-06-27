1995 Toyota Corolla Review
Other years
Used Corolla for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
The 1.8-liter engine loses 10 horsepower to meet stricter emissions regulations but torque is up. DX models get new interior fabric.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Monique Renne,11/09/2015
DX 4dr Sedan
I bought mine new right after I graduated from college. Twenty years later, it is still my main car with almost 250,000 miles. I have only had to do routine maintenance and purchases (brakes, tires, tune-ups, oil changes, 1 serpentine belt), and one alternator. It has decent power (easy acceleration). The ride is rougher than some vehicles and road handling depends a lot on the tires, I think. Excellent mileage for a 20-year-old car: 20-35 mpg. It's not nearly as quiet inside as it used to be and it's old. I lived on the coast for a few years and the paint is slowly fading. Whenever I am tempted to buy a new car, though, all I have to do is talk to my friends and family who have purchased new vehicles. I have never found as reliable a car as the 1995 Toyota Corolla. It was built when the Toyota name stood for quality.
klbvxf,05/14/2007
I love love love this car. Bought it used with 113k on it and after 2 years she's at 143k. Gets 32 mpg combined. In 2 years the only thing I've had to do is replace the tires and get the oil changed. It has been going through a lot of brake fluid lately due to a small leak, but nothing worth worrying about. The trunk is huge and I love the fold down back seat. Mine does vibrate a lot at higher speeds and when you first start it, but not enough to be a problem. I thank this car on a regular basis for being so good to me.
dan,07/29/2010
My family has owned our 1995 corolla since it was brand new. It was passed on to me and my brother when we were 18 or so, and the car has never had any significant problems. The 7AFE engine is bulletproof. 250,000 miles on this thing and it is still running perfectly.
Beppie,01/16/2009
I loved this little car! It was reliable even when I gave it to my children. It seemed to even like abuse. The only problems were in the electrical hardware. The car went through alternators every 60K and a starter every 40K. Could be driving habits. At this time, it has 400K and still goes. I have a Honda now, but my next car will be a Corolla again
Features & Specs
MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
105 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Related Used 1995 Toyota Corolla info
