2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV Review

For the past few years we've ranked the Lincoln Navigator as one of the best large SUVs you can buy. Its traditional rival, the Escalade, hasn't fared as well. But the balance of power might be shifting with the debut of the fully redesigned 2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV. The ESV is the long-wheelbase version of the Escalade, which means it has more rear-seat space and cargo space than the regular Escalade. The fifth-generation Escalade follows the related GMC Yukon XL and Chevrolet Suburban to market and benefits from a lot of the same changes. Most notably, all of these SUVs get a new independent rear suspension that promises a smoother ride and increased interior space. The Escalade ESV also packs new technology features, including Cadillac's Super Cruise, which is one of the best semi-automated driving systems around, and a sharp-looking display that spans most of the dashboard.

Which Escalade ESV does Edmunds recommend?

The base Luxury trim comes well equipped, but we suggest going for the midgrade Escalade ESV Premium Luxury model. While it isn't as well equipped as the higher-grade trims, it offers a wider array of optional features than the base Luxury model, including Super Cruise and an adaptive air suspension.

Cadillac Escalade ESV models

The 2021 Escalade ESV is a three-row large luxury SUV that comes in five trim levels: Luxury, Premium Luxury, Sport, Premium Luxury Platinum and Sport Platinum. The Escalade seats up to eight with the second-row bench seat. The optional captain's chairs drop the count to seven.