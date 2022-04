Features are also similar between the two, with adaptive air suspensions, four-wheel steering, head-up displays with augmented reality overlays, and self-parking systems. All are available as standard or optional equipment. BMW's iDrive infotainment system also receives some upgrades to challenge Mercedes' praiseworthy MBUX system.

BMW will also debut its Highway Assistant automated driving system, which will allow for hands-free driving on select divided highways at up to 80 mph. Like Mercedes' Drive Pilot system, the driver must still keep his or her eyes on the road and be ready to take over driving at a moment's notice. Highway Assist comes as part of the optional Driving Assistance Professional package. BMW is also touting its massive 31-inch rear-seat entertainment screen that features Amazon Fire TV and 8K resolution.