What is the Camry?

If you really don't know what the Toyota Camry is, let us be the first to officially welcome you to Earth! For everyone else, the Camry is far and away the most popular midsize sedan on the market. It's not hard to see why. The Camry is roomy, comfortable, sharp-looking and pleasant — if not overly exciting — to drive. It's also one of the few vehicles in its class to offer all-wheel drive, which is a boon to those who live in snowy climes but don't want to get behind the wheel of an SUV.

The 2023 Camry marks the sixth year of production since this generation debuted in 2018. Toyota's sedans and crossovers generally follow a five-year life cycle, so the 2023 Camry could go one of two ways. The most likely outcome is that Toyota will carry forward the current model for the 2023 model year with almost zero changes. But we also see an opportunity for Toyota to unveil a fully redesigned Camry over the next couple of years, and the 2023 version is as likely as any to receive a complete overhaul. Stay tuned to this space as we learn more about the 2023 Camry. However, if you're in the market now for a well-regarded family sedan, head over to our 2022 Toyota Camry page to check for inventory in your area.