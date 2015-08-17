Used 2005 Toyota Corolla for Sale Near Me

9,488 listings
Corolla Reviews & Specs
  • 2005 Toyota Corolla LE in Red
    used

    2005 Toyota Corolla LE

    118,431 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    $887 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Corolla LE in Silver
    used

    2005 Toyota Corolla LE

    212,741 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,987

    $1,340 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Corolla S in Silver
    used

    2005 Toyota Corolla S

    114,383 miles

    $5,500

    $574 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Corolla LE in Black
    used

    2005 Toyota Corolla LE

    107,226 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,999

    $3,082 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Corolla CE in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Toyota Corolla CE

    152,584 miles

    $3,995

    $849 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Corolla CE in Gray
    used

    2005 Toyota Corolla CE

    140,564 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,845

    $476 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Corolla LE in Silver
    used

    2005 Toyota Corolla LE

    99,875 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,495

    $708 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Corolla LE in Silver
    used

    2005 Toyota Corolla LE

    142,998 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,700

    $636 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Corolla LE in Silver
    used

    2005 Toyota Corolla LE

    201,153 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,000

    $558 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Corolla LE in Silver
    used

    2005 Toyota Corolla LE

    129,698 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    $664 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Corolla LE in Gray
    used

    2005 Toyota Corolla LE

    76,734 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,903

    $572 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Corolla S in Black
    used

    2005 Toyota Corolla S

    159,251 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,987

    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Corolla LE in Silver
    used

    2005 Toyota Corolla LE

    213,284 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,356

    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Corolla LE in Silver
    used

    2005 Toyota Corolla LE

    172,459 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Corolla CE in Light Green
    used

    2005 Toyota Corolla CE

    182,978 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $4,700

    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Corolla XRS in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Toyota Corolla XRS

    244,825 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,881

    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Corolla S in Silver
    used

    2005 Toyota Corolla S

    187,613 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Corolla S in Silver
    used

    2005 Toyota Corolla S

    129,980 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,997

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Corolla

Overall Consumer Rating
4.8356 Reviews
  • 5
    (81%)
  • 4
    (14%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (1%)
Fantastic vehicle
Kabir Wali,08/17/2015
S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
Wow, Toyota nailed it with this model. I own a 2005 Corolla Sports sedan with 112k now that I bought with 90k in March of 2014. It's really reliable, the gas mileage is great, the stock sound system they have is good also. Gives you close to 35mpg when you're driving on the highway, I like the fact that anything mechanically is easy to fix and cheap as well. Personally I have no issues with this car, mine came with the moonroof which was another pro for this car. The couple of things I wish it had was a aux slot, and steering wheel volume control as I keep leaning forward to change the radio station or make the music louder. Other than that, the car is great, hopefully I can put a lot more miles on it.
Report abuse
