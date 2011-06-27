2004 Toyota Corolla Review
Pros & Cons
- Refined and roomy interior, excellent gas mileage and crash test scores, illustrious reliability record.
- Awkward driver-seat position, bland personality, sedan body style only.
List Price Range
$2,900 - $7,994
Edmunds' Expert Review
A solid economy sedan that many will purchase on the basis of name alone. Next to peers, though, the Corolla offers little to get excited about in terms of price or performance.
2004 Highlights
After a full redesign last year, the Corolla carries over unchanged for 2004.
Most helpful consumer reviews
njohnsonga1,12/31/2014
LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
I have had this car for 11 years and 217,960 miles. I drive a lot. This car has never broken down on me and never had any major mechanical issues. I have always gotten the oil changed on time and kept up with things such as new brakes, tires, ect. I have never had any issues with it, and if I could buy the exact same car again I would.
ibitamuno,09/14/2012
This is my first car, the drive is so much fun, the gas usage is so economical, it barely makes me scream for joy, the suspensions for the sports edition are just perfect, the sound system is great, the air conditioner is great, the drive and brakes work just perfect.... I would recommend this car to anyone, anyday. Great car, great value for your money.
Laura Minnich,09/29/2016
LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
My family of five at one time had 5 Toyota's. We love them all. The maintenance and reliability are superior to any other brands. We currently have two corollas and will drive them into the ground. Great cars for teenagers. Update on 9/30/2019 - We still use this car everyday for commuting. It still has good gas mileage and have not had any mechanical problem at all. The paint is starting to fade but it is 15 years old.
will199104,11/19/2011
I have owned my Toyota Corolla for 4 years; I have never had any mechanical problems with it. The Corolla is a very reliable car but I am not impressed with the overall build quality of the car (very flimsy). The car is made from cheap materials, the interior plastic trims scratch very easily, the carpet is cheap and nasty it is impossible to vacuum. In my opinion the Corolla has a good exterior and interior design. Surprisingly it handles vey well is snowy conditions. This is a very fun car to drive. The engine has excellent pick up and gets excellent gas mileage 25/34.
MPG
25 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
