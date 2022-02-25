What is the Sienna?

The 2023 Toyota Sienna is a hybrid-powered minivan with seating for up to eight, and it's one of the best vehicles on the road for moving people and cargo. The Sienna has been around for decades, but the current model debuted just a couple of years ago. There's a lot to like with the Sienna. The hybrid powertrain is efficient, the interior is spacious, and the available all-wheel drive is a plus for those who need the extra traction. It won't get you as many places as an SUV, but the Sienna offers as much space and cargo room as all but the largest of those.

We don't expect any significant updates for 2023 since the current model isn't that old. That said, some changes would be welcome. The hybrid engine, while fuel-efficient, is underpowered and makes the Sienna feel sluggish when loaded with people. And it's not particularly smooth to drive because of uneven and grabby brakes that make it hard to come to a smooth stop.

Automakers have been slowly killing off minivans for the past few decades as more and more customers ditch vans for SUVs. Even so, this class is highly competitive. The Honda Odyssey and Chrysler Pacifica are the current offerings from two automakers that have been building minivans for decades. Fuel economy is the Sienna's big advantage, but the Pacifica offers a plug-in hybrid powertrain that offers an EPA-estimated 32 miles of all-electric driving range, plenty for running around town during the day. The Kia Carnival was recently redesigned, though we think Kia missed the mark a bit with its new minivan.