Used 2010 Ford Shelby GT500 for Sale Near Me
- 24,095 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$33,884
- 5,354 miles
$43,995
- 34,543 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$36,997
- 36,092 miles
$33,977
- 38,826 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseDelivery Available*
$32,990$3,555 Below Market
- 2,315 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$58,000
- 11,565 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$45,000
- 21,116 miles
$35,900$3,115 Below Market
- 9,768 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseDelivery Available*
$41,590
- 31,092 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$33,991
- 400 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$79,995
- 63,152 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$32,997
- 66,443 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$32,995
- 54,338 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$27,991
- 68,806 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$25,990
- 18,010 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$38,991
- 12,113 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$45,995$17,790 Below Market
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$41,998
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Shelby GT500
Car is great I had a 08 gt500 traded it in back in 09 for this 10 and no one has ever driven it but me no one I watched it backed off the truck and it sat were the driver put it I told dealer do not pdi the car leave it sit ill take it from their and I did but now it 2015 39000miles and it has developed a few issues the rotors (front) pulsate pretty bad and it just started getting a clicking in the dash when key is 1st turned on sounded like the ac air blend mix door actuator trying to reset itself or something not good the clutch is hard to shift from day one dealer said its normal I would not let them get behind wheel I know it has a problem or issue ill fix it my self when the time comes but with that said the car is really a fantastic car if u can find a good used one get it 2010 was the lowest production year for the cars I also added the diablo program and the gas milage went up to 27 on hwy at 60 but who does that anymore and it goes down drastically above that who cares it gained more power id say 20rwh just a great car its a keeper.This is the upate to the car 1 year later nothing has changed still a great car i think i am getting too used to the power to me it seems to have less or lost some performance but when i look in the rear view mirror objects are way far back and people that have not ridden in it before say it is really fast and this might sound stupid when i take it out i can never find a fast car around to run and as soon as i take it home and get a different car they show up so that's about it it's 2017 now and still have the car i had a problem with the dual zone climate control one of the actuator start clicking like it had become out of program and was trying to rest or it had a stripped gear but it stopped just before i was ready to fix it had to replace front tires worn out tow in or camber issue but i got 41k from front shes still running great took trip to NC from fl 28mpg@65mph and it nose dives above that to around 23 @ 70-75mph with program diablo performer setting see ya in a couple years Its almost the end of 2017 now the car is still doing great as time has evolved the cars have gotten faster every year so this is a middle of the road performer but it still moves great just went tio Georiga last month in the hurricane evacuation took the 500 i was afraid the storm would gt it we are on the coast but car ran like a top all the way up and back in stop and go traffic and the ac programmer issue i had is still holding its got 44000 now no dents yet ---Its 2019 the car has 52000 and purrrrs like a top i checked and the plugs were to be changed at 45000 missed that one so ill check them and replace them also the ac programmer stopped clicking and still works but if it did once it will do it again time will tell no dents or secatched yet still like like new or better runs great just took it up to md from fl 26mpg at 65 used mid grade fuel with the detune in it put new tires on back michelin ss tires hooks great well til the next up date
