Used 2018 Toyota Corolla Consumer Reviews

Great commuter car Dennis , 03/24/2018 LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 34 of 36 people found this review helpful I drive about 75 miles round trip for work daily and bought the Corolla to be my commuter car. So far so good. The seats are comfortable, the handling is good, radio works well and it simply drives as it should. I do not have any complaints. It is not the fastest car off the line but if you drive normal without a lead foot then you will be just fine. I am averaging 38mpg with mixed driving, I love the gas mileage. The safety features are great too, I love the automatic high beams and the lane departure works well. I expect strong reliability with the Corolla and am very happy with my purchase. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

It's a Corolla, not a luxury car Rover , 04/12/2018 LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 38 of 41 people found this review helpful I got lucky and got mine for 15 grand. Comparing to other sedans that I have at this size it compares fine. My gas mileage is 36 mpg, mixed driving and it's fine for me for acceleration as I don't drive so sporty with it. Cons for me compared to other cars in this class is that I noticed it catches leaves and tree debris in places that you have to remove moreso than with other cars. Trunk lid catches leaves and I have to open it to clean them out. Front between the windshield and hood catches a lot of leaves. Seams at the doors and trim catches stuff too. My other make of car doesn't or is easier to clean, hose off. The radio controls with the steering wheel buttons don't match the vertical list of stations on the display as the stations are left and right to change and volume is up and down. I get mixed up when trying to choose the stations. The cruise control waits until it gets a few miles per hour higher to keep up and my other car is within a mile per hour. The CVT has smart intelligence and shifts just like a geared transmission when needing to speed up or down quickly and I thought it would not be so. But leaving a stop light it is shift free and I like that. Michelins came on mine and the road noise and ride is good and it handles bumps well. The rear camera won't beep when coming close to hitting something but maybe I have not set it yet in the controls adjustments. I am 6 ft. tall and used to pickup trucks and Sonatas and they are larger so I expected the entry, exit to be a bit tight but not uncomfortable as I wanted a smaller car for short spurts and gas mileage. The paint is blizzard pearl with a luxury looking sheen and I like that. Factory listed it as a special color. Overall I am pleased with it and don't mind the small cons. It's a Corolla and my price can't be beat compared to another car compared to it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Basically The Same Tinny Corolla of the 90's Ian , 02/22/2018 LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 29 of 32 people found this review helpful Was looking for a compact commuter that got good mileage, could fit people and dogs, and that would last a long time. I test drove a few cars, but Toyota's Safety Sense was what made me purchase the vehicle - it is great to see these safety features on a base model compact car and I applaud Toyota for doing so. I live in Wisconsin and bought the car in July. No issues until the colder weather came in. Whenever the temperature is below 40 degrees there are noises everywhere! First there was a rattle in the headliner right above the driver side. I popped the dome light off and stuck some Styrofoam in there and that seemed to cancel that out. Second there's rattles coming from both trim pieces on the dash for the side mirror defrosters. Upon inspection I found that the piece doesn't meet snugly with the vent, so I glued some foam to the base of the trim piece and that seemed to fix that problem. Finally the dash rattles like no other especially in colder weather. It mostly disappears when the car is running at temperature. Again sticking some foam along the base and A pillars seems to help mostly. Overall it's a good car with lots of potential, but with less than 11,000 miles and rattles all over, I am nervous about the long term reliability for the vehicle Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

More than I bargained for in a GREAT way Bert Copeland , 04/12/2018 LE Eco 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 28 of 31 people found this review helpful I traded in a 2017 Nissan Sentra SV. I test drove a few cars before I picked this one. I was using the Consumer Reports car buying guide and tested their top 6 cars. This car really surprised me. I grew up with Cadillacs which had automatic dimmers for the high beams in the 60s. Standard equipment. My wife accuses me of drifting out of my lane frequently. Lane warning Standard equipment. And an option that I thought Cruise Controls should have for years. When the cruise is set and you go down a hill it works to maintain you set speed so you are not talking to officer friendly at the bottom. And did I mention that the cruise has a vehicle detection system that slows you down or stops you if you start getting to close to the other vehicle. ALL of the preceding were STANDARD EQUIPMENT. Extra on other models. The car has the usual Corolla ride (Okay), handling (okay), Comfort (adequate), Noise (okay). BONUS because of the standard safety features the price of my insurance went DOWN $20 verses the 2017 Nissan. Performance Comfort Value Report Abuse