Used 2005 Toyota Corolla for Sale Near Me
9,488 listings
- 118,431 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995$887 Below Market
- 212,741 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,987$1,340 Below Market
- 114,383 miles
$5,500$574 Below Market
- 107,226 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,999$3,082 Below Market
- 152,584 miles
$3,995$849 Below Market
- 140,564 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$4,845$476 Below Market
- 99,875 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,495$708 Below Market
- 142,998 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,700$636 Below Market
- 201,153 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,000$558 Below Market
- 129,698 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995$664 Below Market
- 76,734 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,903$572 Below Market
- 159,251 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,987
- 213,284 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,356
- 172,459 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- 182,978 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$4,700
- 244,825 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,881
- 187,613 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,999
- 129,980 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,997
Overall Consumer Rating4.8356 Reviews
Report abuse
Kabir Wali,08/17/2015
S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
Wow, Toyota nailed it with this model. I own a 2005 Corolla Sports sedan with 112k now that I bought with 90k in March of 2014. It's really reliable, the gas mileage is great, the stock sound system they have is good also. Gives you close to 35mpg when you're driving on the highway, I like the fact that anything mechanically is easy to fix and cheap as well. Personally I have no issues with this car, mine came with the moonroof which was another pro for this car. The couple of things I wish it had was a aux slot, and steering wheel volume control as I keep leaning forward to change the radio station or make the music louder. Other than that, the car is great, hopefully I can put a lot more miles on it.
