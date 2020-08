Used 2006 Toyota Corolla for Sale Near Me

Lock 20 Auto - Newcomerstown / Ohio

Meet our amazing 2006 Toyota Corolla CE Sedan and you will see that it is an amazing choice for your busy life. Powered by a dependable 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 132hp while paired with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Front Wheel Drive Sedan scores up to 35mpg on the highway. You will look good on the road in this Corolla thanks to steel wheels power mirrors sweeping lines and timeless design. Inside our CE you will find plenty of creature comforts and luxurious features to keep that smile on your face. Slide into supportive cloth seating and take a look at the spacious cabin that surrounds you. Let the air conditioning keep you cool while the impressive AM/FM audio system with a CD player plays all your favorite music with the push of a button. Safety is paramount in our Toyota offering daytime running lights side impact door beams child seat anchors and plenty of airbags. Practically perfect for commuting teen driving or just getting around this Corolla CE is eager to please! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Toyota Corolla CE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1NXBR32EX6Z699885

Stock: 5834

Certified Pre-Owned: No