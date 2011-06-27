2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV
What’s new
- Fully redesigned for 2021
- More interior space, especially for rear passengers
- New driver aids, including Cadillac's Super Cruise
- Part of the fifth Escalade generation introduced for 2021
Pros & Cons
- An extensive suite of standard and optional driver safety aids
- Optional diesel engine a class-exclusive
- Significantly more interior space than outgoing model
- New interior design is among best in the class
- Lacks off-road prowess of some rivals
- Large footprint makes it difficult to park
2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV Review
For the past few years we've ranked the Lincoln Navigator as one of the best large SUVs you can buy. Its traditional rival, the Escalade, hasn't fared as well. But the balance of power might be shifting with the debut of the fully redesigned 2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV. The ESV is the long-wheelbase version of the Escalade, which means it has more rear-seat space and cargo space than the regular Escalade.
The fifth-generation Escalade follows the related GMC Yukon XL and Chevrolet Suburban to market and benefits from a lot of the same changes. Most notably, all of these SUVs get a new independent rear suspension that promises a smoother ride and increased interior space. The Escalade ESV also packs new technology features, including Cadillac's Super Cruise, which is one of the best semi-automated driving systems around, and a sharp-looking display that spans most of the dashboard.
Which Escalade ESV does Edmunds recommend?
Cadillac Escalade ESV models
The 2021 Escalade ESV is a three-row large luxury SUV that comes in five trim levels: Luxury, Premium Luxury, Sport, Premium Luxury Platinum and Sport Platinum. The Escalade seats up to eight with the second-row bench seat. The optional captain's chairs drop the count to seven.
All Escalade ESVs come standard with a 6.2-liter V8 (420 horsepower, 460 lb-ft) and rear-wheel drive. Four-wheel drive is optional. Also optional is a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder diesel engine (277 hp, 460 lb-ft). While it likely won't be as quick as the gas engine, the diesel should net better fuel efficiency and superior towing capability. Both engines are paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.
Luxury
Standard features for this base trim include:
- Full leather seating
- Tri-zone climate control
- A dash-spanning 16.9-inch infotainment screen and a 14.2-inch instrument cluster
- Keyless and ignition with remote start
- Heated front and rear outboard seats
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
- A 19-speaker AKG Studio audio system
- Front and rear parking sensors
Premium Luxury
Includes those features and opens up the options list with available features such as:
- Driver Assist Tech package
- Adaptive cruise control can speed up and slow down the vehicle with traffic
- Soft-close doors that catch as they're being closed and are gently pulled shut
- Performance package
- Revised suspension
- Trailer hitch assist that helps when lining up a trailer
- Trailer brake controller that helps control a trailer when on the road
- A Heavy-Duty Trailering package
- Rear-seat entertainment system
- Adaptive air suspension (can raise or lower the vehicle to help with loading)
Premium Luxury Platinum
Comes with most options as standard equipment but adds:
- Massaging front seats
- Leather-wrapped instrument panel, console and upper door panels
The Sport and Sport Platinum trims' features and options generally mirror those on the Escalade ESV Premium Luxury and Premium Luxury Platinum, respectively. Visual touches such as wheels and gloss-black trim separate the models.
It's worth pointing out that Cadillac's Super Cruise semi-automated driving system is optional on all but the base Luxury and four-wheel-drive diesel models. Super Cruise allows for hands-free highway driving, though it's far from self-driving since drivers still need to have their eyes up and on the road ahead.
Features & Specs
|Sport Platinum 4dr SUV
6.2L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$102,995
|MPG
|15 city / 20 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|420 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Premium Luxury Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD
6.2L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$105,995
|MPG
|14 city / 19 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|420 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Sport 4dr SUV 4WD
6.2L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$91,595
|MPG
|14 city / 19 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|420 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD
6.2L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$88,995
|MPG
|14 city / 19 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|420 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Escalade ESV safety features:
- Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking
- Automatically applies the brakes when the vehicle determines a collision is imminent.
- Automatic Seat Belt Tightening
- Secures passengers by automatically tightening seat belts during emergency braking.
- Side Blind Zone Alert
- Illuminates a light in the sideview mirrors when sensors see a vehicle in the Escalade's blind spots.
Cadillac Escalade ESV vs. the competition
Cadillac Escalade ESV vs. Lincoln Navigator
The Navigator L is the Escalade ESV's traditional rival, both in spirit and capability. Both are traditional truck-based SUVs swimming in a sea of more car-like crossover SUVs. The Navigator L was a revelation when it debuted a few years back, putting everyone from Cadillac to Mercedes-Benz on notice with its excellent interior, comfortable and quiet ride, and strong engine with high tow ratings. Even a few years on, it's one of our favorite SUVs around.
Cadillac Escalade ESV vs. Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class
The Mercedes-Benz GLS is our top-ranked luxury SUV. It combines class-leading technology features, powerful yet relatively fuel-efficient engines, and refined on-road manners in a handsome and quiet package. You get a lot of standard features on the GLS, but adding options jacks up the price in a hurry. Still, the S-Class of SUVs justifies its cost and is the current standard set by the segment.
Cadillac Escalade ESV vs. BMW X7
The X7 is the first full-size luxury SUV from BMW, and it boasts a lineup of powerful engines, refined road manners, and a long list of standard and optional features. While we don't find the tech or driver aids on the level of what Mercedes or Cadillac offers, the X7 is a quiet, comfortable and well-appointed luxury SUV.
