Used 2005 Toyota Corolla for Sale Near Me

405 Motors - Woodinville / Washington

2005 Toyota Corolla LE2005 Toyota Corolla LE FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.8L I4 SMPI DOHCOdometer is 52604 miles below market average! 30/38 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Toyota Corolla LE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1NXBR32E65Z435187

Stock: P435187

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 02-07-2020