Consumer Rating
(75)
1999 Toyota Corolla Review

Pros & Cons

  • Top-line safety and refinement for a bargain basement price.
  • The body style says "practical." We'd like it to shout "fun" as well.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The Toyota Corolla has gone through many changes since it was first introduced in 1968. Over the course of its long life, the Corolla has appeared as a hatchback, coupe, wagon and sedan. The world has seen enough people fall in love with this car to make it the second best selling vehicle in the history of automobiles.

Last year the Corolla was totally redesigned in an attempt to increase its global sales record and become the standard against which all small cars will be compared. That's a tough goal to achieve with cars like the Honda Civic and Mazda Protege filling this same segment.

We think the most exciting aspect of the Corolla is under the hood. Nestled between the grille and the firewall is a 1.8-liter, all-aluminum DOHC four-cylinder engine that cranks out 120 horsepower and 122 foot-pounds of torque. This high-revving engine not only provides the Corolla with more power than the previous generation's motor, but it is 10 percent more fuel-efficient. When glued to a five-speed manual transmission, this engine will reward drivers with 31 mpg in the city and 38 mpg on the freeway.

Equally impressive is Toyota's newfound commitment to safety. Beginning last year all Corollas were available with four-wheel antilock brakes and side-impact airbags. Those with kids will be happy to know that CE and LE models can be ordered with an integrated child seat.

The car's latest body style is into its second year and we still think the look is attractive but, in typical Toyota fashion, not very exciting. Aesthetics aside, the Corolla's new shape does a good job of reducing the car's NVH level, thanks to flush-mounted side windows and sound-deadening techniques borrowed from the Lexus magicians. Also improved by the new body is the Corolla's torsional rigidity, an important factor in making this car more fun to drive than the previous version.

Toyota is on a roll, offering up fine products faster than an Amway salesman at a flea market. The Corolla is sure to be a hit with the just-starting-out crowd as well as empty nesters that simply don't need a large sedan anymore.

1999 Highlights

For the 1999 Toyota Corolla, the VE model now features a deluxe AM/FM ETR four-speaker audio system as standard equipment. A Touring Package is standard equipment on the Corolla LE model. Five new exterior colors include Silver Stream Opal, Venetian Red Pearl, Dark Emerald Pearl, Aqua Blue Metallic and Twilight Blue Pearl.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Toyota Corolla.

5(53%)
4(40%)
3(7%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
75 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 75 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Most Reliable Car ever Made!!
dblock1283,10/31/2014
This 1999 corolla is absolutely amazing. More reliable than any Honda I've owned. 200,000 miles, I've put on 40k of them in 2 years and only have done oil changes. The car is way more comfortable than civic or integra of same year, ride is smooth and power is sufficient.
Never owned such a great car
eddyman1983,05/24/2013
I bought this car last year with 200 000 km on it for 900 bucks. Changed the 4 shocks(didn't have to but back end sagged a bit) and changed the oil. Doesn't burn oil still and now has 240 000. I have never seen a car so reliable. car handles great, even better that my accord. Once a honda man, now a toyota man. I'll keep it until i fall through the floor.
Bullet Proof
MtnRoad,03/08/2016
LE 4dr Sedan
I purchased a used 1999 Toyota Corolla LE with a 1.8L 4spd automatic trans w/ OD in 2014 with approx 150,000 miles on it. It had been well taken care of by the previous owner, and I continued the same maintenance with regular oil changes, etc. I took it to Riverview Toyota in Mesa, AZ for my regular maintenance and they never fleeced me or recommended anything other than the oil changes and other regular maintenance. The brake pads were kind of making a slow grind and I took it into Riverview and they were honest and told me the previous owner didn't install ceramic brake pads (at a non Toyota shop) and the grind was nothing, don't worry about it they said keep driving it and ignore the non-ceramic brake pad sound (they could have lied and charged me for new brakes but they didn't). I only mention the dealership because the honest service I got from the manufacturer was half the experience of owning this car. THIS MODEL IS BULLET PROOF!!! It ran perfectly, was quick in city and highway driving, and had a smooth ride, and the seats were pretty comfortable and like new. The engine uses a timing chain so no need to worry about timing belts coming apart and causing damage. As you know, timing chains typically outlast the life of a car. I never had any problems with a/c, power windows, locks, or other stuff either. The trunk is pretty spacious and the rear seats fold down to extend the cargo capacity with a opening to the trunk. This is the little car that keeps going and going. I just sold it to a neighbor with 180k on it and he loves it too. If there was anything I could complain about it would be the low profile and it is hard to get in and out for larger / taller people. Rock chips on the front were pretty bad and it appears the paint doesn't hold up well over the years but my car was white so it didn't look bad at all. I put a cheap $30 "pleather" bra on the front and it looked pretty good. If you want a reliable car that will start every time, this is the car. I would drive this car to Alaska and back, no problem. Gas mileage in this car is awesome too. I would buy another one, and recommend this car to anyone. UPDATE: I sold this car to my neighbor who is still driving it...happily. He says its the most reliable car in his family.
I love my Sandpiper!
taylorruckus,10/15/2012
My great-grandmother bought this car new, and when she passed it went onto my grandmother, and now it's mine. With 265,000 miles on it, this car is so unbelievably reliable! I have never broken down. Its only problems are a leak in the power steering fluid (an $800 fix, but no problem if you just top off the fluid every other week), broken interior lights and weak door handles that break every couple of years. This car is such a ridiculous value if you need something that will get you where you need to go-- and I get at least 29 miles to the gallon, sometimes more.
See all 75 reviews of the 1999 Toyota Corolla
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1999 Toyota Corolla features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 1999 Toyota Corolla
More About This Model

Toyota is doing an admirable job of selling vehicles. The Camry continues to be the top-selling car in the United States, despite intense competition from Honda's Accord and Ford's Taurus. In truck land, Toyota's Tacoma is one of the best-selling non-domestic trucks in America. Throw in the success of the company's all-conquering Land Cruiser (see our recent full-sized SUV comparison for complete details), and it would seem that Toyota has got this automobile thing all figured out.

It would seem that way, but a recent jaunt in the 1999 Corolla proved that even Toyota is not perfect. Our test model was done up in LE trim, which meant that body-colored side molding, power exterior mirrors, power windows, air conditioning, outside temperature indicator and a tachometer were included in the $14,868 sticker price. With its $800 automatic transmission and $420 destination charge, our Corolla was over 16 grand even before adding the California Emissions or antilock brakes.

That much cash, plus a Toyota nameplate, should equal "great car." But in the Corolla's case, it doesn't. Certainly the compact Toyota has many of the traits we've come to expect from this company, including excellent build quality, superior ergonomics and a secure, rattle-free ride. But for every one of the Corolla's strengths, an equally annoying weakness exists, sapping the car's overall appeal and relegating it to mediocre status, at best.

Let's discuss the Corolla's worst characteristic, first. Not since the initial generation of Saturn vehicles have I (a 6-foot adult male) been in a car with such painfully inadequate legroom. With the driver's seat jammed up against its rear position stops, and the upper seat back set at my preferred angle, (which, admittedly, is nearly vertical, as opposed to the "Barca lounger" position that so many drivers use) my feet were completely tangled in the Corolla's pedals. Normally, in a small, four-cylinder car I prefer a manual transmission to maximize the driving experience, but due to the cramped space and restricted movement of my feet, I honestly don't think I could have safely navigated a manual-shift Corolla.

Checking the specs on its various competitors, I found that while the Corolla is on the low end of the front legroom spectrum, most vehicles fall within an inch or two of the little Toyota, and a few small cars, like the Daewoo Nubira, are listed with less front legroom. Yet a recent drive in the Daewoo Nubira turned up no legroom issues, and actually proved it to be a comfortable car. So what gives? Obviously, vehicle specs don't tell the whole story. Several factors, including seat angle, seat height and pedal placement come into play when operating a car, which is why test drives are so crucial for determining whether or not a vehicle will fit you.

While front seat legroom may be less of an issue for smaller drivers who sit at a reclined position, the Corolla's rear seat legroom is just plain feeble. It took only a few moments to realize that normal-sized adults will not fit back there. This notion was confirmed by checking its specs versus the competition. For instance, the Corolla has considerably less rear legroom than Honda's Civic, Dodge's Neon, and Mazda's Protégé. It even falls short in this aspect when compared to the less-expensive subcompacts from Kia and Hyundai.

Of course, there are aspects of the Corolla that few competitors (with the exception of Honda) can match, including Toyota's run-forever reputation and the previously mentioned build-quality issue. As expected, our test unit was meticulously finished in a sparkling shade of silver enamel. Body-panel gaps were tight and consistent. Interior ergonomics (with the exception of pedal use) were flawless and included a white-faced gauge cluster with an almost Lexus-like orange glow at night. Toyota also managed to pack a multitude of interior storage compartments into the Corolla, including a small pullout drawer in the dash, just to the left of the gauges, and a large bin under the HVAC controls.

This level of quality continues under the hood, where the 1.8-liter engine is outfitted with a shimmering intake manifold that would make several aftermarket companies jealous. Service points are logically placed and easy to locate and best of all, the 120 horsepower and 122 foot-pounds of torque supplied by this engine are enough to propel the Corolla from zero to 60 in just nine seconds. On a few occasions, however, the Corolla did feel underpowered, but this was only when the automatic refused to downshift into first gear. With the five-speed manual taking advantage of that torque number, the Toyota would be fully capable of earning "fun-to-drive" status.

Even with the automatic this compact proved entertaining in the twisties. An independent front and rear suspension, outfitted with stabilizer bars at each end, kept body movement to a minimum and disposed of midcorner bumps with little drama. The 14-inch wheel and tire combo remained quiet at highway speeds, yet secure when assaulting corners. A final bonus was the thick, well-padded steering wheel that seemed meant for cornering duty. Only during braking maneuvers did the Corolla's performance fall short, with a stiff pedal that required substantial effort and didn't feel power-assisted in the least. A 60-to-zero stopping distance of 150 feet confirmed our sense of inadequate braking ability. We wondered if the number of heavy options on our model, such as the sunroof, side airbags and even the ABS, simply overworked the brake system.

Additional complaints were levied against the optional sound system that produced muddy bass tones and had poor reception. We also ran into a problem when trying to fold down the rear seat. One of the locking clamps for the rear seat back was jammed shut, requiring us to pop the trunk and yank directly on the cable to open it. Even after the clamp was open, it seemed likely to jam again. Once we did get the rear seat back to fold forward, we ran into a problem with the rear headrests hitting the front seats. Almost as if there wasn't enough interior room in the Corolla...

There's no denying that a compact car with features like side impact airbags, a sliding sunroof (as opposed to those weak "pop up" units), and alloy wheels makes for an attractive package. But at $18,000, a buyer could get a brand-new base Camry or Accord, which would actually carry five people in comfort. And if that same buyer is willing to buy a slightly used sedan, a well-optioned Camry could be had easily for $18,000.

Shopping the other end of the price scale looks even worse for the Corolla. For instance, a brand-new base Kia Sephia, which will hold five adults comfortably and has a more powerful engine, starts out over $3,200 cheaper than the cramped Toyota. And even a fully loaded Sephia LS would be cheaper than our test model, while still including many of the same options. It's tough to compare a Kia to a Toyota when such a disparity exists between the companies' reputations. But, having driven both cars within a few weeks of each other, and as a fully declared fan of Toyota design and build quality, I can say without hesitation that I would buy the Kia first. It may not offer the trouble-free experience of the Corolla, but it would be substantially cheaper and I would at least fit in it, along with my family and friends.

Used 1999 Toyota Corolla Overview

The Used 1999 Toyota Corolla is offered in the following submodels: Corolla Sedan. Available styles include VE 4dr Sedan, LE 4dr Sedan, and CE 4dr Sedan.

