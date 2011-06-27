  1. Home
1990 Toyota Corolla Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Fuel injection standard on all Corollas. GT-S model gets more horsepower. All other Corollas get 100-horsepower engine.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Toyota Corolla.

5(60%)
4(32%)
3(6%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.5
47 reviews
See all 47 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Glad I Chose This As My 1st Car
Jay,01/01/2016
4dr Sedan
Bought my 1990 4dr Corolla (base model, no power anything) in 2014 for $865 as my first car. It wasn't in terrible condition but it had been sitting so all four tires were dry-rotted. I replaced the front two to avoid slipping in the winter, serviced transmission, performed an oil change, and performed a tune up. With a couple hundred dollars into it, it was running fine and continues to do so despite being 26 years old now. There is an exhaust leak, the door handle fell off once, and one night the battery terminal literally broke in half and disconnected itself while driving. Fixed it the next day with a $5 dollar one from Auto Zone and everything was back to normal. I've put ~10K miles on it in a little over a year. Being an 18-year-old boy, it definitely isn't the most exciting thing to drive for me but it gets me where I need to go with around 30 MPG as I drive like a granny in town. Purely based on value, it's a better one than any other first car I could've chosen. There was no other car I could've bought that would have cost this little and still work reliably every day.
Keep it Simple
Beast,11/01/2010
Love this car. Bought it in 2005 with 30,000 miles on it. Did not realize what I was getting into when bought this car. Drove this car to Los Angeles and back a few times. Easy. Filled up twice. For 700 miles. I mean come on. Being a '90 model, with a top speed on 110 mph. This car can actually reach that speed. I find that very impressive. Acceleration is outstanding and really just very fun to drive. Lots of great memories in the car and I recently crossed 85,000. I expect this bad boy to be with me for a while. Not a scratch. Not a tear. Everything is functioning. And body in pristine condition. Real lucky to drive this car. Will take care of it as much as it takes care of me.
The Best Vehicle
Andrew99,02/27/2002
The best car ever made! A little bland, but reliability makes up for that.
253,000 and still going strong!
linda,10/23/2016
4dr Sedan
I got this car back in 2005 with I believe 80,000, or somewhere in the ballpark. I'm the third owner. I paid $800 for it. I remember the guy I bought it from literally kissed the car goodbye! lol. He said it was a great car, extremely reliable and amazing on gas. It's now 2016 and yes I still own it and it now it has 253,000 miles and still going. It's not as if I haven't put any money into fixing it. I had an oil leak at one time, the engine fan suddenly stopped working and had to be replaced, several hoses were worn out and it overheated one time and I had to get a new radiator. Other than those problems, everything else has been routine maintenance. This car is so reliable that I've taken it on major road trips across the U.S. However, if I were to get into an accident, I'm pretty sure I would die. It's not very safe! But it's my daily driver to and from work only.
See all 47 reviews of the 1990 Toyota Corolla
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 1990 Toyota Corolla features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

Used 1990 Toyota Corolla Overview

The Used 1990 Toyota Corolla is offered in the following submodels: Corolla Sedan, Corolla Coupe, Corolla Wagon. Available styles include LE 4dr Sedan, Deluxe 4dr Sedan, Deluxe 4dr Wagon, Deluxe 4dr Sedan AWD, GT-S Sport 2dr Coupe, 4dr Sedan, Deluxe 4dr Wagon AWD, SR5 2dr Coupe, and SR5 4dr Wagon AWD.

