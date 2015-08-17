Used 2005 Toyota Corolla for Sale Near Me

White River Toyota - White River Junction / Vermont

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Toyota Corolla S with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1NXBR32EX5Z557275

Stock: PU2745A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-30-2020