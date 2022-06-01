What is the Corolla Cross Hybrid?

Toyota introduced the Corolla Cross SUV just last year to fill the gap between the larger RAV4 and the C-HR subcompact. As the name implies, the Corolla Cross is mechanically related to the Corolla sedan and hatchback but has a lifted stance, more cargo space and available all-wheel drive. Now there's an additional model within the lineup: the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid. As its name indicates, it's a hybrid, and with it comes the expectation of higher fuel efficiency. But there are other benefits as well.