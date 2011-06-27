Vehicle overview

The Toyota Corolla has long been a top choice for those seeking inexpensive, fuel-efficient and reliable transportation. With more than 33 million sold since the nameplate was introduced 40 years ago, this compact has earned plenty of adoring fans. That's all dandy, but it doesn't make the 2013 Toyota Corolla an automatic choice for today's buyer.

The Corolla's competition is tougher today than it was even just five years ago. Carmakers including Chevrolet, Ford and Hyundai have dramatically stepped up their game in that brief span, and the Corolla feels dated and outclassed compared to the fresher competition. The Corolla's exterior styling also lacks excitement, while the interior similarly disappoints with drab design and unimpressive materials.

The Corolla has even been surpassed in affordability, fuel economy and dependability. While many newer rivals boast 40 mpg highway fuel economy estimates, the Corolla rates 34 mpg. The Toyota's dependability is still rock solid, but some competitors have improved on that score and offer longer warranties to reinforce the point.

A 2013 Toyota Corolla will provide steadfast transportation and low running costs for years to come. But all things considered, we think there are better choices including the Chevrolet Cruze, Ford Focus, Honda Civic, Hyundai Elantra and Mazda 3. All offer some combination of more engaging driving dynamics, better overall cabin quality and higher fuel economy.