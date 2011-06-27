Estimated values
2018 Toyota Corolla XSE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,613
|$17,084
|$18,840
|Clean
|$15,240
|$16,682
|$18,374
|Average
|$14,495
|$15,879
|$17,442
|Rough
|$13,749
|$15,076
|$16,510
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Corolla XLE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,000
|$16,383
|$18,035
|Clean
|$14,641
|$15,997
|$17,589
|Average
|$13,925
|$15,227
|$16,697
|Rough
|$13,209
|$14,457
|$15,805
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Corolla L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,862
|$14,190
|$15,766
|Clean
|$12,555
|$13,856
|$15,376
|Average
|$11,941
|$13,189
|$14,596
|Rough
|$11,327
|$12,522
|$13,817
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Corolla LE Eco w/Premium Package 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,699
|$16,137
|$17,849
|Clean
|$14,348
|$15,757
|$17,408
|Average
|$13,646
|$14,998
|$16,525
|Rough
|$12,944
|$14,240
|$15,642
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Corolla SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,269
|$15,767
|$17,544
|Clean
|$13,928
|$15,396
|$17,110
|Average
|$13,247
|$14,654
|$16,242
|Rough
|$12,566
|$13,913
|$15,375
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Corolla LE Eco 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,258
|$14,709
|$16,429
|Clean
|$12,941
|$14,363
|$16,023
|Average
|$12,308
|$13,671
|$15,210
|Rough
|$11,675
|$12,980
|$14,398
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Corolla LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,148
|$14,503
|$16,112
|Clean
|$12,834
|$14,162
|$15,714
|Average
|$12,206
|$13,480
|$14,917
|Rough
|$11,578
|$12,798
|$14,120
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Corolla SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,199
|$15,584
|$17,233
|Clean
|$13,860
|$15,218
|$16,807
|Average
|$13,182
|$14,485
|$15,954
|Rough
|$12,504
|$13,752
|$15,102