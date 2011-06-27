  1. Home
2004 Toyota Corolla Review

Pros & Cons

  • Refined and roomy interior, excellent gas mileage and crash test scores, illustrious reliability record.
  • Awkward driver-seat position, bland personality, sedan body style only.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A solid economy sedan that many will purchase on the basis of name alone. Next to peers, though, the Corolla offers little to get excited about in terms of price or performance.

2004 Highlights

After a full redesign last year, the Corolla carries over unchanged for 2004.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Toyota Corolla.

5(83%)
4(13%)
3(3%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.8
400 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 400 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

11 years and going strong
njohnsonga1,12/31/2014
LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
I have had this car for 11 years and 217,960 miles. I drive a lot. This car has never broken down on me and never had any major mechanical issues. I have always gotten the oil changed on time and kept up with things such as new brakes, tires, ect. I have never had any issues with it, and if I could buy the exact same car again I would.
first and best so far
ibitamuno,09/14/2012
This is my first car, the drive is so much fun, the gas usage is so economical, it barely makes me scream for joy, the suspensions for the sports edition are just perfect, the sound system is great, the air conditioner is great, the drive and brakes work just perfect.... I would recommend this car to anyone, anyday. Great car, great value for your money.
Wouldn't own anything else but a Toyota
Laura Minnich,09/29/2016
LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
My family of five at one time had 5 Toyota's. We love them all. The maintenance and reliability are superior to any other brands. We currently have two corollas and will drive them into the ground. Great cars for teenagers. Update on 9/30/2019 - We still use this car everyday for commuting. It still has good gas mileage and have not had any mechanical problem at all. The paint is starting to fade but it is 15 years old.
Fuel Saver
will199104,11/19/2011
I have owned my Toyota Corolla for 4 years; I have never had any mechanical problems with it. The Corolla is a very reliable car but I am not impressed with the overall build quality of the car (very flimsy). The car is made from cheap materials, the interior plastic trims scratch very easily, the carpet is cheap and nasty it is impossible to vacuum. In my opinion the Corolla has a good exterior and interior design. Surprisingly it handles vey well is snowy conditions. This is a very fun car to drive. The engine has excellent pick up and gets excellent gas mileage 25/34.
See all 400 reviews of the 2004 Toyota Corolla
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
28 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2004 Toyota Corolla features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2004 Toyota Corolla

Used 2004 Toyota Corolla Overview

The Used 2004 Toyota Corolla is offered in the following submodels: Corolla Sedan. Available styles include LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), CE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), CE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), and LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Toyota Corolla?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Toyota Corolla trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Toyota Corolla CE is priced between $2,900 and$5,500 with odometer readings between 94266 and238215 miles.
  • The Used 2004 Toyota Corolla LE is priced between $6,995 and$7,994 with odometer readings between 36204 and119226 miles.
  • The Used 2004 Toyota Corolla S is priced between $5,494 and$5,494 with odometer readings between 124213 and124213 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Toyota Corollas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Toyota Corolla for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2004 Corollas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,900 and mileage as low as 36204 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Toyota Corolla.

Can't find a used 2004 Toyota Corollas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Corolla for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $14,194.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $9,770.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Corolla for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $18,781.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,551.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Toyota Corolla?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Corolla lease specials

